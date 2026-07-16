Overview

GWR Explosion 2.0 – Advanced MT5 Swing Trading Expert Advisor

GWR Explosion 2.0 is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer a systematic swing trading approach. The Expert Advisor analyzes market conditions and executes trades automatically while allowing users to configure key parameters according to their own trading style and risk management preferences.

Designed with flexibility in mind, GWR Explosion 2.0 supports multiple financial instruments and provides traders with a customizable automated trading solution suitable for different market conditions.

Key Features

Advanced swing trading strategy

Supports Forex, metals, and indices

Optimized for H1 and H4 timeframes

Supports multiple symbols (attach the EA to each chart you wish to trade)

Compatible with any MetaTrader 5 broker

Fully customizable trading parameters

Adjustable risk management

Flexible trade management settings

Easy to configure for different trading styles

Recommended Configuration

GWR Explosion 2.0 is designed to be flexible and can be configured to suit different trading styles and risk preferences.

For optimal performance, configure the Expert Advisor according to:

Your preferred trading style

Your risk tolerance

Your account balance

The symbols you wish to trade

Platform

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Recommended Timeframes

H1

H4

Supported Markets

Forex

Metals

Indices

Broker Compatibility

Compatible with any MetaTrader 5 broker

Flexible Configuration

Every trader has a unique approach to the market. GWR Explosion 2.0 allows you to customize important trading parameters, including:

Risk management settings

Symbol selection

Trade management parameters

Additional configurable inputs

This flexibility allows the Expert Advisor to be adapted to different account sizes, trading preferences, and market conditions.

VPS Recommendation

For the best trading experience, it is strongly recommended to run GWR Explosion 2.0 on a Virtual Private Server (VPS).

Using a VPS helps ensure uninterrupted operation, allowing the Expert Advisor to continue running even when your personal computer is turned off or disconnected from the internet.

Benefits of Using a VPS

24/7 uninterrupted operation

Stable internet connection

Reduced risk of missed trading opportunities caused by internet or power interruptions

Lower latency between your trading platform and broker

Reliable automated trade execution

Although the Expert Advisor can run on a personal computer while MetaTrader 5 is active, a VPS is recommended for continuous automated trading.

Installation & Usage

Install the Expert Advisor in MetaTrader 5. Attach the EA to each symbol you want to trade. Configure the settings according to your trading style and risk preferences. Enable AutoTrading. For continuous operation, use a VPS.

Important Information

Developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Recommended for H1 and H4 timeframes

Supports Forex, metals, and indices

Compatible with any MetaTrader 5 broker

Supports multiple symbols by attaching the EA to individual charts

Fully customizable to suit different trading approaches

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, metals, indices, and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

GWR Explosion 2.0 is an automated trading tool designed to assist with trade execution. It does not guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading on a live account and use risk management that is appropriate for your financial situation.