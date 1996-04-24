Ultimate Bot Alerts

"The Ultimate Bot Alerts indicator is a powerful tool for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify potential entry and exit points in the market. This indicator uses a sophisticated algorithm based on Average True Range (ATR) and price action to generate buy and sell signals.

When you apply the Ultimate Bot Alerts indicator to your chart, you'll see green arrows for buy signals and red arrows for sell signals. These signals appear directly on your price chart, making them easy to spot.

What makes this indicator unique is its asymmetrical approach to buy and sell signals. It uses different sensitivity settings for bullish and bearish market conditions, allowing it to adapt to various market scenarios.

For buy signals, the indicator takes a more conservative approach. It uses a longer ATR period, which means it's looking at a broader range of price movements. This results in fewer, but potentially more significant buy signals. These signals are designed to catch larger upward moves in the market.

On the other hand, sell signals are generated using a much shorter ATR period. This makes the indicator more responsive to short-term price movements when it comes to identifying potential downturns. As a result, you may see more frequent sell signals, which can be useful for quick exits or for identifying short-term bearish opportunities.

The indicator also incorporates a trailing stop mechanism, which adapts to market volatility. This feature helps in maximizing profits on winning trades and minimizing losses on losing trades.

To use the Ultimate Bot Alerts on MetaTrader 5:

1. Install the indicator by placing the .mq5 file in your MetaTrader 5 indicators folder.
2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the navigator window.
3. Drag and drop the indicator onto your desired chart.
4. Optionally, you can adjust the visual settings of the arrows in the indicator's properties.

The indicator works on any timeframe and any tradable instrument in MetaTrader 5. However, it's recommended to use it on higher timeframes (H1 and above) for more reliable signals.

Remember, while the Ultimate Bot Alerts indicator can be a valuable tool in your trading arsenal, it should not be used in isolation. Always combine it with other forms of analysis and proper risk management for the best results.

This indicator doesn't repaint, meaning the signals stay fixed once they appear. This feature adds to its reliability and allows for back testing.

Whether you're a day trader looking for quick opportunities or a swing trader seeking larger moves, the Ultimate Bot Alerts indicator offers a versatile solution to enhance your trading strategy in MetaTrader 5."
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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Spike detector Green V2
Odete Argelio Simbine
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Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
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