Echo Simulator Trader v2 MT5

  • 实用工具
  • Frank William Jr Colbert
    Frank William Jr Colbert

    Frank William Jr Colbert

    大家好！我想过制作一些交易工具、实用程序和深度分析器，让我的交易更安全、更轻松，同时希望这些工具也能帮助其他人在外汇交易、分析和风险管理之旅中有所收获。我构建所有这些工具的目的是发现任何潜在的优势，无论是手动交易策略还是自动化交易策略，只要能被证明具有盈利性。我希望尽可能多地控制我在 MT4 和 MT5 上的交易想法设置。我想控制我在自己的策略或遇到的其他 EA 策略中寻找什么样的利润和风险类型。我希望其他人能找到有用的方式来利用这些工具，进一步帮助他们管理、改进或在交易中获得优势。
    1 主题 2 评论
  • 版本: 2.3
  • 更新: 1 八月 2026
  • 激活: 5
Echo Simulator Trader v2 expands the simulation engine of v1 hybrid simulation-to-live EA that runs thousands of pure price-actions simulated trades in parallel with specified day and time. It opens simulated LONG and SHORT positions at regular intervals on multiple pairs, meticulously tracks their performance using your exact risk rules, and only activates real trading once simulated strategies pass your custom performance filters (Net Profit, Profit Factor, Win Rate, Drawdown, etc.).
Built for complete control and proof-of-concept before going live, this EA combines advanced simulation logic with risk management tools (equity stops, breakeven, trailing TP, expiration, daily profit close, and Friday exit protection).
This EA system is designed to validate the strategies through simulation before risking real capital. 

Key Features:

Daily Trading Schedule Control: Full per-day trading times (Sunday–Friday) with flexible formats (e.g., "00:00-23:59", "02:30-04:30,08:30-12:30", "14,16-17:30", "5,7,11" ). 
Pure Price Action Simulation (no indicators) – Opens simulated LONG/SHORT at configurable timeframes.
Multi-Pair Support with PairsSet1–10.
Full Performance Tracking: Separate LONG/SHORT metrics, Win Rate, Profit Factor, Max Drawdown, Gross Loss.
Smart Real Trade Activation: Only opens real trades when simulated performance passes user-defined filters.
Comprehensive Risk Engine: SYMBOL-level equity protection, per-trade stops, breakeven steps, TP trailing, global expiration, daily profit close, and Friday exit.
Detailed Logging: Simulated performance summaries passed filters alerts, and HTML/CSV ready data.
Magic Number management and hedging support.

Effective Uses:

The Trading Times feature gives you complete control over when your EA opens trades. 
Set specific trading hours for each day of the week, allowing you to trade only during your preferred market sessions, avoid high-impact news events, or test strategies during specific time windows.
Validate new strategies in real-market conditions before committing capital.
Run "what-if" simulations across dozens of pairs and timeframes.
Build robust portfolios by only enabling real trading on proven simulated edges.
Safe automation with multiple layers of equity and per-trade protection.
Perfect for developing and stress-testing your own EAs using simulation-first logic.

v2.0 Overview:

Simulated to Real trade tracking and execution
Enhanced Performance filtering system
Magic number performance tracking
Per-day trading times control

1. Trading Properties

All Supported Timeframes
Max positions (long/short)
Max total trades
Magic number
Performance Tracking
Simulated Performance: Tracks all simulated trades by symbol and magic number
Real Performance: Tracks actual trade performance
Ranked Pair: Rankings for display

2. Per-Trade and Global Management System

Max floating profit/loss limits
Breakeven logic with step locking
TP trailing with dynamic adjustment
Emergency override for extreme losses
Symbol-Level Management (Total P/L):
Total floating equity limits
Total profit/loss thresholds
Emergency override for aggregate positions

3. Expiration & Time Management

Global expiration settings (up to 730 hours/30 days)
Day profit close at specified time
Friday exit capabilities
Skip closing hours configuration

4. Two Filter Modes

Standard Filters: Two Stage Specific Performance-based (net profit, profit factor, win rate, drawdown).
Ranked Filters: Baseline Performance with (net profit, profit factor, win rate, drawdown) thresholds for ranking.

5. Backtest Support

Full backtest compatibility
Simulated trades in testing mode
performance tracking

"NOTE"
Backtest works best within 5-day period any longer may cause issues. 
History mismatch will stop backtest trades from generating while running.
Keep display ranked filters "false" for backtesting.

"BE AWARE!"
Once the EA is reloaded or restarted "ALL" Simulation and Real Trading Metrics will "RESET" and "ALL" trading management functiuons will stop once the EA is Removed.
Unless manually managing opened trades, recommend closing all trades once the EA is removed.

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我自动其商业策略的使用二进制 MT5 和我们 Mt5BridgeBinary 我发送的命令其二进制账户和我名单： 开始使用这种方式容易！ 专家顾问也容易形成、优化和实现抗寒试验； 还在测试中我们可以预测其长期盈利能力，所以我们创造了 Mt5BridgeBinary 连接其最佳战略二进制文件。 特点： 它可以使用很多战略如我所愿。 （专家顾问）。 他不需要额外的程序。 随函附上我方- EA 没有导入的时限。 它可以想象所有的公开行动。 他只需要执行我们 EA 只在一个图形采取所有的订单。 -它不需要复杂的配置，以使我们的就业工作。 输入参数： 电子邮件： 有关其电子邮件帐户的二进制文件。 -标记： 代码访问它生成的二进制来操作。 -数量操作： 该合同价值。 位置警报： 会启用/禁用警报作业时开放。 -小组菲尔斯滕： 它显示所有打开的行动。 注： -期限的合同： 请参阅《资产指数来了解这笔总额中，最小和最大期限的合同。 - Volatile 性质指标不能在德国、法国、西班牙、新加坡、澳大利亚、意大利和卢森堡。
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
实用工具
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
实用工具
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
Tawanda Tinarwo
实用工具
PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
实用工具
Saving data from the order book. Data replay utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71640 Library for use in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Perhaps, then a library will appear for using the saved data in the strategy tester, depending on the interest in this development. Now there are developments of this kind using shared memory, when only one copy of the data is in RAM. This not only solves the memory issue, but gives faster initialization on each
Bionic Forex
Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
实用工具
Bionic Forex - Humans and Robots for profit. Patience is the key. The strategies are based on: - Tendency - Momentum + High Volatility - Dawn Scalper + Support Resistence. Again, patience is the key. No bot is flawless, sometimes it will work seamlessly, sometimes it simply won't.  it's up to you manage its risk and make it a great friend to trade automatically with fantastic strategies. Best regards, Good luck., Pablo Maruk.
FTMO Sniper 7
Vyacheslav Izvarin
实用工具
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special  Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------
TEAB Trading EA Builder
Suresh Kumar
实用工具
Introducing TEAB Builder - The Ultimate MT5 Expert Advisor for Profoundly Profitable and Customizable Trading!     Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Meet TEAB Builder, an advanced MT5 Expert Advisor designed to provide unparalleled flexibility, high-profit potential, and an array of powerful features to enhance your trading experience. With TEAB Builder, you can effortlessly trade with any indicator signal, allowing you to capitalize on a wide range of trading strategies.  
Chart Walker Analysis Engine
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
实用工具
Chart Walker Analysis Engine | Machine-led instincts Recommended Time Frames M30, H1 TRADING INTEGRITY: CHART WALKER NEVER REPAINTS ITS SIGNALS. What you see is EXACTLY what you get. Unlike standard indicators that alter past data to look profitable, the Chart Walker Analysis Engine locks its signals into market history the exact millisecond a candle closes.  ONCE PRINTED, IT STAYS FOREVER.  No vanishing Signals. No shifted entries. No historical manipulation. Every buy and sell alert remains
The Wall Street Player master
Lancine Stanislas Traore
实用工具
The Wall Street Player (Master version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and a
FxStrike999SPT
Andrei Bogdanov
实用工具
FxStrike999_SPT_bot  prop helper 者,独机器人也,专为有心理学者与有心者设之。 孰不止损,孰不利,终丧存款。 然有吾机器人,将有所决!  有FxStrike999_SPT_bot,君将及新,存款将稳步增长  君将不复忧君头寸,机器人身置止损分定利 （3個獲利回吐級別，能夠為每個級別設置固定百分比）， 它還會在突然反轉的情況下拖網您的止損，以便 盡可能多地保存您的利潤：）此外，只需按一下，您就可以關閉所有虧損交易或所有盈利交易， 甚至一鍵完成所有交易。控制面板顯示所有最必要的功能，可以一鍵關閉所需的百分比 通過在框中輸入 1 到 100% 之間的值來定位（有 3 個這樣的框，您可以在每個框中輸入您的固定百分比。願你安好。維護機器人開發團隊！
The Wall Street Player ultimatum
Lancine Stanislas Traore
实用工具
The Wall Street Player (Ultimatum version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and
Sabira Reactive
Gounteni Dambe Tchimbiandja
实用工具
IMPORTANT NOTE THIS EA IS NOT FULLY AUTOMATED, IT ONLY TAKES POSITIONS IN ZONES YOU DEFINE IT ASSISTS YOU. SO YOU NEED TO WATCH THE CHART CLOSELY THE MAIN POINT OF THIS EA IS TO FORCE THE TRADER TO RESPECT ENTRY RULES <<CONFIRMATION IS THE KEY>>. SO THE TRADER WILL ONLY LOOK FOR ZONES THE EA WILL LOOK FOR CONFIRMATION CANDLES AND ENTER IF A CONFIRMATION IS FOUND FOR EXAMPLE: If price is in a Bullish zone. Rule, look for buys. If Bullish Candlestick Pattern  or any other bullish candle pattern s
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
实用工具
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
Copiador MT5
Luciana Andrea Maggiori
实用工具
Copiador – La Mejor Herramienta para Copiar Operaciones en MetaTrader 4 Este no es un simple copiador de operaciones que   únicamente   permite copiar transacciones de forma local entre diferentes cuentas de MetaTrader 4 en cualquier dirección y cantidad. ¡Por supuesto que lo hace!   ¡Pero Copiador hace mucho más!     Descubre sus características y beneficios a continuación FUNCIONALIDADES DESTACADAS:   Copiado entre brokers diferentes : Puedes copiar operaciones desde una cuenta e
GOLD robot4trade
Vyacheslav Izvarin
实用工具
GOLD robot4trade（FTMO 版）v1.5 由 Robot4Trade.com 提供｜AI 智能增强｜挑战账户全力支持 产品简介 Advanced Forex EA 是一款新一代外汇自动交易系统，专为高性能、稳定性和完全兼容 FTMO、MyForexFunds 等 prop firm 要求而设计。 本 EA 结合了经典可靠的技术指标（如 MA、RSI、ATR）与现代风险控制与资金保护功能，包括每日回撤限制、智能入场逻辑，以及实时数据显示面板，帮助用户随时掌握交易状态。 无论是挑战账户、模拟测试还是实盘资金管理，这款工具都能为您提供一体化的自动交易解决方案。 ️ 策略逻辑 均线交叉入场（快速与慢速 SMA） RSI 滤波：避免在超买/超卖区间入场 基于 ATR 的止损/止盈，动态适应市场波动 固定或按风险比例控制交易手数 阶梯再入逻辑：当价格远离时才加仓，且逐步增加手数 时间过滤器：仅在设定交易时间内执行操作 每日最大亏损保护：防止过度交易，保障挑战账户通过率 可选跟踪止损：基于 ATR 波动设定追踪距离 图表面板：实时显示资金、回撤、持仓等重要信息
Goldusd
Osama Benalhadi
实用工具
Key Fixes Applied Added   #include <Trade/Trade.mqh>   → Required for   CTrade   class. Initialized   CTrade trade   → Needed to execute trades. Fixed array handling for EMA values   → Used   CopyBuffer()   correctly. Normalized SL/TP prices   → Used   NormalizeDouble()   to avoid "invalid stops" errors. Corrected price checks   → Used   iHigh()   &   iLow()   for previous candle. Adjusted point values   → Changed TP/SL to   points   (1 pip = 10 points in 5-digit brokers). How to Test This EA Co
Divergence Sniper EA
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
实用工具
Divergence Sniper EA Smart Institutional Logic – Without the Noise This is not your typical retail trading bot. Divergence Sniper EA is built on a simple yet powerful concept: price divergence between EURUSD and GBPUSD. It identifies abnormal behavior between these correlated pairs—often signaling hidden institutional activity—and acts with precision when the edge is real. No overtrading. No noise. Just calculated entries. Clean logic based on actual price behavior, not lagging indicators.
GBPUSD indicator
Shoxjaxon Muzaffarov
实用工具
GBPUSD indicator.mq5 – Smart Signal Arrow Indicator Mark.mq5 is a professional-grade, fully autonomous signal indicator designed for serious traders who want visual, consistent trade signals with smart logic and advanced filtering. Built for GBPUSD M15 , it generates Buy , Sell , Buy Stop , and Sell Stop signals using a custom combination of Alligator (Lips) , RSI , DEMA , and DeMarker indicators — and it even writes signal data to a .csv file for automation or external trade management. K
Volitility 100 Sniper EA
Levon Odain Power
实用工具
The Vix100 Sniper Fx EA  is a fully automated trading system designed for Scalping  Volitility 100 on the MetaTrader 5 platform . It uses a combination of moving average filters and optional RSI divergence detection to identify potential Buy or Sell trade opportunities. The EA dynamically calculates lot size based on a user-defined risk percentage, adapting position size to account equity and stop loss distance. It includes advanced trade management tools such as trailing stop, break-even funct
Apex Trade Manager with Trailling sl
Gadhavi Hardikkumar
实用工具
此工具可帮助您管理交易。您可以设置目标 1、2、3（以点数为单位）以及您希望在这些目标位平仓的手数百分比。例如，您已将目标 1、2、3 设置为 5$、10$ 和 15$，大小分别为 40%、30%、30%。现在，如果您在 xauusd 4220 上入场，交易量为 0.1 手，那么它将在 5$ 目标位平仓 0.04 手，在 10$ 目标位平仓 0.03 手，剩余交易量将在 15$ 目标位平仓。 您也可以设置止损点（以点数为单位）。 止损点和目标位将在您交易时自动设置。 此外，还有追踪止损条件，因此在触及 tp1 后，止损可以移至入场点；在触及 tp2 后，止损可以移至 tp1。您可以打开或关闭此条件。 图表上会有一个面板显示所有止损和止损的详细信息，以便您轻松查看点数。 Cǐ gōngjù kě bāngzhù nín guǎnlǐ jiāoyì. Nín kěyǐ shèzhì mùbiāo 1,2,3(yǐ diǎnshù wèi dānwèi) yǐjí nín xīwàng zài zhèxiē mùbiāo wèi píng cāng de shǒushù bǎifē
Pro Risk Manager MT5
Goran Matev
实用工具
️ ProRiskManager: Professional Trade Management for MT5 Stop guessing lot sizes. Start trading like a professional. ProRiskManager is a visual trade management tool that calculates perfect position sizes and manages your trades automatically. Set your risk percentage once, focus on your strategy, and let the EA handle the math. New to ProRiskManager? Read the Complete User Guide (5 min read) Core Features Smart Position Sizing Automatic Lot Calculation: Set your risk % (e.g., 1%) a
BeansAssist
Ivanvielle Bonifacio Dupaya
实用工具
BeansAssist *Major update 3.00 released. Kindly update your copy of BeansAssist Gives you fruitful information of the price of the symbol that you are trading. Improve your trades simply by following the suggestion that it gives you. Tracks deal stats daily so you keep track of your performance. Don't let emotions take control, be a better and profitable trader with BeansAssist to guide you. *Note: This utility is not for free 
Spot vs Future Gold Arbitrage EA
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
实用工具
Check EA performance  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376164?source=Site +Profile+Seller Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA for MT5 Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that operates using price differences between Gold spot and Gold futures instruments. The strategy opens positions on both instruments simultaneously to take advantage of temporary differences between spot and futures prices. Requirements The trading account must provide both Gold spot
AllviewTool Nexus
Olha Samchuk
实用工具
AllviewTool Nexus — Advanced Trading Utility Panel for MetaTrader 5 Hurry to buy before the end of the promotion -10% 31.03.2026 AllviewTool Nexus is a professional multi-functional trading utility designed to enhance decision-making, risk management, and market analysis within MetaTrader 5. The application does not execute trades automatically; instead, it provides traders with structured insights, analytical tools, and a clear visual interface to support disciplined and consistent trading. The
RSI Notifier with Screenshot
Anggi Jayoba
实用工具
BOT NOTIF - 6 - DUAL MODE - BB is a Notifier-type Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to monitor market saturation points (Overbought/Oversold) with high accuracy through a three-layer filter: RSI, Wick Validation (Candle Tail), and Bollinger Bands. This bot does not execute automated trades (Auto-Trade); instead, it acts as a smart assistant that sends visual signals and comprehensive Telegram notifications, including real-time chart screenshots. It is ideal for traders seeking price reve
Auto Stop Loss Guardian
Hai Juan Xu
实用工具
Auto Stop-Loss Guardian Protect Every Manual Trade Automatically ================================================== Are you a manual trader who struggles with emotional decision-making? Do you often forget to set stop-losses or hesitate to cut losses? Auto Stop-Loss Guardian is designed specifically for manual traders who want automatic, disciplined risk management without interfering with their trading decisions. ================================================== WHAT THIS EA DOES =======
New Bar Close Helper
Hai Juan Xu
实用工具
New Bar Close Helper Auto Stop-Loss & New Candle Auto-Close for Manual Orders This EA is a risk management utility for manual traders. It does not open trades automatically. Features: - Auto-detects manual orders (Magic Number = 0) - Sets Stop-Loss at previous candle extreme (Low for Buy, High for Sell) - Auto-closes all managed positions when next new candle opens - Supports all timeframes and trading symbols Risk Warning: Forex trading involves significant risk of loss. Past performance d
Boleta Poupa Dolar
Cicero Ferreira
实用工具
Aqui está a descrição completa para o MQL5 Marketplace: Boleta Poupa Dólar — Smart Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Boleta Poupa Dólar is a professional one-click trading panel designed for active traders who need full control over their positions directly from the chart. Built for speed, clarity, and precision, it combines order management, hedge protection, progressive lot sizing, and a unified trailing stop — all in a compact, draggable panel. Key Features One-Click Trading Buy and sell market
作者的更多信息
Equity Master Stop v1
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
Description: An advanced equity protection and trade management script. It monitors individual trade P&L and closes positions when floating equity targets (profit or loss) are met. It features "skip closing hours" for high volatility, wide spreads, or price instability   times . Features: Closes trades at a target profit (`MAX_FLOATING_EQUITY`) or maximum loss (`MAX_FLOATING_LOSS`). Includes a `FORCE_CLOSE_AT_MAX_EQUITY` level that bypasses all exit protection checks. "SKIP_CLOSING_HOURS" inpu
FREE
Close Time
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
A simple, time-based execution utility that closes all open trades at a specific hour and minute each day. It operates continuously, checking every tick for the designated closing time. Features: Inputs for `CloseHour` (0-23) and `CloseMinute` (0-59). Independent controls for closing Buy and Sell orders. Once the current time equals or exceeds the set time, all eligible orders are closed. Effective Uses: Daily Cut-off: Automatically close all intraday trades at the end of your trading session
FREE
Equity Master Stop v1 MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
An advanced equity protection and trade management script. It monitors individual trade P&L and closes positions when floating equity targets (profit or loss) are met. It features "skip closing hours" for high volatility, wide spreads, or price instability times . Features: Closes trades at a target profit (`MAX_FLOATING_EQUITY`) or maximum loss (`MAX_FLOATING_LOSS`). Includes a `FORCE_CLOSE_AT_MAX_EQUITY` level that bypasses all exit protection checks. "SKIP_CLOSING_HOURS" input to pause loss
FREE
Close at Friday
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
A position management utility designed to automatically close all trades and stop further trading on Friday evenings before the market closes for the weekend. This helps traders avoid weekend gap risk. Features: Activates on Friday based on the broker’s server time. User-definable exit time (e.g., 22:00). Can close Buy orders only, Sell orders only, or both. Includes a flag (`tradingStopped`) to prevent new trades after the Friday exit is triggered. Effective Uses: Weekend Gap Protection: Clo
FREE
Equity Master Projector
Frank William Jr Colbert
指标
Project profits with precision. Equity Master Projection is a comprehensive trade management and analytics dashboard that goes beyond simple equity tracking. It analyzes both open positions and historical trades across multiple symbols and magic numbers, applying powerful filters to isolate your best-performing strategies. With unique features like a "Cut Mode" for profit capping and dynamic HTML/CSV reporting with equity curve charts, this tool transforms raw trading data into a clear, actiona
Equity Performance Analyzer
Frank William Jr Colbert
指标
Have patterns that drive your trading success or failure. The Equity Performance Analyzer breaks down your trade history by symbol, day of the week, and hour of entry to identify exactly when your strategies perform best and worst. It ranks every possible trading pattern (e.g., "EURUSD-BUY-Mon-14") by Net Profit, Win Rate, Return/Drawdown, and a Monte Carlo Proxy. More than just an analytics tool, it generates ready-to-use input parameters for your EAs and a crucial "Worst Patterns to Avoid" se
Pair Stability Indicator
Frank William Jr Colbert
指标
Ensure your trading strategy's future performance by trading only on stable, reliable pairs. The Pair Stability Indicator analyzes the velocity and volatility of any symbol to determine if it can support consistent strategy execution. It calculates critical metrics like Pips per Second, Dollars per Pip, and Dollars per Second of movement, scoring each pair from 0-100%. By identifying highly stable instruments (e.g., EURUSD) and flagging unstable ones (e.g., XAGAUD), this indicator acts as a cru
PullBack Velocity Indicator
Frank William Jr Colbert
指标
Turn market pullbacks into profitable recovery trades with the PullBack Velocity Indicator. This tool identifies when a currency pair is in a pullback phase and calculates its velocity to project potential recovery profits. By analyzing the depth and duration of a pullback against the pair's current momentum, the indicator provides a clear "Expected Profit" in pips and dollars, along with an estimated recovery time. It actively alerts you to "HIGH POTENTIAL RECOVERY" scenarios, giving you a qua
Speed Trade Master
Frank William Jr Colbert
指标
Speed Trade Master filters your trade history and open positions to find only the fastest, most efficient trades—winners that hit profit targets quickly and losers that are cut short with minimal drawdown. By applying strict filters for Max MAE ($ and time) and Max MFE (time), it isolates "Lightning Trades." The tool then projects future performance and analyzes weekly patterns, providing a free, essential dashboard for any trader looking to optimize for speed and efficiency. Key Features: Tri
Day Trade Close
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
An advanced profit-taking EA that closes only *profitable* trades at the end of the day (Monday-Friday) and on Friday, while allowing losing trades to continue running or be handled by other logic. Features: Closes profitable trades at a user-defined "ProfitCloseTime". Separate profit thresholds for regular weekdays (`PROFIT_CLOSE_MG`) and Fridays (`PROFIT_CLOSE_FD`). Includes the full "ExitOnFriday" logic to close *all* trades after a specific Friday time. Can filter by Magic Number, only clo
Equity Expiration
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
A time-based position expiration system that moves trades to a "watch list" after they reach a certain age. It does not close them immediately but waits for them to hit a profit target (or loss target) before exiting. Features: Global and Magic-specific expiration periods (format: HH:MM:SS). Tracks expired trades separately and only closes them when a `MIN_PROFIT_CLOSE` target is met (or loss target if "Close Only Profitable" is false). Includes a manual control and statistics reporting functi
Equity Master Stop v2
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
Trading tool combining a sophisticated equity stop-loss, dynamic take-profit management (Breakeven & Trailing), and symbol-group-based closing logic. It is a complete risk management and trade supervision tool. Features: All features of `Equity Master Stop v1` (floating profit/loss limits, exit protection, skip hours). Take-Profit Override: Can force a TP on any order to lock in a `MAX_FLOATING_PROFIT`. Step Breakeven: Locks in increasing amounts of profit as a trade moves favorably (e.g., aft
Open Trade EA
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
A basic entry and position management EA that opens trades on multiple currency pairs at specific times. It includes its own internal trailing stop and take-profit logic, as well as integrated "end-of-day" and "Friday" profit-close features from the other scripts. Features: Opens trades on user-defined `PairsSet1` through `Set6` at specific `TradeTime` inputs. Configurable position sizing (`Lots`), Stop Loss, and Take Profit. Includes its own `TrailOrders` function that trails both SL and TP b
Open Round Level
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
A Expert Advisor that automatically opens trades when price crosses predefined pip-based round levels. Unlike simple round number EAs that only trade on psychological levels like 1.1000 or 1.2000, this EA allows you to define up to five independent pip intervals simultaneously, each with its own Magic Number for separate tracking and management. The EA functions as a complete trading system, combining automated entry based on price crossing round levels, directional control, integrated trailin
Echo Simulator Trader
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
Echo Simulator Trader is a powerful hybrid simulation-to-live EA that runs thousands of pure price-action simulated trades in parallel with your live account. It opens simulated LONG and SHORT positions at regular intervals on multiple pairs, meticulously tracks their performance using your exact risk rules, and only activates real trading once simulated strategies pass your custom performance filters (Net Profit, Profit Factor, Win Rate, Drawdown, etc.). Built for complete control and proof-of
Echo Simulator Trader v2
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
Echo Simulator Trader v2 expands the simulation engine of v1 hybrid simulation-to-live EA that runs thousands of pure price-actions simulated trades in parallel with specified day and time. It opens simulated LONG and SHORT positions at regular intervals on multiple pairs, meticulously tracks their performance using your exact risk rules, and only activates real trading once simulated strategies pass your custom performance filters (Net Profit, Profit Factor, Win Rate, Drawdown, etc.). Built fo
Echo Simulator Trader v3
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
Echo Simulator Trader v3 expands the simulation engine of v2 with 5 independent Property Sets (P1–P5). Each set can run on its own timeframe, magic number, position limits, and pip-interval grid logic — allowing you to test and run completely different strategies simultaneously within one EA. Simulated trades feed into a unified performance analyzer that decides which strategies graduate to real trading. With enhanced multi-magic support, pip-based round-level entries (mean reversion or breakou
Equity Master Projector MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
指标
Project profits with precision. Equity Master Projection is a comprehensive trade management and analytics dashboard that goes beyond simple equity tracking. It analyzes both open positions and historical trades across multiple symbols and magic numbers, applying powerful filters to isolate your best-performing strategies. With unique features like a "Cut Mode" for profit capping and dynamic HTML/CSV reporting with equity curve charts, this tool transforms raw trading data into a clear, actiona
Equity Expiration MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
A time-based position expiration system that moves trades to a "watch list" after they reach a certain age. It does not close them immediately but waits for them to hit a profit target (or loss target) before exiting. Features: Global and Magic-specific expiration periods (format: HH:MM:SS). Tracks expired trades separately and only closes them when a `MIN_PROFIT_CLOSE` target is met (or loss target if "Close Only Profitable" is false). Includes a manual control and statistics reporting functi
Equity Master Stop v2 MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
Trading tool combining a sophisticated equity stop-loss, dynamic take-profit management (Breakeven & Trailing), and symbol-group-based closing logic. It is a complete risk management and trade supervision tool. Features: All features of `Equity Master Stop v1` (floating profit/loss limits, exit protection, skip hours). Take-Profit Override: Can force a TP on any order to lock in a `MAX_FLOATING_PROFIT`. Step Breakeven: Locks in increasing amounts of profit as a trade moves favorably (e.g., aft
Open Trade MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
A basic entry and position management EA that opens trades on multiple currency pairs at specific times. It includes its own internal trailing stop and take-profit logic, as well as integrated "end-of-day" and "Friday" profit-close features from the other scripts. Features: Opens trades on user-defined `PairsSet1` through `Set6` at specific `TradeTime` inputs. Configurable position sizing (`Lots`), Stop Loss, and Take Profit. Includes its own `TrailOrders` function that trails both SL and TP b
Equity Performance Analyzer MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
指标
Have patterns that drive your trading success or failure in MT5. The Equity Performance Analyzer breaks down your trade history by symbol, day of the week, and hour of entry to identify exactly when your strategies perform best and worst. It ranks every possible trading pattern (e.g., "EURUSD-BUY-Mon-14") by Net Profit, Win Rate, Return/Drawdown, and a Monte Carlo Proxy. More than just an analytics tool, it generates ready-to-use input parameters for your EAs and a crucial "Worst Patterns to Av
Open Round Level MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
A Expert Advisor that automatically opens trades when price crosses predefined pip-based round levels. Unlike simple round number EAs that only trade on psychological levels like 1.1000 or 1.2000, this EA allows you to define up to five independent pip intervals simultaneously, each with its own Magic Number for separate tracking and management. The EA functions as a complete trading system, combining automated entry based on price crossing round levels, directional control, integrated trailin
Echo Simulator Trader MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
Echo Simulator Trader is a powerful hybrid simulation-to-live EA that runs thousands of pure price-action simulated trades in parallel with your live account. It opens simulated LONG and SHORT positions at regular intervals on multiple pairs, meticulously tracks their performance using your exact risk rules, and only activates real trading once simulated strategies pass your custom performance filters (Net Profit, Profit Factor, Win Rate, Drawdown, etc.). Built for complete control and proof-of
Echo Simulator Trader v3 MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
Echo Simulator Trader v3 expands the simulation engine of v2 with 5 independent Property Sets (P1–P5). Each set can run on its own timeframe, magic number, position limits, and pip-interval grid logic — allowing you to test and run completely different strategies simultaneously within one EA. Simulated trades feed into a unified performance analyzer that decides which strategies graduate to real trading. With enhanced multi-magic support, pip-based round-level entries (mean reversion or breakou
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