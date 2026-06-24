Echo Simulator Trader v2 MT5

  • Утилиты
  • Frank William Jr Colbert
    Frank William Jr Colbert

    Frank William Jr Colbert

    Всем привет! Я задумался о создании некоторых торговых инструментов, утилит и углублённых анализаторов, чтобы сделать торговлю более безопасной и лёгкой для себя, и надеюсь, что они также помогут другим в их путешествии по форекс-трейдингу, анализу и управлению рисками. Я создал все эти инструменты
    1 тема 2 комментария
  • Версия: 2.3
  • Обновлено: 1 августа 2026
  • Активации: 5
Echo Simulator Trader v2 expands the simulation engine of v1 hybrid simulation-to-live EA that runs thousands of pure price-actions simulated trades in parallel with specified day and time. It opens simulated LONG and SHORT positions at regular intervals on multiple pairs, meticulously tracks their performance using your exact risk rules, and only activates real trading once simulated strategies pass your custom performance filters (Net Profit, Profit Factor, Win Rate, Drawdown, etc.).
Built for complete control and proof-of-concept before going live, this EA combines advanced simulation logic with risk management tools (equity stops, breakeven, trailing TP, expiration, daily profit close, and Friday exit protection).
This EA system is designed to validate the strategies through simulation before risking real capital. 

Key Features:

Daily Trading Schedule Control: Full per-day trading times (Sunday–Friday) with flexible formats (e.g., "00:00-23:59", "02:30-04:30,08:30-12:30", "14,16-17:30", "5,7,11" ). 
Pure Price Action Simulation (no indicators) – Opens simulated LONG/SHORT at configurable timeframes.
Multi-Pair Support with PairsSet1–10.
Full Performance Tracking: Separate LONG/SHORT metrics, Win Rate, Profit Factor, Max Drawdown, Gross Loss.
Smart Real Trade Activation: Only opens real trades when simulated performance passes user-defined filters.
Comprehensive Risk Engine: SYMBOL-level equity protection, per-trade stops, breakeven steps, TP trailing, global expiration, daily profit close, and Friday exit.
Detailed Logging: Simulated performance summaries passed filters alerts, and HTML/CSV ready data.
Magic Number management and hedging support.

Effective Uses:

The Trading Times feature gives you complete control over when your EA opens trades. 
Set specific trading hours for each day of the week, allowing you to trade only during your preferred market sessions, avoid high-impact news events, or test strategies during specific time windows.
Validate new strategies in real-market conditions before committing capital.
Run "what-if" simulations across dozens of pairs and timeframes.
Build robust portfolios by only enabling real trading on proven simulated edges.
Safe automation with multiple layers of equity and per-trade protection.
Perfect for developing and stress-testing your own EAs using simulation-first logic.

v2.0 Overview:

Simulated to Real trade tracking and execution
Enhanced Performance filtering system
Magic number performance tracking
Per-day trading times control

1. Trading Properties

All Supported Timeframes
Max positions (long/short)
Max total trades
Magic number
Performance Tracking
Simulated Performance: Tracks all simulated trades by symbol and magic number
Real Performance: Tracks actual trade performance
Ranked Pair: Rankings for display

2. Per-Trade and Global Management System

Max floating profit/loss limits
Breakeven logic with step locking
TP trailing with dynamic adjustment
Emergency override for extreme losses
Symbol-Level Management (Total P/L):
Total floating equity limits
Total profit/loss thresholds
Emergency override for aggregate positions

3. Expiration & Time Management

Global expiration settings (up to 730 hours/30 days)
Day profit close at specified time
Friday exit capabilities
Skip closing hours configuration

4. Two Filter Modes

Standard Filters: Two Stage Specific Performance-based (net profit, profit factor, win rate, drawdown).
Ranked Filters: Baseline Performance with (net profit, profit factor, win rate, drawdown) thresholds for ranking.

5. Backtest Support

Full backtest compatibility
Simulated trades in testing mode
performance tracking

"NOTE"
Backtest works best within 5-day period any longer may cause issues. 
History mismatch will stop backtest trades from generating while running.
Keep display ranked filters "false" for backtesting.

"BE AWARE!"
Once the EA is reloaded or restarted "ALL" Simulation and Real Trading Metrics will "RESET" and "ALL" trading management functiuons will stop once the EA is Removed.
Unless manually managing opened trades, recommend closing all trades once the EA is removed.

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Vyacheslav Izvarin
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Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special  Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------
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Introducing TEAB Builder - The Ultimate MT5 Expert Advisor for Profoundly Profitable and Customizable Trading!     Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Meet TEAB Builder, an advanced MT5 Expert Advisor designed to provide unparalleled flexibility, high-profit potential, and an array of powerful features to enhance your trading experience. With TEAB Builder, you can effortlessly trade with any indicator signal, allowing you to capitalize on a wide range of trading strategies.  
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Chart Walker Analysis Engine | Machine-led instincts Recommended Time Frames M30, H1 TRADING INTEGRITY: CHART WALKER NEVER REPAINTS ITS SIGNALS. What you see is EXACTLY what you get. Unlike standard indicators that alter past data to look profitable, the Chart Walker Analysis Engine locks its signals into market history the exact millisecond a candle closes.  ONCE PRINTED, IT STAYS FOREVER.  No vanishing Signals. No shifted entries. No historical manipulation. Every buy and sell alert remains
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Lancine Stanislas Traore
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The Wall Street Player (Master version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and a
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Andrei Bogdanov
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Lancine Stanislas Traore
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The Wall Street Player (Ultimatum version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and
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Gounteni Dambe Tchimbiandja
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IMPORTANT NOTE THIS EA IS NOT FULLY AUTOMATED, IT ONLY TAKES POSITIONS IN ZONES YOU DEFINE IT ASSISTS YOU. SO YOU NEED TO WATCH THE CHART CLOSELY THE MAIN POINT OF THIS EA IS TO FORCE THE TRADER TO RESPECT ENTRY RULES <<CONFIRMATION IS THE KEY>>. SO THE TRADER WILL ONLY LOOK FOR ZONES THE EA WILL LOOK FOR CONFIRMATION CANDLES AND ENTER IF A CONFIRMATION IS FOUND FOR EXAMPLE: If price is in a Bullish zone. Rule, look for buys. If Bullish Candlestick Pattern  or any other bullish candle pattern s
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Alexander Martin Koenig
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Osama Benalhadi
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Key Fixes Applied Added   #include <Trade/Trade.mqh>   → Required for   CTrade   class. Initialized   CTrade trade   → Needed to execute trades. Fixed array handling for EMA values   → Used   CopyBuffer()   correctly. Normalized SL/TP prices   → Used   NormalizeDouble()   to avoid "invalid stops" errors. Corrected price checks   → Used   iHigh()   &   iLow()   for previous candle. Adjusted point values   → Changed TP/SL to   points   (1 pip = 10 points in 5-digit brokers). How to Test This EA Co
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Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
Утилиты
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The Vix100 Sniper Fx EA  is a fully automated trading system designed for Scalping  Volitility 100 on the MetaTrader 5 platform . It uses a combination of moving average filters and optional RSI divergence detection to identify potential Buy or Sell trade opportunities. The EA dynamically calculates lot size based on a user-defined risk percentage, adapting position size to account equity and stop loss distance. It includes advanced trade management tools such as trailing stop, break-even funct
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Это инструмент, который поможет вам управлять вашими сделками. Вы можете установить цели 1, 2, 3 в пунктах и ​​процент от размера лота, который вы хотите закрыть по этим целям. Например, вы установили цели 1, 2, 3 на 5$, 10$ и 15$ с размером 40%, 30%, 30%. Теперь, если вы откроете позицию по XAUUSD на 4220 с лотом 0,1, то она закроется 0,04 лота по цели 5$, 0,03 лота по цели 10$ и оставшимся объемом по цели 15$. Вы также можете установить стоп-лосс в пунктах. Стоп-лосс и цель будут установлен
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AllviewTool Nexus
Olha Samchuk
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AllviewTool Nexus — Advanced Trading Utility Panel for MetaTrader 5 Hurry to buy before the end of the promotion -10% 31.03.2026 AllviewTool Nexus is a professional multi-functional trading utility designed to enhance decision-making, risk management, and market analysis within MetaTrader 5. The application does not execute trades automatically; instead, it provides traders with structured insights, analytical tools, and a clear visual interface to support disciplined and consistent trading. The
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BOT NOTIF - 6 - DUAL MODE - BB is a Notifier-type Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to monitor market saturation points (Overbought/Oversold) with high accuracy through a three-layer filter: RSI, Wick Validation (Candle Tail), and Bollinger Bands. This bot does not execute automated trades (Auto-Trade); instead, it acts as a smart assistant that sends visual signals and comprehensive Telegram notifications, including real-time chart screenshots. It is ideal for traders seeking price reve
Auto Stop Loss Guardian
Hai Juan Xu
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Auto Stop-Loss Guardian Protect Every Manual Trade Automatically ================================================== Are you a manual trader who struggles with emotional decision-making? Do you often forget to set stop-losses or hesitate to cut losses? Auto Stop-Loss Guardian is designed specifically for manual traders who want automatic, disciplined risk management without interfering with their trading decisions. ================================================== WHAT THIS EA DOES =======
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Cicero Ferreira
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Aqui está a descrição completa para o MQL5 Marketplace: Boleta Poupa Dólar — Smart Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Boleta Poupa Dólar is a professional one-click trading panel designed for active traders who need full control over their positions directly from the chart. Built for speed, clarity, and precision, it combines order management, hedge protection, progressive lot sizing, and a unified trailing stop — all in a compact, draggable panel. Key Features One-Click Trading Buy and sell market
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