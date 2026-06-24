Echo Simulator Trader v2 MT5

Echo Simulator Trader v2 expands the simulation engine of v1 hybrid simulation-to-live EA that runs thousands of pure price-actions simulated trades in parallel with specified day and time. It opens simulated LONG and SHORT positions at regular intervals on multiple pairs, meticulously tracks their performance using your exact risk rules, and only activates real trading once simulated strategies pass your custom performance filters (Net Profit, Profit Factor, Win Rate, Drawdown, etc.).

Built for complete control and proof-of-concept before going live, this EA combines advanced simulation logic with risk management tools (equity stops, breakeven, trailing TP, expiration, daily profit close, and Friday exit protection).

This EA system is designed to validate the strategies through simulation before risking real capital.





Key Features:





Daily Trading Schedule Control: Full per-day trading times (Sunday–Friday) with flexible formats (e.g., "00:00-23:59", "02:30-04:30,08:30-12:30", "14,16-17:30", "5,7,11" ).

Pure Price Action Simulation (no indicators) – Opens simulated LONG/SHORT at configurable timeframes.

Multi-Pair Support with PairsSet1–10.

Full Performance Tracking: Separate LONG/SHORT metrics, Win Rate, Profit Factor, Max Drawdown, Gross Loss.

Smart Real Trade Activation: Only opens real trades when simulated performance passes user-defined filters.

Comprehensive Risk Engine: SYMBOL-level equity protection, per-trade stops, breakeven steps, TP trailing, global expiration, daily profit close, and Friday exit.

Detailed Logging: Simulated performance summaries passed filters alerts, and HTML/CSV ready data.

Magic Number management and hedging support.





Effective Uses:





The Trading Times feature gives you complete control over when your EA opens trades.

Set specific trading hours for each day of the week, allowing you to trade only during your preferred market sessions, avoid high-impact news events, or test strategies during specific time windows.

Validate new strategies in real-market conditions before committing capital.

Run "what-if" simulations across dozens of pairs and timeframes.

Build robust portfolios by only enabling real trading on proven simulated edges.

Safe automation with multiple layers of equity and per-trade protection.

Perfect for developing and stress-testing your own EAs using simulation-first logic.





v2.0 Overview:





Simulated to Real trade tracking and execution

Enhanced Performance filtering system

Magic number performance tracking

Per-day trading times control





1. Trading Properties





All Supported Timeframes

Max positions (long/short)

Max total trades

Magic number

Performance Tracking

Simulated Performance: Tracks all simulated trades by symbol and magic number

Real Performance: Tracks actual trade performance

Ranked Pair: Rankings for display





2. Per-Trade and Global Management System





Max floating profit/loss limits

Breakeven logic with step locking

TP trailing with dynamic adjustment

Emergency override for extreme losses

Symbol-Level Management (Total P/L):

Total floating equity limits

Total profit/loss thresholds

Emergency override for aggregate positions





3. Expiration & Time Management





Global expiration settings (up to 730 hours/30 days)

Day profit close at specified time

Friday exit capabilities

Skip closing hours configuration





4. Two Filter Modes





Standard Filters: Two Stage Specific Performance-based (net profit, profit factor, win rate, drawdown).

Ranked Filters: Baseline Performance with (net profit, profit factor, win rate, drawdown) thresholds for ranking.





5. Backtest Support





Full backtest compatibility

Simulated trades in testing mode

performance tracking





"NOTE"

Backtest works best within 5-day period any longer may cause issues.

History mismatch will stop backtest trades from generating while running.

Keep display ranked filters "false" for backtesting.





"BE AWARE!"

Once the EA is reloaded or restarted "ALL" Simulation and Real Trading Metrics will "RESET" and "ALL" trading management functiuons will stop once the EA is Removed.