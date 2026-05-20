Smart trail sl Pro

Here is your fully updated, high-converting product description layout. It has been completely re-written to weave in all of your new pro-tier features—the on-chart control panel, the percentage-based partial take-profit matrix, the timeframe global persistence caching, and crystal-clear Buy/Sell multi-mode execution math.

Short Description (Max 190 c

Full Description

Smart Trail SL Pro is the ultimate institutional-grade risk, capital preservation, and trade management utility engineered specifically for the unique volatility of Gold (XAUUSD). While the standard version locked you into fixed parameters, the Pro Version hands you absolute, surgical control over your protection matrix and profit-taking rules.

Whether you trade manually or utilize third-party Expert Advisors, Smart Trail SL Pro operates as your automated risk manager. It continuously monitors your account, intercepts open market orders, applies structural safety cushions, liquidates volume to bank cash, and dynamically traps profits behind advancing trends.

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Asset Optimized: Gold (XAUUSD / GOLD), but fully adaptable to any instrument.

  • Execution: Real-time, ultra-low latency tick tracking.

In-Depth Input Parameters Explained

Group 1: Core Mode Selector

  • Initial Core Mode Default ( InpUseAttackMode ): Sets the core engine's startup behavior. Set to true to default to the aggressive milestone-snapping algorithm. Set to false to activate the protective Standard Mode. (Note: This can be overridden live on your chart using the dashboard panel).

  • Display Interactive Visual Chart Dashboard Panel ( InpShowPanel ): Toggles the visibility of the visual on-chart dashboard. Set to true for instant one-click mode switching. Set to false for an ultra-clean, distraction-free charting workspace.

Group 2: Attack Mode Parameters (Aggressive Trend Capturing)

  • Attack Initial SL Distance ($) ( InpAttackInitialSL ): The cash distance from your entry price where the initial protective Stop Loss is automatically placed (e.g., 5.00 = $5.00 protection cushion).

  • Attack Milestone Step Increment ($) ( InpAttackStepSize ): The exact distance the market must travel in your favor to trigger a Stop Loss "snap" adjustment (e.g., 1.00 = locks profit tightly at every $1.00 move).

Group 3: Standard Mode Parameters (Classic Trade & Volume Preservation)

  • Standard Initial SL Distance ($) ( InpStandardInitialSL ): The protective Stop Loss distance applied upon trade opening when Attack Mode is disabled (Default: 10.00 = $10.00).

  • Standard Mode: Enable Breakeven Feature ( InpUseStandardBE ): Toggles the secure breakeven module.

  • Standard Mode: Profit needed to trigger BE ($) ( InpStandardBETrigger ): The exact price movement required in your favor to activate the breakeven engine and trigger your partial close (Default: 3.00 = $3.00 move).

  • Standard Mode: Profit to lock in at BE ($) ( InpStandardBEProfit ): The net profit added past your entry price to safely clear broker commission/spread when snapping to breakeven (Default: 0.50 = secures +$0.50).

  • Standard Mode: Partial Close Volume at BE ( InpPartialPercent ): Select your automatic profit-taking scale-out structure the exact millisecond Breakeven is triggered. Choose between Disabled (0%), 25%, 50%, or 75% partial volume liquidation.

  • Standard Mode: Move SL only at every X milestone ($) ( InpStandardStepSize ): Establishes the profit milestone spacing for subsequent classic trailing (Default: 2.00 = calculates adjustments every $2.00 move).

  • Standard Mode: Distance behind milestone line ($) ( InpStandardTrailDist ): The breathing room cushion maintained behind your active profit milestone line, letting Gold fluctuate safely without premature stopped-out cutoffs (Default: 2.00 = trails $2.00 behind the line).

Group 4: Filter & Safety Settings

  • Manage Specific Magic Number ( InpTargetMagicNumber ): Controls trade targeting. Set to 0 to automatically manage all manual trades. Set to any specific ticket number (e.g., 12345) to strictly manage positions generated by a specific external EA.

  • Only Manage Chart Symbol ( InpCurrentSymbolOnly ): Set to true (Highly Recommended) to strictly handle trades matching the current chart symbol. Set to false to manage all open account symbols simultaneously.

Pro Feature Highlight: The Interactive Dashboard & Memory Cache

  1. Top-Center On-Chart Panel: The utility draws a beautiful, clickable control panel directly on your screen. It is mathematically calculated to anchor itself precisely at the top-center of your chart, completely eliminating any visual overlapping conflicts with MT5's native One-Click Buy/Sell panels. Click [Attack Mode] or [Standard Mode] to change your global management style instantly in real-time.

  2. Timeframe Persistence Caching Engine: Unlike basic utilities that reset to their default parameters when a chart updates, Smart Trail SL Pro utilizes the MT5 terminal's permanent global memory cache. You can flip your chart from M5 to M15, Hourly, Daily, or Weekly timeframes, and the EA will flawlessly remember whichever mode you selected on your panel, completely preserving your live trading state.

Advanced Multi-Mode Execution Math

1. ATTACK MODE MECHANICS

Optimized for high-velocity momentum breakouts and tight trend trapping. The EA pushes your SL directly onto the achieved milestone floor.

  • BUY POSITION EXAMPLE (Parameters: Initial SL = $5.00 | Step Size = $1.00)

    • Execution: You open a Buy position at $2400.00.

    • Initial Protection: The EA instantly places your Stop Loss at $2395.00 ($2400.00 - $5.00).

    • Milestone Snap 1: The market rallies to $2401.00 (Milestone 1 reached). The Stop Loss instantly "snaps" to your exact milestone line: $2401.00. Your risk is entirely eliminated, and a $1.00 profit is locked in.

    • Milestone Snap 2: The market continues upward to $2402.50. The utility locks onto the next complete dollar floor milestone and snaps the Stop Loss tightly to $2402.00.

  • SELL POSITION EXAMPLE (Parameters: Initial SL = $5.00 | Step Size = $1.00)

    • Execution: You open a Sell position at $2400.00.

    • Initial Protection: The EA instantly places your Stop Loss at $2405.00 ($2400.00 + $5.00).

    • Milestone Snap 1: The market drops to $2399.00 (Milestone 1 reached). The Stop Loss instantly snaps down to $2399.00.

    • Milestone Snap 2: The market drops further to $2398.00. The Stop Loss snaps down to $2398.00.

2. STANDARD MODE MECHANICS (With Breakeven Partial Profit Taking)

Optimized for institutional scale-outs and swing tracking. It enforces a flawless, strict chronological order of operations: Initial Protection $\rightarrow$ Partial Take-Profit Scale-Out $\rightarrow$ Breakeven Locking $\rightarrow$ Stepping Trailing Engine Activation.

  • BUY POSITION EXAMPLE (Parameters: Initial SL = $10.00 | BE Trigger = $3.00 | BE Profit = $0.50 | Partial Percent = 50% | Step = $2.00 | Trail Dist = $2.00)

    • Execution: You open a 1.00 Lot Buy position at $2400.00.

    • Initial Protection: The Stop Loss is automatically deployed deep at $2390.00 ($2400.00 - $10.00).

    • The Breakeven & Partial Close Step: The price rallies up and touches $2403.00 (Hits the $3.00 BE Trigger perfectly). The Pro engine instantly executes a split-second partial close of 50% of your volume (0.50 Lots) at the market price, banking guaranteed cash directly into your account balance.

    • The Breakeven Lock: Simultaneously, the EA modifies the remaining 0.50 Lots and snaps the Stop Loss from the deep negative zone up to $2400.50 (Entry + $0.50 profit cushion). Your risk on the remaining position is now zero.

    • Trailing Activation: The trailing engine is now officially unlocked. The price jumps up to $2404.00 (Hits the next $4.00 milestone line). The trailing math kicks in: Milestone ($4.00) - Trail Distance ($2.00) = $2.00 trailing profit. The Stop Loss gracefully glides up to $2402.00, protecting your remaining trade while leaving a stable $2.00 cushion for Gold's natural volatility.

  • SELL POSITION EXAMPLE (Parameters: Initial SL = $10.00 | BE Trigger = $3.00 | BE Profit = $0.50 | Partial Percent = 50% | Step = $2.00 | Trail Dist = $2.00)

    • Execution: You open a 1.00 Lot Sell position at $2400.00.

    • Initial Protection: The Stop Loss is deployed at $2410.00 ($2400.00 + $10.00).

    • The Breakeven & Partial Close Step: The price drops to $2397.00 (Hits the $3.00 BE Trigger). The Pro engine liquidates 50% of your volume (0.50 Lots) at market to bank immediate cash.

    • The Breakeven Lock: The Stop Loss on the remaining 0.50 Lots is instantly dropped down to lock in tightly at $2399.50 (Entry - $0.50 profit cushion).

    • Trailing Activation: The price falls further to $2396.00 (Hits the $4.00 milestone drop line). The trailing engine calculates the milestone cushion, and the Stop Loss is adjusted downward to $2398.00, systematically locking in more profit.

Remote Cross-Platform & VPS Capabilities

  • Mobile Synergy: Fully compatible with the MetaTrader 5 Mobile App. Execute your market setups from your iOS or Android phone anywhere in the world. As long as your mobile app is connected to the same account running your desktop platform, Smart Trail SL Pro instantly assumes management of the trade.

  • Infrastructure Requirement: This EA processes real-time broker streams on every single price update. To keep protections active, your hardware must remain powered on with sleep/hibernate modes turned off. For absolute corporate safety, deploying the EA onto an MQL5 VPS or external Virtual Private Server is highly recommended to guarantee flawless 24/7 protection even with your computer turned off.

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Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
专家
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
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Copy Trade Client Pro MT5
Dechathorn Meetip
实用工具
Server Link >> h ttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160109 CopyTrade Slave is a lightweight, reliable local trade copier for MetaTrader 5 that mirrors positions from a Master account to one or more Slave accounts using a fast shared-file mechanism. It is designed for signal providers, account managers, and traders who need precise synchronization of trades with flexible delay and lot control. ​ Main concept Role: Works as the Slave side of a local copy trading setup and receives trades fr
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
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5 (4)
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================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Order flow footprint chart
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4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
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Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
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Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
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Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
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AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
实用工具
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Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
实用工具
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Pro — 高级 Telegram 信号复制器（Auto-Fix，多TP，风险控制，完整交易管理） Telegram to MT5 Pro — 专业 Telegram 信号复制系统 Telegram to MT5 Pro 可将来自 Telegram 的交易信号实时复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户，并提供完整的风险控制、执行管理与交易管理功能。 系统由两个组件组成： • 运行在 MetaTrader 5 内的 Expert Advisor（EA） • 连接 Telegram 并将信号发送到 EA 的桌面桥接程序 两个组件必须在同一台电脑运行。由于 MQL5 限制，EA 无法直接连接 Telegram。 支持与安装 提供完整 PDF 安装指南。 支持内容： • 完整 PDF 使用手册 • 分步安装指导 • 在线聊天支持 • 交易商设置帮助（前缀、后缀、符号映射） 功能说明 • 读取任意 Telegram 群组或频道信号 • 自动解析交易品种、方向、入场、止损、止盈 • 秒级执行交易 • 管理交易（移动止损、保本、部分平仓） • 支持多账户与多信号
DR Trade and Risk Manager
Ryuta Tanaka
实用工具
DR Trade and Risk Manager: MT5的基础算法风险控制台 对于自主交易者来说，最大的敌人不是市场，而是缺乏纪律的自我。您拥有一个可靠的策略，但在高压时刻，您能完美地、始终如一地遵守您的规则吗？您能毫不犹豫地止损吗？您能让盈利的头寸持续增长，而不是因为恐惧而过早地了结吗？对大多数人来说，答案是否定的。这个在策略和执行之间的鸿沟，正是利润流失的地方。 DR Trade and Risk Manager 是弥合这一鸿沟的终极工具。它是一个基础的风险与交易管理控制台，旨在成为您坚定不移的算法合作伙伴。这个工具不预测市场，它强制执行您的计划。它提供了一个机构级的框架，以数学般的精度来管理您的交易，让您从导致结果不一致和账户爆仓的情绪过山车中解脱出来。 我们专注于专业交易管理的绝对要素：一个强大的算法引擎、一个统一的风险仪表板和稳健的执行。这个控制台是为那些不寻求灵丹妙药，而是寻求一个强大武器，将自己的战略规则锻造成持续、可盈利行动的严肃交易者而打造的。 为什么即使是最好的策略也会失败（以及如何修正） 没有纪律的执行，一个盈利的策略也毫无用处。这正是大多数交易者失败的地方，
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
实用工具
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
Indicator Automation XT
Fatih Klavun
5 (1)
实用工具
Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
实用工具
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
实用工具
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
实用工具
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
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Smart trail sl
Emerson Capiral Romero
实用工具
A fully automated, zero-input trailing stop-loss management utility designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) to lock in profits using dynamic milestones. Full Description Smart Trail SL is a specialized algorithmic trade-management utility designed for Gold (XAUUSD) traders who want automated, disciplined, and strict protective stop-loss enforcement without manual intervention. This utility features a hardcoded "Attack Mode" trailing engine. It completely removes the need for configuring complex
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