Gold Mining EA MT5

SJ Gold Mining EA MT5 is a fully automated grid trading expert advisor optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15, built with a suite of intelligent drawdown control and risk management systems that go well beyond a standard  grid.

KEY FEATURES

1. Dual-Indicator Entry System

Entry signals are generated by a built-in new own indicator  combined with an RSI confirmation filter. A trade is only opened when both indicators agree, dramatically reducing false entries.

2· Entry Filter Stack

Three independent filters gate every new signal before any trade is opened:

  • EMA Filter — Price must be on the correct side of both a fast and slow EMA (configurable periods and timeframe). Separate pass/fail per direction keeps BUY and SELL independent.
  • ADX Filter — ADX must exceed a minimum level (ADX_MinLevel) to confirm trend strength. Prevents entries in flat, ranging conditions.
  • S/R Filter — Requires price to be within a pip buffer of a recent H1 or D1 support/resistance level. Ideal for mean-reversion setups near key levels.
3 · Intelligent Grid Engine
  • Auto-expanding grid adds positions as price moves against the initial trade, averaging down (BUY) or up (SELL) at configurable distance intervals.
  • MaxOpenTrades hard cap prevents runaway exposure.
  • Emergency profit close — exits the full grid at a minimum dollar target when all levels are filled.

4. Trend Reversal Drawdown Control (Unique Feature)

This is the EA's most advanced protection system. When a grid is in drawdown and the entry indicators flip to confirm the opposite direction, the EA activates a 3-stage response:

  • Grid Freeze — stops adding new grid orders into a confirmed counter-trend move
  • Progressive Target Reduction — automatically lowers the profit target as drawdown deepens:
    • Stage 1 (default DD > 1%): target reduced to 75%
    • Stage 2 (default DD > 2%): target reduced to 50%
    • Stage 3 (default DD > 3%): accept breakeven / near-zero exit
  • Hard Exit — if floating loss reaches a configurable threshold (default 2.5%) while trend is reversed, all positions are closed immediately to cap the drawdown
  • Confirmation Bars — reversal signal must persist for 1–5 bars before any action fires, eliminating noise-triggered exits
5· Auto Money Management
  • Auto Lot scales linearly with account balance: (Balance / BaseCapital) × 0.01 lots. As balance grows, lot size grows proportionally.
  • Risk % Lot: alternatively size each trade by fixed risk percentage with ATR-based SL distance.
  • Margin guard: lot size is automatically capped if free margin is insufficient, preventing margin calls.
  • Scaled profit targets: CloseMultipleOrders and CloseSingleOrder targets scale proportionally with the base lot size — targets always match actual risk.

6.Dynamic Stop Loss — Fixed or ATR-Adaptive
  • SL_FIXED mode: fixed pip distance, fully user-defined.
  • SL_ATR mode: stop loss is calculated as ATR(period) × multiplier and recalculated on every new bar, automatically widening during high-volatility sessions (news, open) and tightening during calm periods.
  • Both modes apply to individual positions and to the grid average SL simultaneously.
    7.Grid Average SL + Two-Phase Trailing Stop

     A unique two-phase trailing system operates independently for grid mode and single-position mode:


    8· Multi-Layer Drawdown Protection

    Three independent safeguards protect the account at different time horizons:

    Layer Parameter Action
    Cut Loss         Float loss % of starting balance            Force-close all positions immediately
    Max Session DD          Equity drawdown % from session start            Close all + halt new trades
    Daily Loss Limit         Equity drop % from daily open            Block new entries (optionally close all)

    All three reset automatically at the start of a new trading day.

    9. Economic News Filter

    Connects to a live news feed (ForexFactory calendar via nfs.faireconomy.media ) and automatically:

    • Blocks new trades X minutes before high-impact events
    • Optionally closes all trades at breakeven before news
    • Resumes trading Y minutes after the event passes
    • Filterable by impact level (High / Medium / Low) and keyword (NFP, CPI, FOMC, etc.)
    • Draws vertical news lines on the chart for visual reference
    10. Session Time Filter & Friday Close
    • Set your trading window in local time — the EA converts automatically to broker time using auto-detected or manual GMT offset
    • Stops new trades before the Friday market close (configurable time)
    • Optionally closes all open positions at Friday close
    Specification:
      Parameter Value
          Symbol            XAUUSD (Gold)
          Timeframe            M15
          Minimum Capital           $500 per 0.01 base lot
          Magic Number           6228 (unique per chart)

           minimum  Leverage       1:100 

    Backtesting: 

    Simply run on XAUUSD m15 Timeframe using default settings with your Broker BacktestGMTOffset



    Video Gold Mining EA MT5
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