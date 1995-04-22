SJ Gold Mining EA MT5 is a fully automated grid trading expert advisor optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15, built with a suite of intelligent drawdown control and risk management systems that go well beyond a standard grid.

KEY FEATURES



Entry signals are generated by a built-in new own indicator combined with an RSI confirmation filter. A trade is only opened when both indicators agree, dramatically reducing false entries.

Three independent filters gate every new signal before any trade is opened:

EMA Filter — Price must be on the correct side of both a fast and slow EMA (configurable periods and timeframe). Separate pass/fail per direction keeps BUY and SELL independent.

— Price must be on the correct side of both a fast and slow EMA (configurable periods and timeframe). Separate pass/fail per direction keeps BUY and SELL independent. ADX Filter — ADX must exceed a minimum level (ADX_MinLevel) to confirm trend strength. Prevents entries in flat, ranging conditions.

— ADX must exceed a minimum level (ADX_MinLevel) to confirm trend strength. Prevents entries in flat, ranging conditions. S/R Filter — Requires price to be within a pip buffer of a recent H1 or D1 support/resistance level. Ideal for mean-reversion setups near key levels.

Auto-expanding grid adds positions as price moves against the initial trade, averaging down (BUY) or up (SELL) at configurable distance intervals.

adds positions as price moves against the initial trade, averaging down (BUY) or up (SELL) at configurable distance intervals. MaxOpenTrades hard cap prevents runaway exposure.

hard cap prevents runaway exposure. Emergency profit close — exits the full grid at a minimum dollar target when all levels are filled.

This is the EA's most advanced protection system. When a grid is in drawdown and the entry indicators flip to confirm the opposite direction, the EA activates a 3-stage response:

Grid Freeze — stops adding new grid orders into a confirmed counter-trend move

— stops adding new grid orders into a confirmed counter-trend move Progressive Target Reduction — automatically lowers the profit target as drawdown deepens: Stage 1 (default DD > 1%): target reduced to 75% Stage 2 (default DD > 2%): target reduced to 50% Stage 3 (default DD > 3%): accept breakeven / near-zero exit

— automatically lowers the profit target as drawdown deepens: Hard Exit — if floating loss reaches a configurable threshold (default 2.5%) while trend is reversed, all positions are closed immediately to cap the drawdown

— if floating loss reaches a configurable threshold (default 2.5%) while trend is reversed, all positions are closed immediately to cap the drawdown Confirmation Bars — reversal signal must persist for 1–5 bars before any action fires, eliminating noise-triggered exits

Auto Lot scales linearly with account balance: (Balance / BaseCapital) × 0.01 lots. As balance grows, lot size grows proportionally.

scales linearly with account balance: (Balance / BaseCapital) × 0.01 lots. As balance grows, lot size grows proportionally. Risk % Lot: alternatively size each trade by fixed risk percentage with ATR-based SL distance.

Margin guard: lot size is automatically capped if free margin is insufficient, preventing margin calls.

Scaled profit targets: CloseMultipleOrders and CloseSingleOrder targets scale proportionally with the base lot size — targets always match actual risk.

SL_FIXED mode: fixed pip distance, fully user-defined.

mode: fixed pip distance, fully user-defined. SL_ATR mode: stop loss is calculated as ATR(period) × multiplier and recalculated on every new bar, automatically widening during high-volatility sessions (news, open) and tightening during calm periods.

mode: stop loss is calculated as ATR(period) × multiplier and recalculated on every new bar, automatically widening during high-volatility sessions (news, open) and tightening during calm periods. Both modes apply to individual positions and to the grid average SL simultaneously.



A unique two-phase trailing system operates independently for grid mode and single-position mode:

Three independent safeguards protect the account at different time horizons:

Layer Parameter Action Cut Loss Float loss % of starting balance Force-close all positions immediately Max Session DD Equity drawdown % from session start Close all + halt new trades Daily Loss Limit Equity drop % from daily open Block new entries (optionally close all)

All three reset automatically at the start of a new trading day.

Connects to a live news feed (ForexFactory calendar via nfs.faireconomy.media ) and automatically:

Blocks new trades X minutes before high-impact events

Optionally closes all trades at breakeven before news

Resumes trading Y minutes after the event passes

Filterable by impact level (High / Medium / Low) and keyword (NFP, CPI, FOMC, etc.)

Draws vertical news lines on the chart for visual reference

Set your trading window in local time — the EA converts automatically to broker time using auto-detected or manual GMT offset

Stops new trades before the Friday market close (configurable time)

Optionally closes all open positions at Friday close

Parameter Value Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe M15 Minimum Capital $500 per 0.01 base lot Magic Number 6228 (unique per chart)

minimum Leverage 1:100

Backtesting:

Simply run on XAUUSD m15 Timeframe using default settings with your Broker BacktestGMTOffset



