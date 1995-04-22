Gold Mining EA MT5

SJ Gold Mining EA MT5 is a fully automated grid trading expert advisor optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15, built with a suite of intelligent drawdown control and risk management systems that go well beyond a standard  grid.

KEY FEATURES

1. Dual-Indicator Entry System

Entry signals are generated by a built-in new own indicator  combined with an RSI confirmation filter. A trade is only opened when both indicators agree, dramatically reducing false entries.

2· Entry Filter Stack

Three independent filters gate every new signal before any trade is opened:

  • EMA Filter — Price must be on the correct side of both a fast and slow EMA (configurable periods and timeframe). Separate pass/fail per direction keeps BUY and SELL independent.
  • ADX Filter — ADX must exceed a minimum level (ADX_MinLevel) to confirm trend strength. Prevents entries in flat, ranging conditions.
  • S/R Filter — Requires price to be within a pip buffer of a recent H1 or D1 support/resistance level. Ideal for mean-reversion setups near key levels.
3 · Intelligent Grid Engine
  • Auto-expanding grid adds positions as price moves against the initial trade, averaging down (BUY) or up (SELL) at configurable distance intervals.
  • MaxOpenTrades hard cap prevents runaway exposure.
  • Emergency profit close — exits the full grid at a minimum dollar target when all levels are filled.

4. Trend Reversal Drawdown Control (Unique Feature)

This is the EA's most advanced protection system. When a grid is in drawdown and the entry indicators flip to confirm the opposite direction, the EA activates a 3-stage response:

  • Grid Freeze — stops adding new grid orders into a confirmed counter-trend move
  • Progressive Target Reduction — automatically lowers the profit target as drawdown deepens:
    • Stage 1 (default DD > 1%): target reduced to 75%
    • Stage 2 (default DD > 2%): target reduced to 50%
    • Stage 3 (default DD > 3%): accept breakeven / near-zero exit
  • Hard Exit — if floating loss reaches a configurable threshold (default 2.5%) while trend is reversed, all positions are closed immediately to cap the drawdown
  • Confirmation Bars — reversal signal must persist for 1–5 bars before any action fires, eliminating noise-triggered exits
5· Auto Money Management
  • Auto Lot scales linearly with account balance: (Balance / BaseCapital) × 0.01 lots. As balance grows, lot size grows proportionally.
  • Risk % Lot: alternatively size each trade by fixed risk percentage with ATR-based SL distance.
  • Margin guard: lot size is automatically capped if free margin is insufficient, preventing margin calls.
  • Scaled profit targets: CloseMultipleOrders and CloseSingleOrder targets scale proportionally with the base lot size — targets always match actual risk.

6.Dynamic Stop Loss — Fixed or ATR-Adaptive
  • SL_FIXED mode: fixed pip distance, fully user-defined.
  • SL_ATR mode: stop loss is calculated as ATR(period) × multiplier and recalculated on every new bar, automatically widening during high-volatility sessions (news, open) and tightening during calm periods.
  • Both modes apply to individual positions and to the grid average SL simultaneously.
    7.Grid Average SL + Two-Phase Trailing Stop

     A unique two-phase trailing system operates independently for grid mode and single-position mode:


    8· Multi-Layer Drawdown Protection

    Three independent safeguards protect the account at different time horizons:

    Layer Parameter Action
    Cut Loss         Float loss % of starting balance            Force-close all positions immediately
    Max Session DD          Equity drawdown % from session start            Close all + halt new trades
    Daily Loss Limit         Equity drop % from daily open            Block new entries (optionally close all)

    All three reset automatically at the start of a new trading day.

    9. Economic News Filter

    Connects to a live news feed (ForexFactory calendar via nfs.faireconomy.media ) and automatically:

    • Blocks new trades X minutes before high-impact events
    • Optionally closes all trades at breakeven before news
    • Resumes trading Y minutes after the event passes
    • Filterable by impact level (High / Medium / Low) and keyword (NFP, CPI, FOMC, etc.)
    • Draws vertical news lines on the chart for visual reference
    10. Session Time Filter & Friday Close
    • Set your trading window in local time — the EA converts automatically to broker time using auto-detected or manual GMT offset
    • Stops new trades before the Friday market close (configurable time)
    • Optionally closes all open positions at Friday close
    Specification:
      Parameter Value
          Symbol            XAUUSD (Gold)
          Timeframe            M15
          Minimum Capital           $500 per 0.01 base lot
          Magic Number           6228 (unique per chart)

           minimum  Leverage       1:100 

    Backtesting: 

    Simply run on XAUUSD m15 Timeframe using default settings with your Broker BacktestGMTOffset



    Video Gold Mining EA MT5
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (506)
    专家
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.23 (26)
    专家
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    Adam Hrncir
    4.83 (46)
    专家
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    专家
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    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    专家
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    专家
    SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
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    Farzad Saadatinia
    4 (4)
    专家
    SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.5 (20)
    专家
    更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
    Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.5 (8)
    专家
    Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
    Microedge Neural Matrix EA
    Peter Robert Grange
    5 (4)
    专家
    MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA 市场结构边界上的精准交易 实盘账户监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 您可以通过公开信号观察 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 在真实市场环境中的运行情况，包括当前与历史交易、余额与净值变化、实际回撤、交易频率，以及订单在真实经纪商环境中的执行表现。 历史回测展示系统架构在过去市场数据中的运行方式，而实盘信号则展示系统在当前市场条件下的真实表现。 产品概述 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 是一套结构化算法交易系统，专门为 XAUUSD 黄金 H1 周期 开发。 系统将市场视为一个持续变化的动态矩阵，其中包括价格结构、动量、波动率、流动性、交易时段特征以及价格方向性扩张。 MicroEdge 不会因为每一根K线的波动就立即作出反应，也不会仅仅因为市场开始移动就开启交易。系统会在多个内部条件形成一致后，才允许执行交易。 它的目标并不是持续不断地交易。 它的目标是识别结构清晰的市场机会，过滤不稳定环境，并以纪律化方式完成执行。 精准。智能。执行。
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    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.77 (52)
    专家
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    Precise Pair Trading Pro
    Arkadii Zagorulko
    3.75 (12)
    专家
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    GoldZ AI MT5
    Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
    5 (1)
    专家
    GoldZ AI MT5 – XAUUSD黄金交易高级智能EA GoldZ AI是专为XAUUSD(黄金)设计的系统化交易智能EA,利用价格行为分析、趋势识别和基于交易时段的交易逻辑。 交易方法 GoldZ AI专注于关键交易时段(亚洲收盘、伦敦开盘、纽约开盘),识别支撑位和阻力位的潜在突破机会。EA通常每天最多执行1-2笔交易,在活跃市场时段瞄准高概率设置。 主要功能 价格行为分析 – 基于支撑/阻力位突破和市场结构识别交易机会 恢复管理系统 – 包含可调节的风险恢复机制,配置可调整的倍数设置 趋势过滤 – 结合方向性分析来过滤交易信号 新闻感知 – 与Forex Factory日历集成,避免低影响交易时段 GMT自动检测 – 在实盘交易中自动调整至经纪商GMT时区;策略测试可手动设置GMT 技术规格 交易品种:XAUUSD(黄金) 时间周期:M5 最低资金:$100 经纪商:兼容大多数经纪商(推荐Raw点差/ECN) 推荐杠杆:1:500或更高 VPS:推荐使用以获得最佳性能 风险披露 不使用网格交易或对冲策略 使用仓位管理和恢复机制 - 适当的风险管理至关重要 适用于个人账户和资
    GoldZ AI
    Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
    5 (1)
    专家
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