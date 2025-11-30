Hyperbolic

The indicator is stable on noise fluctuations in price and quickly reacts to the trend. It is based on an algorithm from a system of hyperbolic functions that allows you to aggressively smooth the flat with minimal lag on the trend. It can be applied directly to the price chart, to itself, or to other indicators in order to eliminate false signals.

The main purpose of the indicator is to smooth out small sawtooth price movements as much as possible. The higher the Hyperbolic parameter, the stronger the smoothing. But the algorithm has fast convergence, and sometimes the best choice is to build several indicators from each other.

Recommendations

  • Use the indicator to smooth out small price movements to highlight the flat and trend (screenshot 1).
  • Take advantage of aggressive hyperbolic smoothing over other indicators (screenshot 2).
  • To smooth out greater volatility, use the construction of multiple indicators relative to each other (screenshot 3).
  • Use the indicator to smooth out and eliminate false signals from other indicators (screenshot 4).
  • Building other indicators from the Hyperbolic line can also be useful for eliminating false signals (screenshot 5).
  • To avoid over-optimization of Expert Advisors, select trading instruments where Hyperbolic works well without auxiliary indicators (screenshot 6).

Input parameters

  • Hyperbolic - the power of smoothing the noise component of the price. The higher the value, the greater the smoothing.
  • Trend sensitivity - the sensitivity of the algorithm to following the price. Zero is maximum sensitivity, the indicator line coincides with the price. The higher the value, the more volatility will be smoothed by the Hyperbolic parameter.

Special offer

The first version of the indicator is a promo version. Starting with the second version, new settings will be added to make the indicator easier to use and allow for more precise customization. Accordingly, the price will be higher. Have time to purchase a long-term license at a promotional price. The offer is valid until 2025.12.31.


Join our Hyperbolic Smoothing group, where we discuss the intricacies of the application.


