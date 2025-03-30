One Click EA Innesta

EA one click innesta was born with the purpose of helping traders to be more convenient and faster in transactions.

There are functions that operate like oneclick with buying or selling positions with market orders, with pending orders, setting quick stoploss for all positions, total volume, closing orders quickly Close all oneclick.

Calculate risks converted to USD for all positions.

EA manages the trade orders magically to be able to run for many different assets. I am running with BTCUSD, XAUUSD, US100, US30 pairs on the5ers fund account. you choose the trading asset you like. thank you !



