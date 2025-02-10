GT Scalping Tool

GT Scalping Tool – The Ultimate Tool for Professional Scalping!

🔥 Advanced Real-Time Position Management with Drag and Drop Control!

GT Scalping Tool is a powerful companion designed specifically for scalpers and discretionary traders. It provides maximum control and flexibility directly from the MetaTrader 5 chart.

This tool does not execute trades automatically – you decide when and how to enter the market! GT Scalping Tool enhances your position management with a dynamic, real-time interface that allows you to adjust parameters with ease, ensuring you have full control over your trades.

🚀 Why is GT Scalping Tool Unique?

Dynamic Position Management: Instantly adjust position size with customizable parameters.
Drag and Drop SL/TP Levels: Modify stop loss and take profit levels with drag-and-drop functionality, automatically updating all open positions to the new levels, while recalculating new profit and loss levels based on the selected position.
Stop & Limit Orders on Chart: Easily place stop and limit orders directly from the chart.
To include these orders on the monitored position, set the option "Filter asset positions by Magic Number" to false.
Supports Netting & Hedging: Choose your operational mode to match your broker’s platform and your trading strategy.
Advanced Money Management: Set max profit and loss limits to safeguard your capital.


Force Break Even (BE): Automatically protect profits with an intelligent breakeven system for hedging positions.
Graphical Interface: Directly modify parameters on the chart without opening any settings panel.
Price Average Line & Optional Price Label: Visualize the average price of your open positions with a dynamic line on the chart and optionally display the price label.
Daily & Annual Profit/Loss Display: Track your performance with real-time profit and loss statistics directly on the chart.
Trading Suspension in Specific Time Windows: Configure up to 5 time zones where trading is paused for a defined number of minutes before and after a specific time.
No Predefined Strategy: You are in control! GT Scalping Tool works alongside your discretionary strategy, offering intelligent support in your decision-making process.

🎯 How Can It Help Your Trading?

💡 Are you a discretionary scalper? GT Scalping Tool helps you manage risk effectively, without needing to manually adjust settings.
💡 Need maximum flexibility? The tool adapts to any asset and timeframe, giving you ultimate control.
💡 Trade with Netting or Hedging? Fully supports both modes for versatile position management on any account type.

📊 Perfect for:

✔️ Scalpers looking to optimize execution speed
✔️ Discretionary traders seeking advanced money management tools
✔️ Traders using Netting or Hedging accounts needing a flexible solution
✔️ Users of other EAs looking for a conflict-free position management system

📌 Don’t miss the opportunity to take your trading to the next level!

🔥 Get GT Scalping Tool on the MQL5 Marketplace and take full control of your trades! 🔥

More from author
GT No Trading Zone
Antonio Tarlo
Utilities
GT No Trading Zone – Smart Trade Restriction for Enhanced Risk Management Overview The GT No Trading Zone indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders who want to implement structured trade restrictions during specific time intervals. This is ideal for avoiding high-risk periods, such as news releases, market opens/closes, or any other predefined time frames where trading may be unfavorable. With GT No Trading Zone , you can: Define up to 5 custom no-trade periods during the day. Automa
FREE
