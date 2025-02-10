GT Scalping Tool
- Utilities
- Antonio Tarlo
- Version: 1.85
- Updated: 15 March 2025
- Activations: 5
GT Scalping Tool – The Ultimate Tool for Professional Scalping!
🔥 Advanced Real-Time Position Management with Drag and Drop Control!
GT Scalping Tool is a powerful companion designed specifically for scalpers and discretionary traders. It provides maximum control and flexibility directly from the MetaTrader 5 chart.
This tool does not execute trades automatically – you decide when and how to enter the market! GT Scalping Tool enhances your position management with a dynamic, real-time interface that allows you to adjust parameters with ease, ensuring you have full control over your trades.
🚀 Why is GT Scalping Tool Unique?
✅ Dynamic Position Management: Instantly adjust position size with customizable parameters.
✅ Drag and Drop SL/TP Levels: Modify stop loss and take profit levels with drag-and-drop functionality, automatically updating all open positions to the new levels, while recalculating new profit and loss levels based on the selected position.
✅ Stop & Limit Orders on Chart: Easily place stop and limit orders directly from the chart.
To include these orders on the monitored position, set the option "Filter asset positions by Magic Number" to false.
✅ Supports Netting & Hedging: Choose your operational mode to match your broker’s platform and your trading strategy.
✅ Advanced Money Management: Set max profit and loss limits to safeguard your capital.
✅ Force Break Even (BE): Automatically protect profits with an intelligent breakeven system for hedging positions.
✅ Graphical Interface: Directly modify parameters on the chart without opening any settings panel.
✅ Price Average Line & Optional Price Label: Visualize the average price of your open positions with a dynamic line on the chart and optionally display the price label.
✅ Daily & Annual Profit/Loss Display: Track your performance with real-time profit and loss statistics directly on the chart.
✅ Trading Suspension in Specific Time Windows: Configure up to 5 time zones where trading is paused for a defined number of minutes before and after a specific time.
✅ No Predefined Strategy: You are in control! GT Scalping Tool works alongside your discretionary strategy, offering intelligent support in your decision-making process.
🎯 How Can It Help Your Trading?
💡 Are you a discretionary scalper? GT Scalping Tool helps you manage risk effectively, without needing to manually adjust settings.
💡 Need maximum flexibility? The tool adapts to any asset and timeframe, giving you ultimate control.
💡 Trade with Netting or Hedging? Fully supports both modes for versatile position management on any account type.
📊 Perfect for:
✔️ Scalpers looking to optimize execution speed
✔️ Discretionary traders seeking advanced money management tools
✔️ Traders using Netting or Hedging accounts needing a flexible solution
✔️ Users of other EAs looking for a conflict-free position management system
📌 Don’t miss the opportunity to take your trading to the next level!
🔥 Get GT Scalping Tool on the MQL5 Marketplace and take full control of your trades! 🔥