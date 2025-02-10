GT Scalping Tool – The Ultimate Tool for Professional Scalping!

🔥 Advanced Real-Time Position Management with Drag and Drop Control!

GT Scalping Tool is a powerful companion designed specifically for scalpers and discretionary traders. It provides maximum control and flexibility directly from the MetaTrader 5 chart.

This tool does not execute trades automatically – you decide when and how to enter the market! GT Scalping Tool enhances your position management with a dynamic, real-time interface that allows you to adjust parameters with ease, ensuring you have full control over your trades.

🚀 Why is GT Scalping Tool Unique?

✅ Dynamic Position Management: Instantly adjust position size with customizable parameters.

✅ Drag and Drop SL/TP Levels: Modify stop loss and take profit levels with drag-and-drop functionality, automatically updating all open positions to the new levels, while recalculating new profit and loss levels based on the selected position.

✅ Stop & Limit Orders on Chart: Easily place stop and limit orders directly from the chart.

To include these orders on the monitored position, set the option "Filter asset positions by Magic Number" to false.

✅ Supports Netting & Hedging: Choose your operational mode to match your broker’s platform and your trading strategy.

✅ Advanced Money Management: Set max profit and loss limits to safeguard your capital.



✅ Force Break Even (BE): Automatically protect profits with an intelligent breakeven system for hedging positions.

✅ Graphical Interface: Directly modify parameters on the chart without opening any settings panel.

✅ Price Average Line & Optional Price Label: Visualize the average price of your open positions with a dynamic line on the chart and optionally display the price label.

✅ Daily & Annual Profit/Loss Display: Track your performance with real-time profit and loss statistics directly on the chart.

✅ Trading Suspension in Specific Time Windows: Configure up to 5 time zones where trading is paused for a defined number of minutes before and after a specific time.

✅ No Predefined Strategy: You are in control! GT Scalping Tool works alongside your discretionary strategy, offering intelligent support in your decision-making process.

🎯 How Can It Help Your Trading?

💡 Are you a discretionary scalper? GT Scalping Tool helps you manage risk effectively, without needing to manually adjust settings.

💡 Need maximum flexibility? The tool adapts to any asset and timeframe, giving you ultimate control.

💡 Trade with Netting or Hedging? Fully supports both modes for versatile position management on any account type.

📊 Perfect for:

✔️ Scalpers looking to optimize execution speed

✔️ Discretionary traders seeking advanced money management tools

✔️ Traders using Netting or Hedging accounts needing a flexible solution

✔️ Users of other EAs looking for a conflict-free position management system

📌 Don’t miss the opportunity to take your trading to the next level!

🔥 Get GT Scalping Tool on the MQL5 Marketplace and take full control of your trades! 🔥