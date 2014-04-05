The TRENDOR 1.0 indicator is designed to identify and filter market trends using a combination of RSI and ATR indicators. This powerful trend detection system helps spot significant RSI crossovers while filtering out false signals using an ATR and an EMA (Exponential Moving Average). The purpose of this indicator is to provide clear and precise signals for optimal trading decision-making.





Main features:





Short and Long RSI: Combines the values ​​of two RSIs (short and long) to detect market trends.

ATR Filtering: The indicator uses ATR to validate RSI crossovers and filter weak signals.

EMA to filter trends: Excludes trading signals against the main trend (e.g. if the price is below the EMA, avoid buy signals).

Dynamic filling: The area between the two RSIs is filled to easily visualize the trend (bullish or bearish).

RSI Levels: Shows levels of 70, 50 and 30 to help identify overbought and oversold conditions.







