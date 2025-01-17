PropFirmFinisher

METHODS TO USE THIS EA

Pair:USDJPY

timeframe:30Min

Risk Selection Input:Risk _percentage_of_equity

Fixed stoploss in points = 400

fixed takeprofit in points=800

i recomend use 2% risk on usdjpy to pass propfirm challenges

in propfirms we take a differant approach from live accounts,in live account we have space for 100% loss but for propfirm we only have 10%loss also propfirms are not reliable like normal brokers, there is a risk of scams,so we take an approach that we enter and pass challange quickly and make a payout,Take a propfirm challenge from a broker allow EA trading and connect the ea (90% cases it will pass) then half the risk amount in funded stage and take withdrawals,if first challenge is a lose take next(99%it will pass) And enjoy the profits.Properly backtest month by month for your trust.Guy i remind you there is no perfect EA or Strategy exists dont go for scammers with 90%winrate instead of chasing winrate be consistent with one proven strategy.





if you have any doubt or suggestions feel free to contact on instagram @r_b_n____ telegram @nidal123vdk





This strategy is specially crafted for prop trading firms, prioritizing precision and effectiveness. We avoid both martingale and grid systems, focusing instead on raw price action. By accurately identifying double bottom pattern, this approach empowers traders to make informed decisions and capitalize on market movements with confidence. Experience a robust trading methodology that leverages clear price signals for optimal performance.





We confidently assure you that with this EA, you'll never face three consecutive failures in prop firm challenges. If you do, we’ll refund your full amount via crypto. For optimal results, we recommend using the default settings on USDJPY,and check discription for setting in gbpjpy though you’re welcome to customize it to fit your trading style.





As for why I’m offering this EA: I’m from India and lack the capital to trade on my own, despite having expert strategies that surpass even those of PropfFirmPass Pro EA. Much love to you all—let's succeed together!