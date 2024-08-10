PS Impulse

Elder Impulse Indicator

Overview:

The Elder Impulse Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders who want to combine the strengths of trend-following and momentum strategies. Developed by Dr. Alexander Elder, this indicator helps traders identify potential entry and exit points by analyzing both price direction and momentum. It’s an essential tool for making informed decisions in various market conditions, whether you're trend-trading, swing trading, or looking for momentum shifts.

Key Features:

  1. Trend and Momentum Analysis:

    • Integrated Approach: The Elder Impulse Indicator combines two critical elements—trend and momentum—by utilizing a moving average to determine the trend direction and the MACD histogram to assess momentum.
    • Color-Coded Signals: The indicator provides color-coded bars to signal trading conditions—green for bullish impulses (buy opportunities), red for bearish impulses (sell opportunities), and blue for neutral conditions (hold).

  2. Customizable Settings:

    • Moving Average Period: The indicator allows you to set the period of the moving average to suit your trading style and timeframe.
    • MACD Parameters: Users can adjust the MACD settings, tailoring the momentum aspect of the indicator to better match different market environments.
    • Signal Sensitivity: Traders can fine-tune the sensitivity of the indicator to optimize signal accuracy based on their trading preferences.

  3. Visual Simplicity:

    • Clear Signals: The color-coded bars make it easy to interpret market conditions at a glance, helping traders quickly identify potential trade opportunities.
    • Chart Integration: The indicator integrates seamlessly with your trading charts, providing a clear and concise overlay that complements other technical analysis tools.

  4. Multi-Timeframe Support:

    • Versatility: The Elder Impulse Indicator is effective across multiple timeframes, from short-term intraday charts to longer-term daily and weekly charts.
    • Scalability: Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, the indicator adapts to your preferred trading style and timeframe.

  5. Trade Signal Filtering:

    • Noise Reduction: By focusing on both trend and momentum, the indicator helps filter out false signals and market noise, improving the accuracy of your trades.
    • Contextual Application: Use the indicator in conjunction with other technical tools to enhance overall strategy and decision-making.

  6. User-Friendly Interface:

    • Ease of Use: Designed for traders of all levels, the Elder Impulse Indicator is straightforward to install and use, with intuitive settings that don’t require extensive technical knowledge.
    • Compatibility: The indicator is compatible with MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), making it accessible to a wide range of traders.

Benefits:

  • Enhanced Decision-Making: By combining trend and momentum analysis, the indicator provides clearer and more reliable signals for entering and exiting trades.
  • Reduced Emotional Influence: The objective nature of the indicator's signals helps traders maintain discipline and stick to their trading plan.
  • Increased Confidence: With the Elder Impulse Indicator, traders can feel more confident in their trades, knowing they are supported by a well-tested and respected trading methodology.

How It Works:

  1. Initialization:

    • Once installed on your trading platform, the Elder Impulse Indicator immediately begins analyzing price data, applying the moving average and MACD histogram to determine market conditions.
    • The indicator displays color-coded bars on your chart, signaling potential buy, sell, or hold conditions based on the current trend and momentum.

  2. Trading Signals:

    • Green Bars: Indicate a strong bullish trend with rising momentum, signaling potential buy opportunities.
    • Red Bars: Indicate a strong bearish trend with falling momentum, signaling potential sell opportunities.
    • Blue Bars: Suggest a neutral market condition where the trend and momentum are not aligned, signaling a hold or caution.

  3. Ongoing Analysis:

    • The indicator continuously updates in real-time, providing the latest market conditions to guide your trading decisions.
    • Traders can adjust the settings as needed to adapt to different market phases or trading strategies.

Use Cases:

  • Trend Traders: Ideal for traders who prefer to trade in the direction of the market trend, with confirmation from momentum analysis.
  • Swing Traders: The indicator helps swing traders identify potential reversal points or continuation patterns based on combined trend and momentum signals.
  • Momentum Traders: Traders focused on momentum shifts can use the indicator to identify periods of strong price movement, whether bullish or bearish.

Conclusion:

The Elder Impulse Indicator is a versatile and reliable tool that enhances your trading strategy by combining trend-following with momentum analysis. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator provides clear, actionable signals that help you make better trading decisions, manage risk effectively, and improve your overall trading performance.



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This indicator is based on a mathematical formula and an ANN combined, designed to make a model(using previous prices) of the most recent market condition (any chart*) in order to use the model as a forecasting tool. *This indicator can operate on any chart/timeframe, but it's suggested you use multiple timeframes for each trade because this method relies solely on the time factor, you can not use this indicator to predict price volatility, but if it's fit correctly it will show you when the nex
BC Scalper Aroow
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
IVISTscalp5
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (6)
Indicators
[iVISTscalp5]: A Laboratory for Market Behavior Research Through Time TLV Framework | Liquidity Activation Points ⸻ General Description iVISTscalp5 is a multi-level timing and price structure indicator developed within the VISTmany project. The system forecasts time, direction, and movement range through Liquidity Activation Points (timings). The iVISTscalp5 indicator can be used with default parameters for any financial instrument. ⸻ Practical Value The iVISTscalp5 indicator was
BOOM and CRASH Ultimate Soft
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
This indicator is a scalping indicator intended solely for the Boom and Crash indices of the Deriv Limited market It supports Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500 and Crash 1000 Not repaint and no bug The settings are intuitive and easy to use The product activation number is 20 The Time Frame used depends on the user If you are an aggressive scalper then just use M1 For long trades use M15 If you are conservative use M5 Please contact me for more details of its use
Recuroid
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Recuroid indicator shows very good entry points. Just look at the screenshots, then download the free version and look in the strategy tester and see for yourself. The system is based on two key algorithms. The first algorithm (managed) creates a system of balanced transition from the buy zone to the sell zone and vice versa, draws arrows and lines, and forms entries. The second algorithm (managing) corrects the initial data for the first algorithm (managed) by measuring virtual windows, t
Boom coins indicator and crash coins
Waleed Hamood Said Al Rawahi
Indicators
Live broadcast of the indicator on YouTube. Please click on the link below for more credibility. There are also videos of the indicator that you can watch. Note that the broadcast is late, do not rely on it. Only a review of the indicator is only a review of the indicator’s accuracy, which does not lose almost and the profit rate reaches 95%. I will work with great accuracy on the CRASH coin 1000 INDICES
MMM Gold Sniper MT5
Gilang Wardhana Purnama Putra
Indicators
Indicator is based on   Market Maker Strategy.   NO REPAINT. MM's are traders and their objective is to make money.  This includes strategies to trade against retails traders.  The major difference between them and other traders is that they have the ability, through access to massive volumes, to move price at their will.  So to make money, they aim to buy at a lower price and then sell at a higher price. They achieve this by:  1. Inducing traders to take positions. This is achieved by using a
Tatino Super Signals
Anthonius Soruh
Indicators
Tatino Super Signals is Non Repaint Indicator for Binary Option trading and Forex trading. Recommendations: Timeframe: All timeframes. For best results we recommend using it on M1, M5 and M15 timeframes. Currency pairs: All Pairs Account type: All Type Broker time: Any Brokers : Alls Binary Trading : Expired 1 Candle Buffer Buy=1, Sell=0, Entry Next Candle Recommended Forex trading stop loss : 15 pips Recommended  Forex tradingTake profit levels : 15 pips Specifications: Does not repaint   Pa
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