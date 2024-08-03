Gbpusd Smart MT4

TickAll - Automated Trading Robot

"Please test it in the gbpusd 15-minute timeframe"

Introduction: TickAll  is an automated trading robot designed to assist both novice traders and professional traders in the Forex market. Utilizing advanced algorithms and up-to-date market analysis, TickAll    helps you make the best trading decisions.


Our trading robot stands out from the rest due to its unique feature - the ability to sometimes incur losses yet ultimately generate profits. Unlike other trading robots that boast a smooth linear profit curve in their backtests, ours operates with a keen understanding of real market conditions.

At the heart of our robot's distinctiveness lies its advanced algorithms and proprietary trading strategies. We can confidently assure you that our robot is finely tuned to align with actual market dynamics, relying on sophisticated algorithms trained on real market data rather than traditional statistical models.

The robustness of our robot's performance is evidenced by its historical track record in real market conditions. While some may question the occasional losses incurred, we firmly believe that these are integral to its ability to adapt and thrive in dynamic market environments.

We urge you to exercise caution when considering robots that appear flawless only in backtests. Such robots may lack the resilience and adaptability required to navigate real market conditions effectively. Conversely, our robot offers a reliable and transparent platform for both seasoned traders and novices alike.

In conclusion, we recommend approaching with skepticism robots that exhibit flawless backtest performance. Our robot, with its ability to sometimes incur losses yet consistently generate profits, represents a trustworthy tool for those seeking reliable and profitable trading opportunities in real market conditions.

Advantages:

  • Increased speed and accuracy in trading decisions
  • 24/7 support and free updates

Key Features:

  • Precise analysis of market charts and identification of price patterns
  • Trading based on the generation of buy and sell signals by algorithms
  • Risk management through various features such as risk limitation settings and outcome determination

User Experience: The simple and efficient user interface of TickAll     allows you to easily adjust trading settings and monitor the robot's performance.

Sample Results: With TickAll   , our customers have experienced significant improvements in their trading performance. For example, more than 80% of our customers have reported increased profitability.


:::::::::::::::Requirement & Recommendations::::::::::::::: 

  • Please send us private message for better support.

    Account Type : ECN

  • Currency pairs: GBPUSD( (Other pairs to be tested by the user)

  • Time frame : 15 Min ( M15)

  • Leverage: No limitation

  • Min. Deposit : 300$

  • VPS to maintain internet connection.

  • Low spread : less than 10 

  • Stop Level for GBPUSD: Less than 20 


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