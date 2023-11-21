Smart Stochastic Filter

Hello friends

Investing is considered a difficult and risky business in the eyes of the people. But if you invest by acquiring knowledge and skills, the market will never harm you.
Filter writing in the capital market is one of the actions that professionals take in this field to increase productivity and save time.
Due to the activity of a large number of symbols, the volume of stored information and data is very high. People active in this market sometimes need a series of information and due to the sensitivity of the matter, they should have it as soon as possible.
This information usually helps them predict the future of the market and is of great importance.

Fitler writing by our command will find the share matching the requested conditions!
Filtering our selected features will search all tradable stocks and show the suitable stocks.
Each person in the capital market has a specific strategy for transactions, and it is easy to proceed according to the strategy by filtering; After that, he can see the result of his strategy in different time frames.

Advantages of filtering
1- High speed: the information of each share will be provided to you in the fastest time according to the characteristics of your choice.
2- A wide variety of features and commands: you can categorize and view shares in any way you want.


This filter checks all the symbols of Market Watch The Stochastic oscillator with one of the following 2 conditions and displays the symbols in which the selected condition applies:

     1- %K line crosses above the %D line and %K Less than specified number
    2- %K line crosses below the %D line and %K Greater than specified number

This filter has the capability of multiple time frames (Multi Time Frame).

To see the output of the filter and symbols, refer to the toolbox section of the expert tab.

In the output, the name of the symbol and your selected time frame and the value of %K in the selected time frame will be displayed.

Be successful and profitable


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Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
Telegram ChartSnap MT5
Kin Hang Tan
5 (1)
Utilities
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilities
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
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Smart RSI Filter
Nancy Rad
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Hello friends Investing is considered a difficult and risky business in the eyes of the people. But if you invest by acquiring knowledge and skills, the market will never harm you. Filter writing in the capital market is one of the actions that professionals take in this field to increase productivity and save time. Due to the activity of a large number of symbols, the volume of stored information and data is very high. People active in this market sometimes need a series of information and du
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