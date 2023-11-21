Smart Stochastic Filter

Hello friends





Investing is considered a difficult and risky business in the eyes of the people. But if you invest by acquiring knowledge and skills, the market will never harm you.

Filter writing in the capital market is one of the actions that professionals take in this field to increase productivity and save time.

Due to the activity of a large number of symbols, the volume of stored information and data is very high. People active in this market sometimes need a series of information and due to the sensitivity of the matter, they should have it as soon as possible.

This information usually helps them predict the future of the market and is of great importance.





Fitler writing by our command will find the share matching the requested conditions!

Filtering our selected features will search all tradable stocks and show the suitable stocks.

Each person in the capital market has a specific strategy for transactions, and it is easy to proceed according to the strategy by filtering; After that, he can see the result of his strategy in different time frames.





Advantages of filtering

1- High speed: the information of each share will be provided to you in the fastest time according to the characteristics of your choice.

2- A wide variety of features and commands: you can categorize and view shares in any way you want.









This filter checks all the symbols of Market Watch The Stochastic oscillator with one of the following 2 conditions and displays the symbols in which the selected condition applies:





1- %K line crosses above the %D line and %K Less than specified number

2- %K line crosses below the %D line and %K Greater than specified number





This filter has the capability of multiple time frames (Multi Time Frame).





To see the output of the filter and symbols, refer to the toolbox section of the expert tab.





In the output, the name of the symbol and your selected time frame and the value of %K in the selected time frame will be displayed.



