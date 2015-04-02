Martingale Expert Advisor EA

FIRST = TEST THIS EA IN YOUR DEMO ACCOUNT 

MINIMUM ACCOUNT BALANCE = 200$

IT IS FULLY AUTOMATED EA THAT SEND BUY AND SELL ORDERS TO THE MARKET SO THAT THE TRADER DOES NOT HAVE TO BE AT THE COMPUTER INTERFACE EACH TIME AND GIVES HIS OR HER TIME TO DO HIS OWN TRADING SETUP OR ANY OTHER ACTIVITIES.


 Risk Disclosure


 Futures and forex trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor.

 An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment.
 Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones’ financial security or life style.
 Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading.


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4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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