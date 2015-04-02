Martingale Expert Advisor EA

FIRST = TEST THIS EA IN YOUR DEMO ACCOUNT MINIMUM ACCOUNT BALANCE = 200$ IT IS FULLY AUTOMATED EA THAT SEND BUY AND SELL ORDERS TO THE MARKET SO THAT THE TRADER DOES NOT HAVE TO BE AT THE COMPUTER INTERFACE EACH TIME AND GIVES HIS OR HER TIME TO DO HIS OWN TRADING SETUP OR ANY OTHER ACTIVITIES.

Risk Disclosure



Futures and forex trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor.

An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment.

Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones’ financial security or life style.

Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading.



