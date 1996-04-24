Trigger Cash
- Indicators
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Felipe Correa CarneiroCasado, pai, Cristão, bacharel em Ciências Aeronáuticas, técnico em Mecânica de Manutenção de Aeronaves. Atualmente levo pra família o pão de cada dia com manutenção em informática e motorista de aplicativo. Este único produto que tenho aqui no Mercado do MetaTrader5 eu já usava de cabeça, contudo
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Triggers are business rules that you define for immediate execution after tickets are created or updated. For example, a trigger can be used to notify the customer when a ticket has been opened. The other can be created to notify the customer when the ticket is resolved. This program indicates to the user when a trend reversal trigger is triggered. This program gave me a lot of comfort in my trades on the mini index. Take the free back-test !! Thanks in advance for your attention!