All About Price Action - page 6
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Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 48): Multi-Timeframe Harmony Index with Weighted Bias Dashboard
As price action traders, we rely on structural clarity—understanding how the market behaves across different timeframes before committing to an entry. Yet one of the enduring challenges in multi‑timeframe trading is achieving consistency across those layers. A chart may appear bullish on H4 while showing hesitation on H1 or complete reversal on M15, leaving the trader with a conflicting bias and limited confidence.
In this 48th part of the Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development series, we address that problem through the creation of the Multi‑Timeframe Harmony Index (HI)—a mechanism that mathematically expresses agreement among timeframes as a single, normalized value. By summarizing the direction of multiple structural biases into one coherent output, HI allows traders to see, on a single dashboard, whether the market is moving in harmony or discord.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 49): Integrating Trend, Momentum, and Volatility Indicators into One MQL5 System
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 51): Revolutionary Chart Search Technology for Candlestick Pattern Discovery
This article introduces CandlePatternSearch.mq5, an Expert Advisor designed to extend the traditional study of candlestick formations through automation and interactivity. The system scans and detects a wide range of common patterns and allows users to search for specific ones directly on the chart. Detected formations are visually marked, making it easier to explore how each pattern has influenced price across different instruments and timeframes. Over time, this capability helps traders recognize recurring market behaviors and build confidence in anticipating probable outcomes when certain patterns appear.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 52): Master Market Structure with Multi-Timeframe Visual Analysis
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 53): Pattern Density Heatmap for Support and Resistance Zone Discovery
Price Action Analysis Toolkit (Part 55): Designing a CPI Mini-Candle Overlay for Intra-bar Pressure
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 56): Reading Session Acceptance and Rejection with CPI
Trading sessions leave lasting structural footprints. As price develops within a session, its high and low become reference boundaries that future price action must respect. Candles interacting with these prior levels reveal whether the market is accepting new range extremes or rejecting them. I previously introduced the Candle Pressure Index (CPI) to quantify internal buying/selling pressure beyond simple candle color. When price returns to a prior session boundary, the key question is acceptance versus rejection, and CPI helps answer it objectively.
In this article, that same concept is extended into a session-based context. The goal is to use CPI to validate whether candles interacting with established session boundaries carry bullish or bearish pressure. By doing so, session levels are no longer treated as static lines on the chart, but as areas where internal price pressure determines whether the market is accepting higher prices or rejecting them—revealing true acceptance or rejection, offering objective context for discretionary trading decisions.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 57): Developing a Market State Classification Module in MQL5
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 58): Range Contraction Analysis and Maturity Classification Module
Mark Minervini describes variations of this behavior through the Volatility Contraction Pattern (VCP). Other traders refer to it as “tight price action” or a “coiled spring,” while John Bollinger formalized part of the idea with the well-known Band Squeeze. Regardless of terminology, the behavior itself appears across markets—forex, indices, equities, and crypto—because price rarely transitions directly from trend to trend without an intermediate balancing phase.
The practical challenge has always been the same: how do you objectively distinguish between a high-quality compression phase—characterized by genuine absorption and repeated boundary interaction—and a low-quality sideways drift that offers little structural information?
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 59): Using Geometric Asymmetry to Identify Precision Breakouts from Fractal Consolidation