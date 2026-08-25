All About Price Action - page 6

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Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 48): Multi-Timeframe Harmony Index with Weighted Bias Dashboard

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 48): Multi-Timeframe Harmony Index with Weighted Bias Dashboard

As price action traders, we rely on structural clarity—understanding how the market behaves across different timeframes before committing to an entry. Yet one of the enduring challenges in multi‑timeframe trading is achieving consistency across those layers. A chart may appear bullish on H4 while showing hesitation on H1 or complete reversal on M15, leaving the trader with a conflicting bias and limited confidence.  

In this 48th part of the Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development series, we address that problem through the creation of the Multi‑Timeframe Harmony Index (HI)—a mechanism that mathematically expresses agreement among timeframes as a single, normalized value. By summarizing the direction of multiple structural biases into one coherent output, HI allows traders to see, on a single dashboard, whether the market is moving in harmony or discord. 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 48): Multi-Timeframe Harmony Index with Weighted Bias Dashboard
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 48): Multi-Timeframe Harmony Index with Weighted Bias Dashboard
  • 2025.11.03
  • www.mql5.com
This article introduces the “Multi-Timeframe Harmony Index”—an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that calculates a weighted bias from multiple timeframes, smooths the readings using EMA, and displays the results in a clean chart panel dashboard. It includes customizable alerts and automatic buy/sell signal plotting when strong bias thresholds are crossed. Suitable for traders who use multi-timeframe analysis to align entries with overall market structure.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 49): Integrating Trend, Momentum, and Volatility Indicators into One MQL5 System

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 49): Integrating Trend, Momentum, and Volatility Indicators into One MQL5 System

In every trader’s analytical process, technical indicators play a central role in identifying trends, gauging momentum, and pinpointing potential entry or exit points. Yet in MetaTrader 5, applying multiple indicators to a single chart often means repeatedly navigating through the Indicators tree, locating each tool, and manually attaching them one by one. While that’s manageable for two or three indicators, it quickly becomes tedious for a full multi‑indicator analysis. For new users, this is doubly frustrating because they must remember which sub‑folder a given indicator resides in, and also waste time hunting for the same indicators over and over. Each addition is another interruption in the workflow, and it’s easy to lose focus on actual market interpretation.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 49): Integrating Trend, Momentum, and Volatility Indicators into One MQL5 System
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 49): Integrating Trend, Momentum, and Volatility Indicators into One MQL5 System
  • 2025.11.07
  • www.mql5.com
Simplify your MetaTrader  5 charts with the Multi  Indicator  Handler EA. This interactive dashboard merges trend, momentum, and volatility indicators into one real‑time panel. Switch instantly between profiles to focus on the analysis you need most. Declutter with one‑click Hide/Show controls and stay focused on price action. Read on to learn step‑by‑step how to build and customize it yourself in MQL5.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 51): Revolutionary Chart Search Technology for Candlestick Pattern Discovery

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 51): Revolutionary Chart Search Technology for Candlestick Pattern Discovery

This article introduces CandlePatternSearch.mq5, an Expert Advisor designed to extend the traditional study of candlestick formations through automation and interactivity. The system scans and detects a wide range of common patterns and allows users to search for specific ones directly on the chart. Detected formations are visually marked, making it easier to explore how each pattern has influenced price across different instruments and timeframes. Over time, this capability helps traders recognize recurring market behaviors and build confidence in anticipating probable outcomes when certain patterns appear. 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 51): Revolutionary Chart Search Technology for Candlestick Pattern Discovery
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 51): Revolutionary Chart Search Technology for Candlestick Pattern Discovery
  • 2025.11.21
  • www.mql5.com
This article is intended for algorithmic traders, quantitative analysts, and MQL5 developers interested in enhancing their understanding of candlestick pattern recognition through practical implementation. It provides an in‑depth exploration of the CandlePatternSearch.mq5 Expert Advisor—a complete framework for detecting, visualizing, and monitoring classical candlestick formations in MetaTrader 5. Beyond a line‑by‑line review of the code, the article discusses architectural design, pattern detection logic, GUI integration, and alert mechanisms, illustrating how traditional price‑action analysis can be automated efficiently.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 52): Master Market Structure with Multi-Timeframe Visual Analysis

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 52): Master Market Structure with Multi-Timeframe Visual Analysis

Multi‑timeframe analysis has long been a core method for traders who want a more profound understanding of market direction. A signal that looks strong on a lower timeframe can quickly lose appeal when viewed against the trend of a higher one. Many traders have experienced an M15 setup that fails because H1 or H4 are moving in the opposite direction. Confirming alignment across multiple time horizons often makes the difference between a trade that works and one that fails. In trading circles, the topic has been explored in various ways. Some approaches rely on numeric comparisons and calculated statistics, while others present symbolic indicators or trend readings. My own published works have also touched on multi‑timeframe confirmation, using different logical angles in each case. The Timeframe Visual Analyzer( the expert advisor I am introducing), builds on that collective foundation, taking a fresh route by turning those relationships between timeframes into something visually clear and interactive.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 52): Master Market Structure with Multi-Timeframe Visual Analysis
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 52): Master Market Structure with Multi-Timeframe Visual Analysis
  • 2025.11.25
  • www.mql5.com
This article presents the Multi‑Timeframe Visual Analyzer, an MQL5 Expert Advisor that reconstructs and overlays higher‑timeframe candles directly onto your active chart. It explains the implementation, key inputs, and practical outcomes, supported by an animated demo and chart examples showing instant toggling, multi‑timeframe confirmation, and configurable alerts. Read on to see how this tool can make chart analysis faster, clearer, and more efficient.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 53): Pattern Density Heatmap for Support and Resistance Zone Discovery

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 53): Pattern Density Heatmap for Support and Resistance Zone Discovery

In part 51 of our Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development series, we introduced a tool that scans and highlights candlestick patterns directly on the chart. The logic was simple yet powerful—type a pattern name, press the search button, and the tool would locate all historical occurrences within a defined lookback period, continue monitoring, and alert in real time whenever the pattern re‑formed. At that time, the focus was purely on identifying patterns themselves. Little did I realize that those historical detections could serve a much greater purpose: revealing price levels where the market has shown repeated reactions. Over time, such levels often behave as support—a floor where price tends to bounce upwards—or resistance—a ceiling where price tends to reverse downwards. Knowing these levels in advance allows traders to anticipate market behavior, refine entry and exit timing, place stops more strategically, and avoid trading blindly into high‑reaction areas.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 53): Pattern Density Heatmap for Support and Resistance Zone Discovery
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 53): Pattern Density Heatmap for Support and Resistance Zone Discovery
  • 2025.11.28
  • www.mql5.com
This article introduces the Pattern Density Heatmap, a price‑action mapping tool that transforms repeated candlestick pattern detections into statistically significant support and resistance zones. Rather than treating each signal in isolation, the EA aggregates detections into fixed price bins, scores their density with optional recency weighting, and confirms levels against higher‑timeframe data. The resulting heatmap reveals where the market has historically reacted—levels that can be used proactively for trade timing, risk management, and strategy confidence across any trading style.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit (Part 55): Designing a CPI Mini-Candle Overlay for Intra-bar Pressure

Price Action Analysis Toolkit (Part 55): Designing a CPI Mini-Candle Overlay for Intra-bar Pressure

Most traders learn to interpret candlesticks using a simple color code: green suggests buying, and red suggests selling. In practice, however, price rarely behaves in such a binary manner. Each candle represents a continuous negotiation between buyers and sellers, and the closing price reflects only where that struggle ended, not how strongly either side dominated during the bar. As a result, two candles may appear similar in color and size while conveying very different information: one may close decisively near the high, signaling sustained buying pressure, while another may finish weakly despite being green
Price Action Analysis Toolkit (Part 55): Designing a CPI Mini-Candle Overlay for Intra-bar Pressure
Price Action Analysis Toolkit (Part 55): Designing a CPI Mini-Candle Overlay for Intra-bar Pressure
  • 2026.01.19
  • www.mql5.com
This article presents the design and MetaTrader 5 implementation of the Candle Pressure Index (CPI)—a CLV-based overlay that visualizes intra-Bar buying and selling pressure directly on price charts. The discussion focuses on candle structure, pressure classification, visualization mechanics, and a non-repainting, transition-based alert system designed for consistent behavior across timeframes and instruments.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 56): Reading Session Acceptance and Rejection with CPI

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 56): Reading Session Acceptance and Rejection with CPI

Trading sessions leave lasting structural footprints. As price develops within a session, its high and low become reference boundaries that future price action must respect. Candles interacting with these prior levels reveal whether the market is accepting new range extremes or rejecting them. I previously introduced the Candle Pressure Index (CPI) to quantify internal buying/selling pressure beyond simple candle color. When price returns to a prior session boundary, the key question is acceptance versus rejection, and CPI helps answer it objectively.

In this article, that same concept is extended into a session-based context. The goal is to use CPI to validate whether candles interacting with established session boundaries carry bullish or bearish pressure. By doing so, session levels are no longer treated as static lines on the chart, but as areas where internal price pressure determines whether the market is accepting higher prices or rejecting them—revealing true acceptance or rejection, offering objective context for discretionary trading decisions.

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 56): Reading Session Acceptance and Rejection with CPI
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 56): Reading Session Acceptance and Rejection with CPI
  • 2026.01.26
  • www.mql5.com
This article presents a session-based analytical framework that combines time-defined market sessions with the Candle Pressure Index (CPI) to classify acceptance and rejection behavior at session boundaries using closed-candle data and clearly defined rules.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 57): Developing a Market State Classification Module in MQL5

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 57): Developing a Market State Classification Module in MQL5

In this part of the Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development series, we introduce an automated MQL5 system designed to classify the current state of the market using pure price action. The sections that follow explain the underlying concept, the classification logic, and the implementation approach in detail.
Christian Benjamin
Christian Benjamin
  • www.mql5.com
Trader's profile
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 58): Range Contraction Analysis and Maturity Classification Module

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 58): Range Contraction Analysis and Maturity Classification Module

Mark Minervini describes variations of this behavior through the Volatility Contraction Pattern (VCP). Other traders refer to it as “tight price action” or a “coiled spring,” while John Bollinger formalized part of the idea with the well-known Band Squeeze. Regardless of terminology, the behavior itself appears across markets—forex, indices, equities, and crypto—because price rarely transitions directly from trend to trend without an intermediate balancing phase.

The practical challenge has always been the same: how do you objectively distinguish between a high-quality compression phase—characterized by genuine absorption and repeated boundary interaction—and a low-quality sideways drift that offers little structural information?

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 58): Range Contraction Analysis and Maturity Classification Module
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 58): Range Contraction Analysis and Maturity Classification Module
  • 2026.02.03
  • www.mql5.com
Building on the previous article that introduced the market state classification module, this installment focuses on implementing the core logic for identifying and evaluating compression zones. It presents a range contraction detection and maturity grading system in MQL5 that analyzes market congestion using price action alone.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 59): Using Geometric Asymmetry to Identify Precision Breakouts from Fractal Consolidation

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 59): Using Geometric Asymmetry to Identify Precision Breakouts from Fractal Consolidation

Part 58 explored how internal imbalance and directional bias develop within price action ahead of expansion, framing breakouts as the result of gradual structural shifts rather than isolated or random events. Building directly on that foundation, this article introduces the Geometric Asymmetry (GA) Breakout framework—a systematic, rule-based methodology for assessing whether a consolidation is truly resolving with directional intent. The GA approach evaluates internal price behavior through fractal-derived swing structure and geometric relationships to identify bias formation before any boundary is breached.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 59): Using Geometric Asymmetry to Identify Precision Breakouts from Fractal Consolidation
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 59): Using Geometric Asymmetry to Identify Precision Breakouts from Fractal Consolidation
  • 2026.02.09
  • www.mql5.com
While studying a wide range of breakout setups, I noticed that failed breakouts were rarely caused by a lack of volatility, but more often by weak internal structure. That observation led to the framework presented in this article. The approach identifies patterns where the final price leg shows superior length, steepness, and speed—clear signs of momentum accumulation ahead of directional expansion. By detecting these subtle geometric imbalances within consolidation, traders can anticipate higher-probability breakouts before price exits the range. Continue reading to see how this fractal-based, geometric framework translates structural imbalance into precise breakout signals.
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