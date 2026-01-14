Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 118
Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.22 11:15
Intraday Outlooks For EUR/USD - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (based on efxnews article)
The resistance level may be broken by price from below to above for the new rally, or the price will continuing with ranging between the levels.
Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.22 20:05
EURUSD bangs on support (based on forexlive article)
"Key level for the pair being tested.The 61.8% is at 1.08688. The 100 hour MA is at 1.08746. This is the patient level for buyers outlined in an earlier post. Getting back above the 50% at the 1.08878 will be eyed on a rebound."
Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.23 14:53
Intraday Outlooks For EUR/USD - SEB (based on efxnews article)
EUR/USD: Ready to try the +1.10s. Yesterday's dip lower confirmed mid-body support. A move over 1.0969 would target the +1.10s. Attraction/resistance above to keep in mind in this scenario is located in the 1.0994\1.1092-area. A drop below 1.0869 would likely kill the possibility to build/add to shorts on more favorable levels. Current intraday stretches are located at 1.0845 & 1.1010.
Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.24 14:10
Credit Agricole for EURUSD - Where To Sell (based on efxnews article)
Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.27 09:32
SEB bank - Intraday Outlooks For EUR/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/CHF (based on efxnews article)
EUR/USD: "Testing nearby dynamic resistance. Buyers keep testing dynamic resistance at the low end of the short-term "Cloud" (at market). An "Upper Range Extension" (topside violation of the European opening hour range) would set some pressure on more resistance at 1.1075/85."
USD/JPY: "Short-term "Round-top" forming. Price action is tilted to the downside and first-hand dynamic support has been eroded. A counter-trend move lower has become increasingly likely - more so if breaking a near-term "Equality point" at 123.28 and after this not breaking back over 124.19. If this unfolds as thought, the next attraction/support below to scout is located at 122.72/45."
EUR/CHF: "An ongoing inter-range climb - Price action was bullish throughout the week last week, but little to take note of until now when a short-term "Equality point" has been violated and the early Jun high is under pressure. If not stopping here 1.0610 & 1.0650 are attraction/resistance levels to scout. In a medium-term perspective the next key level must be the Mid-Feb reaction high of 1.0811."
Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.27 17:46
RBS - 1.05 target for EURUSD (based on forexlive article)
The Royal Bank of Scotland predicted the price for EURUSD as 1.05 1-year target, and those are the 5 key factors from RBS about why 1.05:
Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.28 09:00
Deutsche Bank with updated EURUSD review: target at 1.02 by Q3-end (based on efxnews article)
The Deutsche Bank updated their view on EUR/USD summarized all the factors and made a conclusion about target EUR/USD at 1.02 by Q3-end:
"In sum, we remain bearish EUR/USD and after a Q2 lull accompanied by much lighter investor positioning we expect expect the weakening trend to resume," DB concludes.
- "The European outflow story remains fully on track. We continue to see European outflows as part of a multi-year shift in portfolio allocation behaviour towards foreign assets."
- "The most important is the Fed's re-investment policy on QE assets, because decisions here will determine the prospect of what would essentially be QT, or quantitative tightening: nearly half a trillion dollars matures in 2016, almost equivalent to a full QE program in reverse."
- "Irrespective of lift-off, the key point then is that Fed tightening is multi-dimensional and likely to steadily reinforce a persistent shift away from the dollar as the world's major funding currency."
Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.28 16:34
Buying the dollar correction before Thursday and selling EUR/USD if it pushes any higher' (based on efxnews article)
Societe Generale made some prediction concerning EUR/USD based on fundamental analysis:
Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.29 11:58
Credit Agricole - 'The Fed in our view is unlikely to pre-commit to a September rate hike at today’s meeting' (based on efxnews article)
Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.29 20:202015-07-29 19:00 GMT (or 21:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Federal Funds Rate & FOMC Statement]
if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate & FOMC Statement] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight. Short term interest rates are the paramount factor in currency valuation - traders look at most other indicators merely to predict how rates will change in the future.
=========="To support continued progress toward maximum employment and price stability, the Committee today reaffirmed its view that the current 0 to 1/4 percent target range for the federal funds rate remains appropriate. In determining how long to maintain this target range, the Committee will assess progress--both realized and expected--toward its objectives of maximum employment and 2 percent inflation. This assessment will take into account a wide range of information, including measures of labor market conditions, indicators of inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and readings on financial and international developments. The Committee anticipates that it will be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate when it has seen some further improvement in the labor market and is reasonably confident that inflation will move back to its 2 percent objective over the medium term.
The Committee is maintaining its existing policy of reinvesting principal payments from its holdings of agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities in agency mortgage-backed securities and of rolling over maturing Treasury securities at auction. This policy, by keeping the Committee's holdings of longer-term securities at sizable levels, should help maintain accommodative financial conditions.
When the Committee decides to begin to remove policy accommodation, it will take a balanced approach consistent with its longer-run goals of maximum employment and inflation of 2 percent. The Committee currently anticipates that, even after employment and inflation are near mandate-consistent levels, economic conditions may, for some time, warrant keeping the target federal funds rate below levels the Committee views as normal in the longer run."
==========
GBPUSD M5: 54 pips range price movement by USD - Federal Funds Rate & FOMC Statement news event:
==========
EURUSD M5: 75 pips range price movement by USD - Federal Funds Rate & FOMC Statement news event: