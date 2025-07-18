Discussing the article: "Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 32): Python Candlestick Recognition Engine (II) — Detection Using Ta-Lib"
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Check out the new article: Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 32): Python Candlestick Recognition Engine (II) — Detection Using Ta-Lib.
In this article, we’ve transitioned from manually coding candlestick‑pattern detection in Python to leveraging TA‑Lib, a library that recognizes over sixty distinct patterns. These formations offer valuable insights into potential market reversals and trend continuations. Follow along to learn more.
TA-Lib (Technical Analysis Library) is an open-source library extensively used by traders, investors, and analysts for performing complex technical calculations and developing trading strategies. Originally developed by Mario Fortier, it is written in ANSI C and offers a comprehensive suite of over 200 technical indicators—including ADX, MACD, RSI, Stochastic Oscillator, Bollinger Bands, among others—as well as the capability to recognize more than 60 candlestick patterns. Its C/C++ core provides an API that is also accessible via Python, facilitating seamless integration into various applications. Since its initial release in 2001 under the BSD license, TA-Lib has established itself as a stable and reliable tool, with algorithms that have stood the test of time and continue to be widely used in both open-source and commercial contexts.
In this system, TA-Lib's extensive pattern recognition functions are integrated into a Python-based analysis pipeline to automate candlestick pattern detection. The system dynamically loads all relevant candlestick pattern functions from TA-Lib, enabling it to identify over 60 different patterns within incoming market data. By combining TA-Lib's reliable algorithms with custom filtering logic, it accurately detects bullish and bearish signals, which are then visually overlaid on candlestick charts using mplfinance. The entire process is wrapped in a Flask web service, facilitating real-time data processing, pattern recognition, and visualization. This setup exemplifies how TA-Lib's comprehensive library can be harnessed alongside modern Python tools to create sophisticated, automated trading analysis systems that seamlessly complement MQL5 strategies.
Author: Christian Benjamin