All About Price Action - page 5
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Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 28): Opening Range Breakout Tool
A breakout occurs when price decisively moves beyond a clearly defined boundary, such as the high or low of the session’s opening interval, signaling that supply or demand has overwhelmed the opposite side. Spotting genuine breakouts is essential because true breakouts often mark the start of sustained trends, while false breakouts, if acted on prematurely, lead to whipsaw losses.
The Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy addresses this by first capturing the upper and lower limits of that opening interval (configurable to any duration) and shading the range on the chart as a rectangle. These bounds serve both as visual landmarks and precise trigger levels. Only when price breaks beyond the rectangle, revisits that boundary, and breaks out again does the strategy confirm entry, filtering out noise and isolating moves driven by actual market conviction.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 40): Market DNA Passport
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 41): Building a Statistical Price-Level EA in MQL5
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 42): Interactive Chart Testing with Button Logic and Statistical Levels
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 43): Candlestick Probability and Breakouts
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 44): Building a VWMA Crossover Signal EA in MQL5
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 45): Creating a Dynamic Level-Analysis Panel in MQL5
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Price Action remains one of the most reliable tools for understanding market intent and structure. Over time, I’ve found that focusing on market context — such as liquidity zones, order blocks, and the interaction between impulsive and corrective moves — provides far more clarity than relying solely on indicators.
The key, in my experience, is not just identifying patterns, but interpreting why price is moving the way it does — reading the narrative behind each candle. Combining this with higher-timeframe structure and volume insights often reveals the true strength or weakness in a move.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 46): Designing an Interactive Fibonacci Retracement EA with Smart Visualization in MQL5
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 47): Tracking Forex Sessions and Breakouts in MetaTrader 5
The foreign‑exchange market operates 24 hours a day, constantly cycling through major financial centers around the globe. Each region brings its own characteristics: the Asia session tends to start the day quietly, Tokyo often provides the first true direction, London injects strong volume and volatility, and New York carries momentum into the late hours with frequent reversals or continuations. Recognizing which of these sessions is currently active allows traders to adapt to changing market speed, volatility, and liquidity.
For new traders, keeping track of these sessions can be confusing. Broker server times often differ from local time zones, and manually calculating session boundaries can lead to mistakes. The All Sessions EA solves this by automatically synchronizing to the broker’s server time, displaying accurate session boxes for Asia, Tokyo, London, and New York directly on the chart. This gives beginners a clear visual understanding of how global markets hand over control through the day and how price behavior changes as one session transitions to the next.