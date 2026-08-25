All About Price Action - page 5

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Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 28): Opening Range Breakout Tool

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 28): Opening Range Breakout Tool

A breakout occurs when price decisively moves beyond a clearly defined boundary, such as the high or low of the session’s opening interval, signaling that supply or demand has overwhelmed the opposite side. Spotting genuine breakouts is essential because true breakouts often mark the start of sustained trends, while false breakouts, if acted on prematurely, lead to whipsaw losses.

The Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy addresses this by first capturing the upper and lower limits of that opening interval (configurable to any duration) and shading the range on the chart as a rectangle. These bounds serve both as visual landmarks and precise trigger levels. Only when price breaks beyond the rectangle, revisits that boundary, and breaks out again does the strategy confirm entry, filtering out noise and isolating moves driven by actual market conviction.

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 28): Opening Range Breakout Tool
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 28): Opening Range Breakout Tool
  • www.mql5.com
At the start of each trading session, the market’s directional bias often becomes clear only after price moves beyond the opening range. In this article, we explore how to build an MQL5 Expert Advisor that automatically detects and analyzes Opening Range Breakouts, providing you with timely, data‑driven signals for confident intraday entries.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 40): Market DNA Passport

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 40): Market DNA Passport

In biology, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) is the molecule that encodes the genetic blueprint unique to every organism. DNA defines biological identity and is passed down through generations. I once watched a case in which a man denied paternity until a DNA test—performed after the child’s birth—proved he was indeed the father. You may wonder how that relates to price-action analysis: the connection is the idea of a persistent, identifiable fingerprint.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 40): Market DNA Passport
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 40): Market DNA Passport
  • 2025.09.17
  • www.mql5.com
This article explores the unique identity of each currency pair through the lens of its historical price action. Inspired by the concept of genetic DNA, which encodes the distinct blueprint of every living being, we apply a similar framework to the markets, treating price action as the “DNA” of each pair. By breaking down structural behaviors such as volatility, swings, retracements, spikes, and session characteristics, the tool reveals the underlying profile that distinguishes one pair from another. This approach provides more profound insight into market behavior and equips traders with a structured way to align strategies with the natural tendencies of each instrument.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 41): Building a Statistical Price-Level EA in MQL5 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 41): Building a Statistical Price-Level EA in MQL5

In this article we show how those metrics translate into practical, chart-friendly signals: they become horizontal reference lines (mean, median, P25/P75, modal levels), inputs to ATR-scaled thresholds that distinguish breakouts from reversals, and the basis for a z-score signal engine that flags unusually extreme price action. Crucially, the implementation we present (the KDE Level Sentinel EA) emphasizes reproducibility and usability: snapshots freeze reference levels for forward monitoring, labels are kept stable and non-overlapping, and signals are drawn as precise chart arrows that mark the exact triggering price.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 41): Building a Statistical Price-Level EA in MQL5
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 41): Building a Statistical Price-Level EA in MQL5
  • 2025.09.22
  • www.mql5.com
Statistics has always been at the heart of financial analysis. By definition, statistics is the discipline that collects, analyzes, interprets, and presents data in meaningful ways. Now imagine applying that same framework to candlesticks—compressing raw price action into measurable insights. How helpful would it be to know, for a specific period of time, the central tendency, spread, and distribution of market behavior? In this article, we introduce exactly that approach, showing how statistical methods can transform candlestick data into clear, actionable signals.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 42): Interactive Chart Testing with Button Logic and Statistical Levels

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 42): Interactive Chart Testing with Button Logic and Statistical Levels

Welcome to the next installment of the Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development series. Our objective is to automate price-action analysis and make it intuitive and accessible for traders who rely on price structure rather than black-box indicators. In this article, we extend the prior work, which introduced statistical metrics such as mean, standard deviation, median, and other distributional levels computed from candles’ typical prices, and show how these metrics map naturally to important market reference levels like support, resistance, and pivot points.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 42): Interactive Chart Testing with Button Logic and Statistical Levels
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 42): Interactive Chart Testing with Button Logic and Statistical Levels
  • 2025.09.30
  • www.mql5.com
In a world where speed and precision matter, analysis tools need to be as smart as the markets we trade. This article presents an EA built on button logic—an interactive system that instantly transforms raw price data into meaningful statistical levels. With a single click, it calculates and displays mean, deviation, percentiles, and more, turning advanced analytics into clear on-chart signals. It highlights the zones where price is most likely to bounce, retrace, or break, making analysis both faster and more practical.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 43): Candlestick Probability and Breakouts

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 43): Candlestick Probability and Breakouts

In this article we perform a probability analysis of three common candlestick types, Doji, Engulfing and Pinbar, to measure how they influence price action across different instrument pairs. These candles often signal either trend continuation or reversal. For example, in a downtrend a bullish Pinbar or bullish Engulfing may indicate a possible reversal to the upside, and conversely, in an uptrend a bearish Pinbar or bearish Engulfing can precede a downside reversal. A Doji often represents indecision: inside a strong trend it can signal a brief pause followed by continuation, while at key support or resistance, or after a long move, it may indicate a potential reversal. A Doji formed in a sideways market, or without volume context, is frequently neutral.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 43): Candlestick Probability and Breakouts
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 43): Candlestick Probability and Breakouts
  • 2025.10.03
  • www.mql5.com
Enhance your market analysis with the MQL5-native Candlestick Probability EA, a lightweight tool that transforms raw price bars into real-time, instrument-specific probability insights. It classifies Pinbars, Engulfing, and Doji patterns at bar close, uses ATR-aware filtering, and optional breakout confirmation. The EA calculates raw and volume-weighted follow-through percentages, helping you understand each pattern's typical outcome on specific symbols and timeframes. On-chart markers, a compact dashboard, and interactive toggles allow easy validation and focus. Export detailed CSV logs for offline testing. Use it to develop probability profiles, optimize strategies, and turn pattern recognition into a measurable edge.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 44): Building a VWMA Crossover Signal EA in MQL5

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 44): Building a VWMA Crossover Signal EA in MQL5

This article examines the practical application of VWMA crossovers in algorithmic trading. It will introduce the VWMA approach, explain its implementation in MQL5, present test results, and summarize key takeaways for both discretionary and systematic traders.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 44): Building a VWMA Crossover Signal EA in MQL5
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 44): Building a VWMA Crossover Signal EA in MQL5
  • 2025.10.09
  • www.mql5.com
This article introduces a VWMA crossover signal tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify potential bullish and bearish reversals by combining price action with trading volume. The EA generates clear buy and sell signals directly on the chart, features an informative panel, and allows for full user customization, making it a practical addition to your trading strategy.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 45): Creating a Dynamic Level-Analysis Panel in MQL5

In this new article, we take that concept several steps further by introducing the Price Level Testing EA, an automated analytical assistant that allows any trader to test any price level on demand and instantly obtain objective feedback on how price has responded to that level across hundreds or thousands of past bars. The result is a tool that acts like your personal “price‑action laboratory.” You identify the level, the EA performs the historical testing, and together they reveal the empirical pattern of touches, bounces, and breakouts that defined that zone in the past.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 45): Creating a Dynamic Level-Analysis Panel in MQL5
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 45): Creating a Dynamic Level-Analysis Panel in MQL5
  • 2025.10.14
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we explore a powerful MQL5 tool that let's you test any price level you desire with just one click. Simply enter your chosen level and press analyze, the EA instantly scans historical data, highlights every touch and breakout on the chart, and displays statistics in a clean, organized dashboard. You'll see exactly how often price respected or broke through your level, and whether it behaved more like support or resistance. Continue reading to explore the detailed procedure.
 
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Price Action remains one of the most reliable tools for understanding market intent and structure. Over time, I’ve found that focusing on market context — such as liquidity zones, order blocks, and the interaction between impulsive and corrective moves — provides far more clarity than relying solely on indicators.

The key, in my experience, is not just identifying patterns, but interpreting why price is moving the way it does — reading the narrative behind each candle. Combining this with higher-timeframe structure and volume insights often reveals the true strength or weakness in a move.

 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 46): Designing an Interactive Fibonacci Retracement EA with Smart Visualization in MQL5

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 46): Designing an Interactive Fibonacci Retracement EA with Smart Visualization in MQL5

In our previous article in this series, Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development, we focused on testing price levels to review how the market had reacted to them in the past—identifying breakouts, touches, and empirical breakout probabilities. A key feature behind that tool’s functionality was the on‑screen input panel, which allowed users to type a price level and trigger analysis with a single Analyze button.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 46): Designing an Interactive Fibonacci Retracement EA with Smart Visualization in MQL5
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 46): Designing an Interactive Fibonacci Retracement EA with Smart Visualization in MQL5
  • 2025.10.17
  • www.mql5.com
Fibonacci tools are among the most popular instruments used by technical analysts. In this article, we’ll build an Interactive Fibonacci EA that draws retracement and extension levels that react dynamically to price movement, delivering real‑time alerts, stylish lines, and a scrolling news‑style headline. Another key advantage of this EA is flexibility; you can manually type the high (A) and low (B) swing values directly on the chart, giving you exact control over the market range you want to analyze.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 47): Tracking Forex Sessions and Breakouts in MetaTrader 5

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 47): Tracking Forex Sessions and Breakouts in MetaTrader 5

The foreign‑exchange market operates 24 hours a day, constantly cycling through major financial centers around the globe. Each region brings its own characteristics: the Asia session tends to start the day quietly, Tokyo often provides the first true direction, London injects strong volume and volatility, and New York carries momentum into the late hours with frequent reversals or continuations. Recognizing which of these sessions is currently active allows traders to adapt to changing market speed, volatility, and liquidity.

For new traders, keeping track of these sessions can be confusing. Broker server times often differ from local time zones, and manually calculating session boundaries can lead to mistakes. The All Sessions EA solves this by automatically synchronizing to the broker’s server time, displaying accurate session boxes for Asia, Tokyo, London, and New York directly on the chart. This gives beginners a clear visual understanding of how global markets hand over control through the day and how price behavior changes as one session transitions to the next.

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 47): Tracking Forex Sessions and Breakouts in MetaTrader 5
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 47): Tracking Forex Sessions and Breakouts in MetaTrader 5
  • 2025.10.27
  • www.mql5.com
Global market sessions shape the rhythm of the trading day, and understanding their overlap is vital to timing entries and exits. In this article, we’ll build an interactive trading sessions  EA that brings those global hours to life directly on your chart. The EA automatically plots color‑coded rectangles for the Asia, Tokyo, London, and New York sessions, updating in real time as each market opens or closes. It features on‑chart toggle buttons, a dynamic information panel, and a scrolling ticker headline that streams live status and breakout messages. Tested on different brokers, this EA combines precision with style—helping traders see volatility transitions, identify cross‑session breakouts, and stay visually connected to the global market’s pulse.
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