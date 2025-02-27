Currencies / GBPCHF
GBPCHF: Pound Sterling vs Swiss Franc
1.07343 CHF 0.00288 (0.27%)
Sector: Currency Base: Pound Sterling Profit currency: Swiss Franc
GBPCHF exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 1.07091 CHF and at a high of 1.07355 CHF per 1 GBP.
Follow Great Britain Pound vs Swiss Franc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Great Britain Pound price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GBPCHF News
GBPCHF on the Community Forum
1.07091 1.07355
Year Range
1.06087 1.15021
- Previous Close
- 1.0705 5
- Open
- 1.0714 3
- Bid
- 1.0734 3
- Ask
- 1.0737 3
- Low
- 1.0709 1
- High
- 1.0735 5
- Volume
- 5.372 K
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- -0.31%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.92%
- Year Change
- -4.95%
17 September, Wednesday