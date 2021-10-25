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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Moving Average Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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In “ Moving Average Bands” (part 1, TASC July 2021 issue) and “Moving Average Band Width” (part 2, TASC August 2021 issue), author Vitali Apirine explains how moving average bands can be used as a trend-following indicator by displaying the movement of a shorter-term moving average in relation to the movement of a longer-term moving average
This is the "Moving Average Bands" indicator with only one change compared to the original : you can chose the price (while in the original only close price is used)
Recommendations:
- It can be used in a similar way as Bollinger bands
Nadaraya-Watson estimator
Nadaraya-Watson estimatorSpeeD Oscillator v2.3
This indicator provides handles for 2 properties, MA Speed (scaled) & Price-to-MA Distance (%)
Moving Average Bands - extended
Moving average bands - extended versionMoving Average Bands Width
Moving Average Bands Width