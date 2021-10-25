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Indicators

Moving Average Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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10314
Rating:
(29)
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In “ Moving Average Bands” (part 1, TASC  July 2021 issue) and “Moving Average Band Width” (part 2, TASC August 2021 issue), author Vitali Apirine explains how moving average bands can be used as a trend-following indicator by displaying the movement of a shorter-term moving average in relation to the movement of a longer-term moving average

This is the "Moving Average Bands" indicator with only one change compared to the original  : you can chose the price (while in the original only close price is used)


Recommendations:
  • It can be used in a similar way as Bollinger bands


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