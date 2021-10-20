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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Nadaraya-Watson estimator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Nadaraya and Watson, both in 1964, proposed to estimate values as a locally weighted average, using a kernel as a weighting function
It is producing a non-causal (re-calculating) smoothed value that then can be used as an estimate of a possible trend for future values. No extrapolation added to this indicator (in order to avoid fuss that shall inevitably happen when people start using it, as they should not, as signals). The indicator is based on luxAlgo work for different trading platform
Recommendations:
- Use it for discretional estimates only
- never use it in any signaling mode
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