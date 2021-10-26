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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Moving Average Bands - extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Since in the original (published here Moving Average Bands) it is not as obvious how the indicator can be used, here is a version that is extended with one of the possible ways (that relies of the bands values) how the indicator can be used for trading signals
- You can use color changes for entries, re-entries and possible exits
Moving Average Bands
Moving Average BandsNadaraya-Watson estimator
Nadaraya-Watson estimator
Moving Average Bands Width
Moving Average Bands WidthThe Hilbert Oscillator Indicator
The Hilbert Oscillator Indicator was created John Ehlers in "Rocket Science For Traders", pg.90-91