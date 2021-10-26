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Indicators

Moving Average Bands - extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
9807
Rating:
(37)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Since in the original (published here Moving Average Bands) it is not as obvious how the indicator can be used, here is a version that is extended with one of the possible ways (that relies of the bands values) how the indicator can be used for trading signals


Recommendations:
  • You can use color changes for entries, re-entries and possible exits


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