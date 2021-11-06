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Indicators

Rex (extended) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
10045
Rating:
(34)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Original rex indicator (with an explanation what and how it is done) was posted here : Rex indicator

This version is extend with a sort of Donchian channels to detect possible overbought, oversold and ranging zones)


Recommendations:
  • you can use it the same way as any other rex indicator
  • you can use the Donchian channels as possible OB,OS, ranging zones


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