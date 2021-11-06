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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Rex (extended) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Original rex indicator (with an explanation what and how it is done) was posted here : Rex indicator
This version is extend with a sort of Donchian channels to detect possible overbought, oversold and ranging zones)
- you can use it the same way as any other rex indicator
- you can use the Donchian channels as possible OB,OS, ranging zones
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MyRsi with Noise Elimination Technology - by John EhlersMyRsi
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