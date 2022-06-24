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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Candles without shadows - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Description of the indicator
A candlestick chart without shadows is built in the subwindow. Please note that the same 'Custom Moving Average' indicator has been added to the main window and subwindow
Pic. 1. Candles without shadows
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