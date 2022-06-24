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Indicators

Candles without shadows - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
11105
Rating:
(34)
Published:
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Description of the indicator

A candlestick chart without shadows is built in the subwindow. Please note that the same 'Custom Moving Average' indicator has been added to the main window and subwindow

Candles without shadows

Pic. 1. Candles without shadows



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