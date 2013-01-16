Watch how to download trading robots for free
Renko_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 10881
The real author:
igorad
The trend indicator which draws the boundaries of the channel.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 24.10.2007.
Fig.1 The Renko_v1 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1413
