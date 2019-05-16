Words of Wisdom in Trading books
Think of it ----> you MUST
The life of a successful trader, what is it...
don't interrupt this with Michael Douglas words in Wall Street film: "Greed is good".
Completely true.
Are you on the right side or the wrong one.
Great job Mr. Mohamed
Mostafa Anber:Thanks a lot Mostafa :)
Great job Mr. Mohamed
Great job Mr. Mohamed
I think that number 3&5 have a special importance in technical analysis.
When ever you get greedy or crazy about your trades remember this:
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Hello everybody,
While I was studying Technical Analysis I made a lot of Photoshop images to show words of wisdom that was said by writers of technical analysis books. I build this thread to share those pictures with you and I hope they could help you to find them interesting.
I encourage you also to share what you've and what you are convinced in from those words of wisdom.
Regards
MB