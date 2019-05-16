Words of Wisdom in Trading books

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Hello everybody,

While I was studying Technical Analysis I made a lot of Photoshop images to show words of wisdom that was said by writers of technical analysis books. I build this thread to share those pictures with you and I hope they could help you to find them interesting.

I encourage you also to share what you've and what you are convinced in from those words of wisdom.

Regards

MB

 

Think of it ----> you MUST


 

The life of a successful trader, what is it...


 

don't interrupt this with Michael Douglas words in Wall Street film: "Greed is good".


 

Completely true.

 

Are you on the right side or the wrong one.


 

Great job Mr. Mohamed

 
Mostafa Anber:

Great job Mr. Mohamed

Thanks a lot Mostafa :)
 
 

I think that number 3&5 have a special importance in technical analysis.

 

When ever you get greedy or crazy about your trades remember this:

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