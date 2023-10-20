List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds - page 8
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 401
- Terminal: Fixed the start of the client terminal using the custom configuration file.
- Terminal: Fixed saving of negative angles for the label objects.
- Terminal: Added re-calculation of the width of chart scales after changing its properties.
- MQL5: Fixed the ChartApplyTemplate function.
- MQL5: Fixed reading of large strings from a file.
- MQL5: Fixed call of the OnDeinit method for custom indicators used simultaneously by several Expert Advisors or charts.
- MQL5: Changed the value of the OBJ_ALL_PERIODS flag (0x001fffff (2 097 51) instead of 0xffffffff (4 294 967 295))
- MQL5: Updated the Standard Library.
- MetaTester: The "Clear" command of the context menu of the tester journal removes all log files of the tester and local agents.
- MetaTester: Fixed the initialization of the history cache when shifting the testing start date.
- MetaTester:
In the context menu of the tester journal, added command "Full
Optimization Logs" - showing the logs on the completion of intermediate
stages of optimization.
- MetaEditor: Added support for
snippets - the automatic insertion of code snippets initialized by
typing a key word. For example, in order to insert the class
declaration, type class - after that the cursor shape will change, thus
indicating that the word is the key word for a snippet:
Keyword Value start Entry point OnStart initv Entry point void OnInit initi Entry point int OnInit deinit Entry point OnDeinit tick Entry point OnTick time Entry point OnTime trade Entry point OnTrade book Entry point OnBook chart Entry point OnChart test Entry point OnTester calc Entry point OnCalculate calcp Entry point OnCalculate struct Structure declaration for Declaration of the for loop while Declaration of the while loop do Declaration of the do while loop if Declaration of the if condition ife Declaration of the if-else condition enum Declaration of enumeration class Class declaration classb Declaring a class with inheritance switch The switch selector case The case selector #imp Import declaration
- MetaEditor: Added search on MQL5.com by pressing Ctrl+F1.
- MetaEditor: Fixed search on MQL5.com in English.
Then, when you press Tab, the key word is replaced by the class declaration. Change of the class name will automatically change the names of the constructor and destructor.
The transition between active fields of the snippet (in our case between the class name, the name of the constructor and destructor name) is performed by pressing Tab (move forward) and Shift+Tab (move back). Currently the following snippets are supported:
- Terminal: Fixed enabling/disabling of a signal in the dialog of signal setting.
- MQL5: Fixed slowdown in the absence of incoming values for custom indicators.
- MQL5: Added forced redrawing of a chart when navigating from scripts and Expert Advisors.
- MQL5: Updated the Standard Library - fixed an error in the CString::Reverse method.
- MetaTester: Fixed the generation of optimization cache.
- MetaTester: Fixed am error in the file cache of the testing agent.
- MetaTester: Fixed transmission of an Expert Advisor to a testing agent in case the Expert Advisor has changed.
- MetaEditor: Fixed memory leaks when working with snippets.
- MetaEditor: Fixed saving of files that are open in the browser in the MQL5 directory.
- MetaEditor: Optimized editing and compilation of large mq5 files.
- Terminal: Message about deletion of an account in a client terminal is written into the journal.
- Terminal: Fixed formation of the depth of market during its first startup.
- MQL5: Added the CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE even of chart characteristics changes: size, color, template, etc.
- MQL5: Fixed omission of an error message when the sign ";" is missed.
- MQL5: Fixed a warning on the comparison of bool types with other data types.
- MQL5: Prefix clr* added to color constants: the GreenYellow color now will be called clrGreenYellow. The old color names will be supported for the next few builds.
- MQL5: Fixed color to string and string to color typecasting.
- MQL5: Fixed chart property change CHART_BRING_TO_TOP.
- MQL5: Fixed behavior of MQL5 programs if custom indicator loading fails.
- MQL5: Updated the Standard Library. Fixed the Resize method of classes of dynamic arrays CArray *.
- MetaTester: Fixed update of remote agents.
- MetaTester: Fixed setting of a symbol and a period of testing for an Expert Advisor during the repeated run.
- MetaTester: The process of a remote testing agent is set a lower priority for a more flexible scheduling of computer resources.
- MetaTester: Fixed freeing up of memory with historical data in case there are no new connections.
- MetaEditor: Optimized work of MetaAssist.
- MetaEditor: Fixed processing of the do ... while snippet.
- MetaEditor: Added option "Only selected" in the dialog of text replacement.
- Terminal: Fixed a bug in changing the properties of the "Chart" graphical object.
- MQL5: Added support for parametric macros - you can now declare the macros of the following form:
- MQL5: Added an object property OBJPROP_CHART_ID - the identifier of a chart that corresponds to the graphical object "Chart" (OBJ_CHART). This gives the possibility to manage the properties of a chart embedded in a graphical object from MQL5 programs.
- MQL5: In the OnDeinit function, added a new code of deinitialization reason - REASON_CLOSE - meaning the terminal has closed.
- MQL5: Added check for the availability of a symbol in Market Watch when creating an indicator from an MQL5 program.
- MQL5: Fixed notifications of errors when downloading MQL5 programs.
- MQL5: Fixed stop of scripts and Expert Advisors when closing the terminal.
- MQL5: Fixed the implementation of the MessageBox function.
- MetaTester: Fixed update of remote agents.
- MetaEditor: Fixed search and replace in a selected text.
- MetaEditor: Fixed MetaStyler for comment blocks.
- MetaEditor: Added an option for exiting the snippet processing by pressing ESC.
- Terminal: Fixed opening of a demo account.
- Terminal: Fixed a dialog of the list of Expert Advisors - added selection of the current chart.
- Terminal: Fixed terminal crash when scanning the network of agents and when stopping the testing process.
- MQL5: Fixed access to the properties of the "Chart" object.
- MQL5:
Added chart properties for disabling the display of the price scale and
the time scale: CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE and CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE.
- MetaTester: In the testing dialog, added a tab for registration in the MQL5 Cloud Network.
- Terminal: Fixed changing of properties of the "Chart" graphical
object. Added a property of graphical objects - OBJPROP_FILL (function
ObjectGetInteger).
- Terminal: Separated the properties of contour-fill and showing on the fore-background of graphical objects.
- Terminal: Fixed saving and applying of a value of the allowed default price deviation.
- Terminal: Fixed display of a tooltip of the "Text Label" object.
- Terminal:
In the graphical object "Vertical Line" added a new property "Ray" -
with this option enabled, the vertical line is applied to all chart
windows. Added a property of graphical objects OBJPROP_RAY (function
ObjectGetInteger).
- MQL5: Fixed generation of the event of "Bitmap" object removal.
- MQL5: Added a built-in macro __PATH__ - an absolute path to a file.
- MQL5:
Updated the Standard Library: in the CChart class, added methods to
manageme the display of scales ShowDateScale and ShowPriceScale.
- MetaTester: Added a new mode of testing "Math calculations".
- MetaTester: Added a new mode of 3D visualization of testing results.
- MetaTester: Added a file cache for the forward testing.
- MetaTester: Added auto-save of settings in the manager of agents.
- MetaTester: Fixed reading of settings by the agent services.
- MetaTester: Fixed the distribution of tasks between agents during optimization.
The mode of mathematical calculations assumes a blank run of the tester, with call of functions OnInit, OnTester, OnDeinit. With an empty run, an agent does not synchronize the historical data. The mode of mathematical calculations implies an automatic use of a custom optimization criterion (Custom max, result of the OnTester function) to determine the best possible results. Previously, for such a mode, it was necessary to specify the testing start date larger or equal to the testing end date, and to manually select Custom max for the optimization criterion.
- Terminal: Fixed an error that appeared when opening defective history files.
- MQL5: Fixed copying of structure.
- MQL5: Added new properties of graphical objects "Bitmap" and "Bitmap
Label" - OBJPROP_XOFFSET and OBJPROP_YOFFSET for shifting the
upper-left corner of a drawn fragment in the original bitmap. These
properties are used in combination with OBJPROP_XSIZE and OBJPROP_YSIZE. See Script Demo_BitmapOffset
- MetaTester: Now when uninstalling a service, the working directory of the service agent is also removed.
- MetaTester: Added parameter "name *.set of EA parameters file" when starting testing from the command line.
- MetaTester: Optimized transmission of tasks to an agent during optimization.
- MetaTester: Now when installing the client terminal, rules for testing agents are automatically added in the Windows Firewall.
- MetaTester: Fixed the release of indicators during testing.
- MetaTester: Optimized use and release of memory by testing agents.
- MetaTester: Disabled proxy support for the connection of testing agents.
- MetaEditor: Fixed work of MetaStyler with the contents of strings.
- MetaEditor: Fixed excessive memory usage when opening large source files (several megabytes or more).
- Terminal: Fixed the sorting of deals in the trade history of the terminal and tester.
- Terminal: Removed default saving of default properties of the "Bitmap" and "Bitmap Label" objects.
- Terminal:
Fixed terminal loading for operating systems without DirectX 9 (used
for displaying a three-dimensional graph of optimization results).
- MQL5: Updated the standard library - in classes
CIndicatorBuffer, CDoubleBuffer and CSpreadBuffer the default buffer
size is increased from 16 to 256.
- MetaTester: Added an item of the context menu - "Auto Open Chart".
- MetaTester: The "Auto Open Chart" parameter is enabled by default.
- MetaTester: Fixed the file cache of the optimizer.
- MetaTester: Added removal of log files of a testing agent before optimization start.
- MetaTester:
Optimized distribution of tasks among testing agents. Batch jobs are
assigned to "fast" agents, while "slow" agents get single jobs.
- MetaEditor: Fixed the default substitution of the function value in MetaAssist.
- Terminal: Added force removal of the terminal journal, Expert Advisors and testing logs in case free disk space is not enough.
- Terminal: Removed inheritance of a comment of the main chart when adding the "Chart" graphical object.
- Terminal: Fixed drawing of indicators using styles DRAW_BARS and DRAW_CANDLES.
- Terminal: Fixed requesting of the price history from a server.
- MQL5: Added a new property of graphical objects OBJPROP_TOOLTIP for adding a tooltip text.
- MQL5: Added the possibility to read chart parameters CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE and CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE.
- MQL5:
Added the possibility to set up the height of the window of a custom
indicator through the INDICATOR_HEIGHT property of the
IndicatorSetInteger() function or using #property indicator_height.
- MQL5: Added the possibility to set up the height of a chart sub-window using the CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS property.
- MQL5:
Added sending of the CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event when changing the
scale, shift or enabling/disabling the Autoscroll option.
- MQL5:
Added the TesterStatistics() function for getting the data of the
calculated statistics after testing. The function can be called inside
OnTester() and OnDeinit().
- MQL5: Changed the behavior of Expert
Advisors in the event of account change: instead of reinitialization,
Expert Advisors are now reloaded.
- MQL5: Changed the type of a return value of the EventChartCustom() function.
- MQL5: Fixed type casting in the x^$ version.
- MQL5: Fixed casting of a string to a floating-point number.
- MQL5: Fixed terminal crash in the x64 version, which could appear after stack overflow in an MQL5 program.
- MQL5: Fixed the type of a return value of the FileWriteArray() function.
- MQL5: Fixed setting of a chart shift using the ChartSetDouble() function.
- MQL5: Fixed handling of chart closing from an MQL5 program.
- MQL5: Fixed values of __LINE__ and __FUNCTION__ substitutions inside macros.
- MQL5: Updated the standard MQL5 library: Tooltip methods added in the CChartObject class.
- MetaTester: Optimized distribution of tasks to testing agents during optimization.
- MetaTester:
Optimized use of the file cache of the optimization results - the
results calculated for less than the minimum time are not written to
cache, because it is cheaper to recalculate them that reading from the
cache.
- MetaTester: Added testing in the math calculations mode
when starting testing from the command line (this requires setting the
"3" value to the Optimization parameter in configuration.ini).
- MetaTester: Added forward testing mode when starting testing from the command line. For this purpose, added settings of forward testing in the configuration file configuration.ini - ForwardMode and ForwardDate.
- MetaTester: For mathematical calculations, information in the window of optimization results is shown with maximum accuracy.
- MetaTester: Increased the threshold for displaying results of genetic optimization on the graph of results.
- MetaTester:
For the x64 version, increased the threshold at which slow optimization
is replaced by the genetic one (from 10,000,000 to 1,000,000,000).
- MetaTester: Optimized drawing of optimization graphs for a large amount of results.
- MetaTester: Optimized work with memory for storing a large amount of optimization results.
- MetaTester: Added the options allowing to handle custom events for MQL5 programs in the tester.
- MetaTester: Reduced the number of log messages during optimization, which helps to increase the operation speed.
- MetaTester: Fixed work with clipboard in the tab of input parameters.
- MetaTester: Fixed memory allocation for storing the history of orders and deals in case their number exceeds 8192.
- MetaTester: Fixed receiving of data of the symbol-period other than that selected for testing, on the first testing tick.
- MetaEditor: Fixed auto opening of a tab of search results after the search is over.
- MetaEditor: Removed highlighting of arguments in the function prototype.
- MetaEditor: Fixed autocomplete of functions and variables inside square brackets.
- Terminal: Fixed handling of the splitter of chart subwindows.
- Terminal: Added the "MQL5 Market" tab.
- Terminal: Fixed drawing of graphical objects when rebuilding historical caches.
- Terminal: Fixed drawing of the "Horizontal line" object.
- Terminal: Fixed restoring of graphical objects from profiles.
- Terminal: Fixed editing of prices in the position modification dialog.
- Terminal: Fixed the display of zero profits for the "out" and "in-out" trades.
- Terminal: Fixed an error with displaying the help.
- MQL5:
Released a new version of MQL5 Wizard. The new version allows using of
up to 64 signals simultaneously, setting to each of them individual
parameters and weight.
- MQL5:
Added chart properties CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE and
CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE to control the generation of the corresponding
events.
- MQL5: Added an option of disabling the tooltip of a graphical object by writing '\n' in the appropriate field.
- MQL5: Fixed generation of the CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event when calling ChartRedraw().
- MQL5: Fixed getting of the color properties for charts, objects and indicators.
- MQL5: Fixed the sizeof function for links.
- MetaTester: Added an indicator of the quality of the testing history.
- MetaTester: Fixed registration of busy agents during genetic optimization.
- MetaTester: Fixed the display of the tester's status bar in the minimized form.
- MetaTester: Fixed generation of reports on test results.
- MetaTester: Fixed crash when returning the results of forward testing.
- MetaTester: Fixed the display of optimization results for all symbols.
- MetaTester: Now the file cache is always built for optimization started from the command line.
- MetaEditor: Fixed hangup during auto substitution.
