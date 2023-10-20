List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds - page 6

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 328
  1. MQL5: Raised the version of the EX5 file. In this regard all participants of the Championship who have submitted EX5 files must send their updated Expert Advisors (profile of the Championship participant - "Files" tab - file of the Expert Advisor/library/indicator - attach file). If necessary, also update custom indicators and libraries.
  2. MQL5: Fixed initialization of objects of arrays of classes.
  3. MQL5: Fixed conversion of strings to other data types.
  4. Terminal: Added possibility to download lists of tester parameters into the list pf parameters of an Expert Advisor.
  5. Terminal: Fixed errors in the generating of the economic calendar.
  6. Tester: Fixed generation of an older timeframe of a tested symbol.
  7. Tester: Fixed generation of the history of orders.
  8. Tester: Fixed drawing of the testing progress bar.
  9. Tester: Added display of tooltip in the testing chart.
  10. Tester: Fixed checking of overflow with the number of variants of optimized parameters.
  11. MetaEditor: Fixed search at MQL5.com
  12. MetaEditor: Fixed errors in the lists of articles and Code Base.
  13. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 334
  1. Terminal: Added new feature - One click trading:




  2. Terminal: Fixed terminal crash in the pending order placing dialog.
  3. Terminal: Fixed processing of Expert Advisor parameters of real type after an empty value has been entered.
  4. MQL5: Fixed errors in the CTrade class of the standard library.
  5. MQL5: Fixed copying of data beyond a static array.
  6. MQL5: Added new error: "explicit constructor call is not allowed", which appears at an attempt to explicitly call an object constructor.
  7. Tester: Fixed displaying of a testing chart tooltip.
  8. Tester: Fixed generation of a list of local agents.
  9. MetaEditor: Fixed displaying of an empty list of functions in the toolbar command menu.
  10. Fixed errors reported on forum and in crash logs.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 338

  1. Terminal: Fixed display of the "Trading" tab in Windows XP.
  2. Terminal: Fixed control of the list of selected symbols in Market Watch.
  3. Terminal: Optimized drawing and control of Market Watch when the number of selected symbols is too large.
  4. Terminal: Fixed menu of operations with sets of symbols in Market Watch.
  5. MQL5: Fixed representing of multidimensional arrays in the debugger.
  6. MQL5: Fixed debugging of Expert Advisors in the OnDeinit function.
  7. MQL5: Fixed behavior of the ArrayResize function - in case of an error it returns -1.
  8. MQL5: Updated the standard library.
  9. Tester: Fixed forming of patterns when starting a single testing from an optimization list.
  10. Tester: Added forced deletion of logs of a testing agent if their size exceeds 1 Gb.
  11. MetaEditor: Fixed crash that appeared at document closure.
  12. MetaEditor: Fixed pending when loading updates of the list of articles and CodeBase.
  13. Fixed errors reported on forum and in crash logs.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 342

  1. Terminal: Fixed forced chart synchronization (the "Refresh" command).
  2. Terminal: Fixed update of the financial status bar when no quotes arrive and on weekends.
  3. Terminal: Fixed terminal crash that appeared when changing the list of selected symbol.
  4. Terminal: Fixed terminal crash during trade calculations.
  5. Terminal: Fixed terminal crash that resulted from change of the "Trading" tab size.
  6. Terminal: Fixed constructing of the economic calendar and generation of the news base.
  7. Terminal: Fixed displaying of the economic calendar.
  8. Terminal: In "Data Window" added display of spread for historical data.
  9. Terminal: Fixed forming of spread in historical data for symbols with DOM.
  10. Terminal: Fixed drawing of indicators during navigation through a chart.
  11. Terminal: Fixed drawing of indicators using styles DRAW_SECTION and DRAW_ZIGZAG.
  12. Terminal: Fixed setting of order execution modes in trade dialogs.
  13. Terminal: Added showing of the value of client defined deviation when logging trade operations in the terminal Journal (for Instant Execution).
  14. MQL5: Fixed generation of debug information for x64.
  15. MQL5: Added warnings for overriding of global variables.
  16. MQL5: Added warnings that appear when calling ArrayResize and ArrayFree for static arrays.
  17. MQL5: Fixed casting of enumeration to string.
  18. MQL5: Fixed an error with return of structures by values from functions for x64.
  19. MQL5: Fixed operation of the CopyBuffer function during work with buffers of a custom indicator.
  20. MQL5: Added check of availability of history and connection of the terminal at the start of an Expert Advisor. If the history is unavailable or terminal cannot establish connection during 5 seconds, the Expert Advisor will start with available data.
  21. MetaTester: Fixed checking of restrictions on the maximum volume of positions and orders.
  22. MetaTester: Fixed sorting of the history of deals in the tester.
  23. MetaTester: Fixed the OrderCheck function.
  24. MetaEditor: Added a hotkey Ctrl+Shift+S for the "Save All" function.
  25. MetaEditor: Added the "Compile Open File" command - menu "File-Compile Open Files" or the Ctrl+F7 hotkey.
  26. MetaEditor: Added catalog compilation command in the context menu of the navigator.
  27. MetaEditor: Added an option of highlighting of the current string.
  28. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 344

  1. Terminal: Added display of economic calendar news using special graphical objects (OBJ_EVENT).
  2. Terminal: Fixed dragging of Stop-Limit orders in the chart window. Now the limit price changes by the same value as the order price .
  3. Terminal: Fixed and optimized storing of a trading history.
  4. Terminal: Increased reliability of downloading of updates via LiveUpdate.
  5. Terminal: Fixed error of indicator drawing at history loading.
  6. Terminal: Fixed calculation of complex exchange rates after switching between trade servers.
  7. Terminal: Fixed symbol history initialization with no open charts and with applied indicators, after reconnection to a trade server has been made.
  8. Terminal: Fixed formation of bars for rare quotes (with the omission of bars).
  9. Terminal: Fixed hiding if symbols in Market Watch for symbols whose charts are open.
  10. Terminal: Fixed downloading of Help files when the terminal runs through a caching proxy.
  11. MQL5: Extended warnings of data loss at typecasting.
  12. MQL5: The Bars() and SeriesInfoInteger(SERIES_BARS_COUNT) functions now operate synchronous for scripts and Expert Advisors.
  13. MQL5: Fixed error of concatenation of constant strings.
  14. MQL5: Fixed processing of custom events.
  15. MQL5: In the debugger fixed displaying of this for methods from the same string.
  16. MQL5: Update custom indicators and the MQL5 Standard library.
  17. MQL5: Changed behavior of ArrayResize() - the additionally allocated memory is reset after being allocated.
  18. MetaTester: Accelerated optimization by storing history data in the agent for further runs.
  19. MetaTester: Added filtering by a symbol in the trade history of a tester.
  20. MetaTester: Fixed error in the construction of the optimization cache.
  21. MetaTester: Fixed the behavior of the HistorySelectByPosition() function.
  22. MetaTester: Added a new testing mode that allows modeling delays in execution. This modes helps to test the processing of requoting of trade requests.


  23. MetaEditor: Added showing of parenthesis in bold.
  24. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 346

  1. Terminal: Fixed copying of graphical objects.
  2. Terminal: Fixed calculation of ping to access points during their full rescan.
  3. Terminal: Fixed interface "freezing" when opening a demo account with no internet connection.
  4. Terminal: Fixed generation of labels of custom indicators in a separate window.
  5. Terminal: Fixed display of the calendar of economical events.
  6. MQL5: Changed behavior of ArrayResize - the additionally allocated memory is reset after allocation.
  7. MQL5: Added support of graphical objects of the OBJ_EVENT type.
  8. MQL5: Updated the standard library.
  9. MetaTester: Fixed forward testing.
  10. MetaTester: Fixed update of the list of Expert Advisors in the tester setup dialog.
  11. MetaEditor: Added a generator of trading strategies. Now in 4 steps you can generate your own trading Expert Advisors based on a ready set of trade signals, algorithms of Money Management and Trailing Stop:




  12. MetaEditor: Fixed errors that could appear during debug of custom indicators.
  13. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 350

  1. Terminal: Fixed formating of the list of news categories when switching between servers.
  2. Terminal: Fixed displaying of the depth of market.
  3. Terminal: Fixed update of history on the Refresh command.
  4. Terminal: Fixed drawing of the OBJ_EVENT object.
  5. Terminal: Fixed formation of the current day bars when passing midnight.
  6. Terminal: Fixed formation of the current day bars when switching between servers.
  7. Terminal: Fixed showing of time of the last quote in the header of quotes window.
  8. MQL5: Updated the standard MQL5 library. Added methods for accelerated trading and printing orders and deals.
  9. MQL5: Fixed checking of type modifiers.
  10. MetaTester: Increased speed of testing and optimization for the x32 platform.
  11. MetaTester: Optimized work of the local tester. The tester remains in the memory for 5 minutes after being used caching history data of the last testing which allows saving time on pre-synchronization and history building.
  12. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 353

  1. Terminal: Fixed display of deals in the trading history.
  2. Terminal: Fixed drawing of indicators and custom indicators using histograms.
  3. Terminal: Optimized operation of the access points scanner for working with a proxy server.
  4. Terminal: Fixed displaying of the context menu of the trading window when working in the investor mode.
  5. MQL5: Added a function for comparing strings - StringCompare.
  6. MQL5: Fixed checking of a set line width for custom indicators.
  7. MQL5: Updated the standard library.
  8. Tester: Fixed the error that caused termination of testing on computers with processors that have no SSE 3 support.
  9. Tester: Fixed processing of the testing start date which is outside the existing history.
  10. Tester: Fixed checking of the volume of available history before the start of testing.
  11. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 355

  1. Terminal: Fixed errors in the tooltips of graphic objects.
  2. Terminal: Added the preliminary check of funds before sending a request to a trade server.
  3. MQL5: Fixed comparison and check of conditions for operands of the long type.
  4. MQL5: Fixed error of addition with 64-bit constant in the 64-bit version.
  5. MQL5: Updated the standard library. In classes CDealInfo, CHistoryOrderInfo, COrderInfo, CPositionInfo added SelectByIndex methods for selecting appropriate entries by indexes.
  6. Tester: The priority of the local testing agent process is reduced for computers with single-core processors. This is done to enable normal operation of a user together with the testing process.
  7. Tester: Optimized performing of trade operations and checks.
  8. MetaEditor: Fixed errors in the wizard of trading strategies.
  9. MetaEditor: Fixed creation of a new file in the navigator tree.
  10. MetaEditor: Added possibility to disable background highlighting for parentheses matching.
  11. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 358

  1. Terminal: Removed drawing of descriptions of graphic objects of calendar events.
  2. Terminal: Fixed placing of SL and TP in the trade dialogs at position turn.
  3. Terminal: Fixed selection of a server in the dialog of demo account opening.
  4. Terminal: Optimized loading of graphic objects when opening a chart.
  5. Terminal: Optimized adding of tester deals history in a chart.
  6. Terminal: Optimized drawing of the OBJ_EDIT object.
  7. MQL5: Fixed error with input parameters of the COLOR and uint type.
  8. MQL5: Added methods for managing indicators on a chart: ChartIndicatorDelete, ChartIndicatorName, ChartIndicatorsTotal.
  9. MQL5: In the standard library, fixed the DeleteRange method in the classes of dynamic arrays.
  10. MQL5: Fixed the CTrade class in the standard library.
  11. Tester: Added export and import of the list of remote testing agents.
  12. Tester: In the testing journal, in addition to the performance rating now the information on the agent computer configuration is shown.
  13. Tester: Changed displaying of string parameters of testing.
  14. Tester: To optimize testing, the Stop Out check is performed once a minute (at the testing time), not for every tick.
  15. Tester: Fixed the algorithm of distribution of tasks to agents during optimization. Tasks are distributed only to successfully connected agents.
  16. Tester: Fixed generation of OnTimer events.
  17. MetaEditor: In addition to Enter, now the Space key can be used for selecting functions in the auto substitution menu.
  18. MetaEditor: Fixed downloading of files from MQL5.com - earlier downloaded files are not deleted in case of connection loss.
  19. MetaEditor: Fixed moving to the line with the error description after compilation.
  20. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
