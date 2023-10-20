List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds - page 6
The MetaTrader 5 client terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 338
The live update is available through the LiveUpdate system.
- Terminal: Fixed display of the "Trading" tab in Windows XP.
- Terminal: Fixed control of the list of selected symbols in Market Watch.
- Terminal: Optimized drawing and control of Market Watch when the number of selected symbols is too large.
- Terminal: Fixed menu of operations with sets of symbols in Market Watch.
- MQL5: Fixed representing of multidimensional arrays in the debugger.
- MQL5: Fixed debugging of Expert Advisors in the OnDeinit function.
- MQL5: Fixed behavior of the ArrayResize function - in case of an error it returns -1.
- MQL5: Updated the standard library.
- Tester: Fixed forming of patterns when starting a single testing from an optimization list.
- Tester: Added forced deletion of logs of a testing agent if their size exceeds 1 Gb.
- MetaEditor: Fixed crash that appeared at document closure.
- MetaEditor: Fixed pending when loading updates of the list of articles and CodeBase.
- Fixed errors reported on forum and in crash logs.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 342
- Terminal: Fixed forced chart synchronization (the "Refresh" command).
- Terminal: Fixed update of the financial status bar when no quotes arrive and on weekends.
- Terminal: Fixed terminal crash that appeared when changing the list of selected symbol.
- Terminal: Fixed terminal crash during trade calculations.
- Terminal: Fixed terminal crash that resulted from change of the "Trading" tab size.
- Terminal: Fixed constructing of the economic calendar and generation of the news base.
- Terminal: Fixed displaying of the economic calendar.
- Terminal: In "Data Window" added display of spread for historical data.
- Terminal: Fixed forming of spread in historical data for symbols with DOM.
- Terminal: Fixed drawing of indicators during navigation through a chart.
- Terminal: Fixed drawing of indicators using styles DRAW_SECTION and DRAW_ZIGZAG.
- Terminal: Fixed setting of order execution modes in trade dialogs.
- Terminal:
Added
showing of the value of client defined deviation when logging trade
operations in the terminal Journal (for Instant Execution).
- MQL5: Fixed generation of debug information for x64.
- MQL5: Added warnings for overriding of global variables.
- MQL5: Added warnings that appear when calling ArrayResize and ArrayFree for static arrays.
- MQL5: Fixed casting of enumeration to string.
- MQL5: Fixed an error with return of structures by values from functions for x64.
- MQL5: Fixed operation of the CopyBuffer function during work with buffers of a custom indicator.
- MQL5:
Added check of availability of history and connection of the terminal
at the start of an Expert Advisor. If the history is unavailable or
terminal cannot establish connection during 5 seconds, the Expert
Advisor will start with available data.
- MetaTester: Fixed checking of restrictions on the maximum volume of positions and orders.
- MetaTester: Fixed sorting of the history of deals in the tester.
- MetaTester: Fixed the OrderCheck function.
- MetaEditor: Added a hotkey Ctrl+Shift+S for the "Save All" function.
- MetaEditor: Added the "Compile Open File" command - menu "File-Compile Open Files" or the Ctrl+F7 hotkey.
- MetaEditor: Added catalog compilation command in the context menu of the navigator.
- MetaEditor: Added an option of highlighting of the current string.
- Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 344
- Terminal: Added display of economic calendar news using special graphical objects (OBJ_EVENT).
- Terminal:
Fixed dragging of Stop-Limit orders in the chart window. Now the limit
price changes by the same value as the order price .
- Terminal: Fixed and optimized storing of a trading history.
- Terminal: Increased reliability of downloading of updates via LiveUpdate.
- Terminal: Fixed error of indicator drawing at history loading.
- Terminal: Fixed calculation of complex exchange rates after switching between trade servers.
- Terminal: Fixed symbol history initialization with no open charts and with
applied indicators, after reconnection to a trade server has been made.
- Terminal: Fixed formation of bars for rare quotes (with the omission of bars).
- Terminal: Fixed hiding if symbols in Market Watch for symbols whose charts are open.
- Terminal: Fixed downloading of Help files when the terminal runs through a caching proxy.
- MQL5: Extended warnings of data loss at typecasting.
- MQL5: The Bars() and SeriesInfoInteger(SERIES_BARS_COUNT) functions now operate synchronous for scripts and Expert Advisors.
- MQL5: Fixed error of concatenation of constant strings.
- MQL5: Fixed processing of custom events.
- MQL5: In the debugger fixed displaying of this for methods from the same string.
- MQL5: Update custom indicators and the MQL5 Standard library.
- MQL5: Changed behavior of ArrayResize() - the additionally allocated memory is reset after being allocated.
- MetaTester: Accelerated optimization by storing history data in the agent for further runs.
- MetaTester: Added filtering by a symbol in the trade history of a tester.
- MetaTester: Fixed error in the construction of the optimization cache.
- MetaTester: Fixed the behavior of the HistorySelectByPosition() function.
- MetaTester:
Added a new testing mode that allows modeling delays in execution. This
modes helps to test the processing of requoting of trade requests.
- MetaEditor: Added showing of parenthesis in bold.
- Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 346
- Terminal: Fixed copying of graphical objects.
- Terminal: Fixed calculation of ping to access points during their full rescan.
- Terminal: Fixed interface "freezing" when opening a demo account with no internet connection.
- Terminal: Fixed generation of labels of custom indicators in a separate window.
- Terminal: Fixed display of the calendar of economical events.
- MQL5: Changed behavior of ArrayResize - the additionally allocated memory is reset after allocation.
- MQL5: Added support of graphical objects of the OBJ_EVENT type.
- MQL5: Updated the standard library.
- MetaTester: Fixed forward testing.
- MetaTester: Fixed update of the list of Expert Advisors in the tester setup dialog.
- MetaEditor:
Added
a generator of trading strategies. Now in 4 steps you can generate your
own trading Expert Advisors based on a ready set of trade signals,
algorithms of Money Management and Trailing Stop:
- MetaEditor: Fixed errors that could appear during debug of custom indicators.
- Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 350
- Terminal: Fixed formating of the list of news categories when switching between servers.
- Terminal: Fixed displaying of the depth of market.
- Terminal: Fixed update of history on the Refresh command.
- Terminal: Fixed drawing of the OBJ_EVENT object.
- Terminal: Fixed formation of the current day bars when passing midnight.
- Terminal: Fixed formation of the current day bars when switching between servers.
- Terminal: Fixed showing of time of the last quote in the header of quotes window.
- MQL5: Updated the standard MQL5 library. Added methods for accelerated trading and printing orders and deals.
- MQL5: Fixed checking of type modifiers.
- MetaTester: Increased speed of testing and optimization for the x32 platform.
- MetaTester:
Optimized
work of the local tester. The tester remains in the memory for 5
minutes after being used caching history data of the last testing which
allows saving time on pre-synchronization and history building.
- Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 353
- Terminal: Fixed display of deals in the trading history.
- Terminal: Fixed drawing of indicators and custom indicators using histograms.
- Terminal: Optimized operation of the access points scanner for working with a proxy server.
- Terminal: Fixed displaying of the context menu of the trading window when working in the investor mode.
- MQL5: Added a function for comparing strings - StringCompare.
- MQL5: Fixed checking of a set line width for custom indicators.
- MQL5: Updated the standard library.
- Tester: Fixed the error that caused termination of testing on computers with processors that have no SSE 3 support.
- Tester: Fixed processing of the testing start date which is outside the existing history.
- Tester: Fixed checking of the volume of available history before the start of testing.
- Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 355
- Terminal: Fixed errors in the tooltips of graphic objects.
- Terminal: Added the preliminary check of funds before sending a request to a trade server.
- MQL5: Fixed comparison and check of conditions for operands of the long type.
- MQL5: Fixed error of addition with 64-bit constant in the 64-bit version.
- MQL5:
Updated the standard library. In classes CDealInfo,
CHistoryOrderInfo, COrderInfo, CPositionInfo added SelectByIndex methods for selecting appropriate entries by indexes.
- Tester:
The priority of the local testing agent process is reduced for
computers with single-core processors. This is done to enable normal
operation of a user together with the testing process.
- Tester: Optimized performing of trade operations and checks.
- MetaEditor: Fixed errors in the wizard of trading strategies.
- MetaEditor: Fixed creation of a new file in the navigator tree.
- MetaEditor: Added possibility to disable background highlighting for parentheses matching.
- Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 358
- Terminal: Removed drawing of descriptions of graphic objects of calendar events.
- Terminal: Fixed placing of SL and TP in the trade dialogs at position turn.
- Terminal: Fixed selection of a server in the dialog of demo account opening.
- Terminal: Optimized loading of graphic objects when opening a chart.
- Terminal: Optimized adding of tester deals history in a chart.
- Terminal: Optimized drawing of the OBJ_EDIT object.
- MQL5: Fixed error with input parameters of the COLOR and uint type.
- MQL5: Added methods for managing indicators on a chart: ChartIndicatorDelete, ChartIndicatorName, ChartIndicatorsTotal.
- MQL5: In the standard library, fixed the DeleteRange method in the classes of dynamic arrays.
- MQL5: Fixed the CTrade class in the standard library.
- Tester: Added export and import of the list of remote testing agents.
- Tester:
In the testing journal, in addition to the performance rating now the
information on the agent computer configuration is shown.
- Tester: Changed displaying of string parameters of testing.
- Tester: To optimize testing, the Stop Out check is performed once a minute (at the testing time), not for every tick.
- Tester:
Fixed the algorithm of distribution of tasks to agents during
optimization. Tasks are distributed only to successfully connected
agents.
- Tester: Fixed generation of OnTimer events.
- MetaEditor: In addition to Enter, now the Space key can be used for selecting functions in the auto substitution menu.
- MetaEditor: Fixed downloading of files from MQL5.com - earlier downloaded files are not deleted in case of connection loss.
- MetaEditor: Fixed moving to the line with the error description after compilation.
- Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
