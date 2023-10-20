List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds - page 2

New comment
 
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 250
  1. MQL5: Fixed an error in passing of NULL as a string parameter to DLL function call.
  2. MQL5: Fixed errors reported on Forum.
  3. MQL5: Added some features for x64 compiler support.
  4. MQL5: Fixed event handling for movement of graphic objects.
  5. MQL5: Fixed errors in Standard Library (constant methods and their parameters).
  6. MQL5: Fixed an error in default parameter digits of function DoubleToString.
  7. MQL5: Fixed an error in synchronous access to history for Expert Advisors and scripts.
  8. MQL5: Fixed an error in allocation of large amount of memory for the timeseries request in the "from date to date" mode.
  9. MQL5: Fixed an error in function optimizer that leads to the error of "Unresolved function".
  10. Terminal: Fixed an error in history formation for the case of transition through midnight when the client and server times are desynchronized.
  11. Terminal: Fixed an error in calculation of Assets (Exposure tab).
  12. Terminal: Added new option to use a precise time scale for the objects creation (Tools-Option-Objects-Precise time scale). This option allows to bind anchor points of graphic objects to precise values of time scale, instead of binding to bar time values of the chart.


The live update is available through the LiveUpdate system.
The MetaTrader 5 client terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe


 

List of changes in the Help for MQL5:

  1. Added topic Creating and Deleting Objects.
  2. Corrected topic Event Handling Functions: event handlers for OnChartEvent and OnTimer events now are available in indicators;
  3. Corrected description of functions EventSetTimer and EventKillTimer: each Expert Advisor and indicator creates its own copy of timer;
  4. Added note for function FileSeek;
  5. Added description for functions MathMax and MathMin;
  6. Corrected topic Object Create Operator new: the new operator can be applied only to class objects. They can't be applied to structures;
  7. Added description for property CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR: indexing of bars is the same as for timeseries;
  8. Corrected definition of the fifth parameter (parameters_array[]) of the IndicatorCreate() function - now it's a constant parameter;
  9. Corrected description of Standard Library classes.

Automatic updates are available in the CHM format (1.3 Mb) by pressing F1 in MetaEditor 5.

In addition, Help can be downloaded independently:

 

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 251

  1. Terminal: The process of loading and saving of graphic objects is optimized.
  2. Terminal: Fixed setting of positions of charts ordering in case of an error in loading of one of charts.
  3. Terminal: Fixed errors in net subsystem for a case of mass uploading of data.
  4. Terminal: Fixed errors in tool tips for minimized chart windows.
  5. Terminal: Fixed formatting of trade operation results in the trade dialog.
  6. Terminal: Fixed an error in plotting of the zero line for indicators.
  7. Terminal: Fixed an error and optimized the trend line plotting for a case if the anchor point coordinates are close.
  8. MQL5: Fixed errors, reported at Forum.
  9. MQL5: Fixed an error in the sequence of the global variable deletion.
  10. MQL5: Fixed errors in the calculation of a number of bars in the functions Copy* for a mode "from the date to date".
  11. MQL5: Fixed an error in dump output by a debugger for a critical error case.
  12. MQL5: Fixed an error in typecasting for the optimization of multiplication and division by 1.0.
  13. MetaEditor: Fixed an error in output of the pointer value in the debug window.

The live update is available through the LiveUpdate system.

The MetaTrader 5 client terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe



 
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 252

   1. Terminal: Fixed an error in help downloading dialog during the download process.
   2. Terminal: Fixed an error in drawing of the trend line with rays.
   3. Terminal: Fixed an error in synchronization of trade history.
   4. Terminal: Fixed an error in drawing style of the indicators - for a drawing style "Histogram"- with width 0 or 1, the defined drawing style is used.
   5. Terminal: The work of the client terminal with a large number of graphical objects is optimized.
   6. MQL5: Fixed an error in working with "Color" property for custom indicators.
   7. MQL5: Fixed an error in call of the functions that returns structures.
   8. MQL5: Fixed an error in call of the object destructors by using the "break" and "continue" statements.
   9. MQL5: Fixed an error in typecasting of string to boolean.
  10. MQL5: Fixed an error in passing of default value in functions FileWriteStruct and FileReadStruct.

The live update is available through the LiveUpdate system.
The MetaTrader 5 client terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe

 

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 253

1. Terminal: The format of some internal data structures has been changed.
2. MQL5: The type of returned value of the function GlobalVariableCheck has been changed from datetime to bool.
3. MQL5: Fixed errors, reported at Forum.

The live update is available through the LiveUpdate system.
The MetaTrader 5 client terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe

 

List of changes in the Help for MQL5:


  1. Added note and example for the Bars() function.
  2. Added the SymbolIsSynchronized() function in the Market Info section.
  3. Added note for the Object Functions section:
    When renaming a graphical object two events are formed simultaneously. These events can be processed in an Expert Advisor or Indicator by OnChatEvent() function.
    • event of graphical object deletion with old name (CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE);
    • event of graphical object creation with new name (CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE).
  4. Added new uninitalization reason code: REASON_PROGRAM for the case if an Expert Advisor has terminated its operation by calling the ExpertRemove() function
  5. Changed the return value type for the GlobalVariableCheck() function;

Automatic updates are available in the CHM format (1.5 Mb) by pressing F1 in MetaEditor 5.

In addition, Help can be downloaded independently:

 
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 254
  1. Terminal: The mass graphic objects processing is optimized.
  2. Terminal: Fixed errors in charts for the scripts and Expert Advisors.
  3. Terminal: Fixed formatting of text in the trade results dialog.
  4. Terminal: Fixed crashlog errors and errors reported at Forum.
  5. MQL5: Fixed an error in inheritance of DLL access flag for the custom indicators, created in the custom indicators.
  6. MQL5: The error list for the file operations FileMove, FileCopy and FolderClean is extended.
  7. MQL5: The parameters checking in the graphic objects creation is extended.
  8. MQL5: Fixed crashlog errors and errors reported at Forum.
  9. MetaEditor: Fixed an error in shift of the parameters in the debug dialog.
The live update is available through the LiveUpdate system.
The MetaTrader 5 client terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe

 

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 256

  1. Terminal: Fixed text formatting in trade results dialog box.
  2. Terminal: Fixed drawing of zero width line for graphical objects and indicators.
  3. Terminal: Fixed crashlog errors and errors reported at Forum.
  4. MQL5: Fixed passing of string parameters by reference.
  5. MQL5: Fixed error of receiving indicator calculation buffers.
  6. MQL5: Fixed method of detection of number of bars - now they don't exceed the number set up in the terminal.
  7. MQL5: Fixed data access errors in Copy* functions in "from date to date" mode
  8. MQL5: Fixed error of reading graphical object properties, when trying to read absent properties. 
  9. MQL5: Fixed crashlog errors and errors reported at Forum.
  10. MetaEditor: Fixed error of data loading in debug dialog box.
  11. MetaEditor: Added output of enumeration elements names instead of their values in debug dialog box.

The live update is available through the LiveUpdate system. 

The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal can be downloaded from https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe



 

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 257

  1. Terminal: Fixed an error in restoring of trade dialog parameters after execution errors.
  2. MQL5: Added an access to property OBJPROP_SELECTED of graphical objects.
  3. MQL5: Fixed an error in passing of strings by reference to DLL.
  4. MQL5: Fixed an error in access to property "Levels" of graphical objects.
  5. MQL5: Fixed crashlog errors and errors reported at Forum.

The live update is available through the LiveUpdate system.

The MetaTrader 5 client terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe

 

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 261

  1. Terminal: Fixed an error in popup menu of News dialog.
  2. Terminal: Fixed an error in restoring of windows after restart of the client terminal.
  3. Terminal: Added processing of trailing stops for pending orders. If position has the same direction as pending order, the trailing stop is applied to the position after the pending order execution.
  4. Terminal: Fixed an error in price checking when placing of pending orders.
  5. Terminal: Fixed an error in saving of screenshot ("Save As Picture") for computers with two monitors.
  6. Terminal: Fixed an error in saving of the attachments in internal e-mail.
  7. Terminal: Fixed an error in placing of SL and TP (in points) in trade dialog.
  8. Terminal: Added font smoothing for graphic objects Text and Label.
  9. Terminal: Fixed an error in positioning of graphic objects of Label type.
  10. Terminal: Fixed crashlog errors and errors reported at Forum.
  11. MQL5: Fixed an error in access to property OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES for graphic objects (visibility of an object at timeframes).
  12. MQL5: Fixed an error in explicit typecasting of object pointer.
  13. MQL5: Fixed an error in typecasting of constant parameters of the function.
  14. MQL5: Fixed an error in calculation of property CHART_SHIFT_SIZE.
  15. MQL5: Added checking for the code of a symbol for graphic objects of Arrow type.
  16. MQL5: Added new property of a symbol SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT, that indicates floating spread for the symbol.
  17. MQL5: Added new buffer identifiers LOWER_HISTOGRAM and UPPER_HISTOGRAM for the indicator Gator Oscillator.
  18. MQL5: Added unloading of Expert Advisors when a critical error.
  19. MQL5: Fixed an error in functions Copy* for the request of the future bars.
  20. MQL5: Fixed an error in graphic object renaming in MQL5 programs.
  21. MQL5: Fixed an error when string copying to itself.
  22. MQL5: Fixed an error in checking for a match of parameter name with enmeration.
  23. MQL5: Fixed crashlog errors and errors reported at Forum.
  24. MQL5: Added a new concept - position identifier. After the opening of a new position, the position gets the internal identifier, equal to the order ticket, as a result the position occurred. Further this identifier is assigned to all orders and deals, that changes the state of this position (increase, decrease, reverse). The position identifier changes to zero when the current position is totally closed. Added new properties for the position, order and deal: POSITION_IDENTIFIER, ORDER_POSITION_ID and DEAL_POSITION_ID.
  25. MetaEditor: Added a hotkey (Ctrl-C) for the compilation errors copying in "Errors" tab of "Toolbox" window.
  26. MetaEditor: Fixed an error in alignment of "do-while" cycles in Styler.
  27. MetaEditor: Fixed an error in checking of types of the parameters in autosubstitution.
  28. MetaEditor: Fixed an error in context help for source code keywords.
  29. MetaEditor: Fixed an error in class members autosubstitution according to the type of returned by function.
  30. MetaEditor: Fixed crashlog errors and errors reported at Forum.

The live update is available through the LiveUpdate system.

The MetaTrader 5 client terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe


123456789...23
New comment