List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The live update is available through the LiveUpdate system.
The MetaTrader 5 client terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe
List of changes in the Help for MQL5:
Automatic updates are available in the CHM format (1.3 Mb) by pressing F1 in MetaEditor 5.
In addition, Help can be downloaded independently:
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 251
The live update is available through the LiveUpdate system.
The MetaTrader 5 client terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe
1. Terminal: Fixed an error in help downloading dialog during the download process.
2. Terminal: Fixed an error in drawing of the trend line with rays.
3. Terminal: Fixed an error in synchronization of trade history.
4. Terminal: Fixed an error in drawing style of the indicators - for a drawing style "Histogram"- with width 0 or 1, the defined drawing style is used.
5. Terminal: The work of the client terminal with a large number of graphical objects is optimized.
6. MQL5: Fixed an error in working with "Color" property for custom indicators.
7. MQL5: Fixed an error in call of the functions that returns structures.
8. MQL5: Fixed an error in call of the object destructors by using the "break" and "continue" statements.
9. MQL5: Fixed an error in typecasting of string to boolean.
10. MQL5: Fixed an error in passing of default value in functions FileWriteStruct and FileReadStruct.
The live update is available through the LiveUpdate system.
The MetaTrader 5 client terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 2531. Terminal: The format of some internal data structures has been changed.
2. MQL5: The type of returned value of the function GlobalVariableCheck has been changed from datetime to bool.
3. MQL5: Fixed errors, reported at Forum.
The live update is available through the LiveUpdate system.
The MetaTrader 5 client terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe
List of changes in the Help for MQL5:
Automatic updates are available in the CHM format (1.5 Mb) by pressing F1 in MetaEditor 5.
In addition, Help can be downloaded independently:
The live update is available through the LiveUpdate system.
- Terminal: The mass graphic objects processing is optimized.
- Terminal: Fixed errors in charts for the scripts and Expert Advisors.
- Terminal: Fixed formatting of text in the trade results dialog.
- Terminal: Fixed crashlog errors and errors reported at Forum.
- MQL5: Fixed an error in inheritance of DLL access flag for the custom indicators, created in the custom indicators.
- MQL5: The error list for the file operations FileMove, FileCopy and FolderClean is extended.
- MQL5: The parameters checking in the graphic objects creation is extended.
- MQL5: Fixed crashlog errors and errors reported at Forum.
- MetaEditor: Fixed an error in shift of the parameters in the debug dialog.
The MetaTrader 5 client terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 256
The live update is available through the LiveUpdate system.
The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal can be downloaded from https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 257
The live update is available through the LiveUpdate system.The MetaTrader 5 client terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 261
The live update is available through the LiveUpdate system.
The MetaTrader 5 client terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe