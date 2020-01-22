New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1220

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The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on Friday, September 13, 2019. The new build features the following changes:

MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal build 1220

  • Fixed occasional slowdown caused by operations with a large number of graphical objects from MQL4 programs.
  • Fixed passing of non-constant string parameters to DLL functions from MQL4 programs.
  • Fixed errors reported in crash logs.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

 

This code does not compile correctly any more.  Complied with the December 2018 build, but not on any build after. 

'RegressionCalc' - unexpected token, probably type is missing? Regression.mqh 48 13

'RegressionCalc' - function already defined and has different type Regression.mqh 48 13


Suggestions?

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   Regression.mqh |
//|                      Copyright © 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class Regression
  {
private:
   double            LeftMost;
   double            RightMost;
   double            Slope;
   int               StartBar;
   double            TestValue;

public:
   //Regression(double &population[],int _start,double _testvalue);
                     Regression();
                    ~Regression();
   void              Recalculate();
   void              RegressionCalc(double &population[],int _start, int _end);

   double            GetLeftMost(){return LeftMost;}
   double            GetRightMost(){return RightMost;}
   bool              SlopePositive(){return (LeftMost < RightMost);}
   bool              SlopeNegative(){return (LeftMost > RightMost);}
   double            GetSlope(){return Slope;}
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Regression::~Regression()
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Regression::Regression()
  {

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Regression::RegressionCalc(double &population[],int _start, int _end)
  {
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//int RegressionLine()

//LinearSingle(_start,0,PRICE_CLOSE);

//Print("L:",left," ",GBL_RegressionLeft,"  R:",right," ",GBL_RegressionRight);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//double LinearSingle(int __startbar,int __endbar,int __price)
//---

//   MqlRates rates[];
//   ArraySetAsSeries(rates,true);
//   int copied=CopyRates(NULL,0,0,12,rates);

   double x[1000] = {0};
   double y[1000] = {0};

//   ArraySetAsSeries(population,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(x,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(y,true);

   int __endbar=0;
   double SUMxy;
   double SUM_x2;
   double SUMx;
   double SUMy;

   double a;
   double b;

   int n;

//   double Sxy;
//   double Sxx;
//
//   double Xbar;
//   double Ybar;
   int i;

   SUMx=0;
   SUMy=0;

//   int copied=CopyRates(NULL,0,0,__startbar+1,rates);

   n=_start-_end+1;
//   Print(n," ",__startbar," ",__endbar);


   for(i=0; i<n; i++)
     {
      //      Print(i," ",i-EndBar," ");
     x[i]=i; //StartBar-EndBar;
     //Print(i," ",x[i]);
     }

//   for(i=0;i<n;i++)
//      Print(i, " ", x[i]);

//   return;

   for(i=0; i<n; i++)
     {
      //    y[i]=rates[__startbar-i].close;
      //      y[i]=COGPrice(__price,_start-i);  //rates[__startbar-i].close;
      y[i]=population[_start-i];
//      Print(i," ",y[i]);
     }

//   for(i=0;i<n;i++)
//      PrintFormat("i=%g, x=%g, y=%g",i,x[i],y[i]);

//   return;
   SUMxy=0;
   SUM_x2=0;

   for(i=0; i<n; i++)
     {
      SUMx+=x[i];
      SUMy+=y[i];
      SUMxy+=x[i]*y[i];
      SUM_x2+=x[i]*x[i];
     }

//   Sxy = SUMxy - ((SUMx*SUMy)/n);
//   Sxx = SUM_x2 -((SUMx*SUMx)/n);
//
//   Xbar = SUMx/n;
//   Ybar = SUMy/n;
//
//   b=Sxy/Sxx;
//   a=Ybar-b*Xbar;

a=((SUMy)*(SUM_x2)-(SUMx)*(SUMxy)) / ((n)*(SUM_x2)-(SUMx*SUMx));

b=((n)*(SUMxy)-(SUMx)*(SUMy)) / ((n)*(SUM_x2)-(SUMx*SUMx));

//   Print("Intercept: ",a," Slope: ",b);
   for(i=0;i<n;i++)
     {
      //      if(i==0 || i==n-1)
      //PrintFormat("%d, x=%.2f, y=%.2f, Ny=%.2f",i,x[i],y[i],b*x[i]+a);
     }

//   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PGMRG",OBJPROP_TIME,0,rates[__startbar].time);
//   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PGMRG",OBJPROP_TIME,1,rates[__endbar].time);

//   ChartRedraw();
//   PrintFormat("RGC L: %g R: %g",ObjectGetValueByTime(0,"PGMRG",rates[__startbar].time,0),ObjectGetValueByTime(0,"PGMRG",rates[__endbar].time,0));
//   PrintFormat("RGH L: %g R: %g",ObjectGetValueByTime(0,"PGMRG",rates[11].time,1),ObjectGetValueByTime(0,"PGMRG",rates[0].time,1));
//   PrintFormat("RGL L: %g R: %g",ObjectGetValueByTime(0,"PGMRG",rates[11].time,2),ObjectGetValueByTime(0,"PGMRG",rates[0].time,2));
//   Print(" ");
   LeftMost=(1)*b*x[0]+a;
   RightMost=(1)*b*x[n-1]+a;
   Slope=b;

//   rrv.slope=b;
//   rrv.pricestart=(1)*b*x[0]+a;
//   rrv.priceend=(1)*b*x[n-1]+a;
//weird, but we have to reverse the start/end here - just accept it
//   rrv.datestart=rates[__startbar].time;
//   rrv.dateend=rates[__endbar].time;
   return;
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double COGPrice(int __price,int __bar)
  {
   if(__price==PRICE_CLOSE)
     {
      return(Close[__bar]);
     }
   if(__price==PRICE_OPEN)
     {
      return(Open[__bar]);
     }
   if(__price==PRICE_HIGH)
     {
      return(High[__bar]);
     }
   if(__price==PRICE_LOW)
     {
      return(Low[__bar]);
     }
   return(Close[__bar]);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             RegressionSignal.mqh |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property link      "https://enterboldly.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
#include <UserClass\Regression.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class RegressionSignal : public Regression
  {
private:

public:
datetime             last_time;
   bool              TraceEnabled;
                     RegressionSignal();
   int               Signal(int _left_bar);
   bool              NewBar();
   bool              PlacePriceLine(int _chart,int _frombar,double _fromprice,int _tobar,double _toprice,int _color,int _left_bar);
                    ~RegressionSignal();
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
RegressionSignal::RegressionSignal()
  {
  TraceEnabled=false;
  last_time=0;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int RegressionSignal::Signal(int _left_bar)
  {
   int left_bar=_left_bar; //this is 10 x M15
   int right_bar=1;
   double price_array_close[];
   ArrayResize(price_array_close,left_bar+1,0);  //assume we are sending from 100 to 0 therefore 101
                                                 //ArraySetAsSeries(price_array_close,true);
   if(NewBar())
     {
      for(int i=0;i<=left_bar;i++)
        {
         price_array_close[i]=Close[i];
         //Print(i,",",Close[i]);
        }
      RegressionCalc(price_array_close,left_bar,1);
      if (TraceEnabled) Print("left: ",left_bar,"  slope: ",GetSlope(),"  left: ",GetLeftMost(),"  right: ",GetRightMost() );
      PlacePriceLine(0,left_bar,GetLeftMost(),1,GetRightMost(),Gray+left_bar*13,left_bar);
     }

   if(GetSlope()>0)
      return (1);

   if(GetSlope()<0)
      return (-1);

   return (0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RegressionSignal::NewBar() /* add this to the front end still */
  {
   if(Time[0]!=last_time)
     {
      last_time=Time[0];
      return(true);
     }
   else
     {
      return(false);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RegressionSignal::PlacePriceLine(int _chart,int _frombar,double _fromprice,int _tobar,double _toprice,int _color,int _left_bar)
  {
   string object_name="RegressionLineSignal-"+IntegerToString(_left_bar,4,'~');

   ObjectDelete(object_name);
   ObjectCreate(0,object_name,OBJ_TREND,_chart,Time[_frombar],_fromprice,Time[_tobar],_toprice);
   ObjectSet(object_name,OBJPROP_RAY,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,object_name,OBJPROP_COLOR,_color);

   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
RegressionSignal::~RegressionSignal()
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Files:
RegressionSignal.mqh  4 kb
Regression.mqh  13 kb
 
noonehastherighttojudgeanother:

This code does not compile correctly any more.  Complied with the December 2018 build, but not on any build after. 

'RegressionCalc' - unexpected token, probably type is missing? Regression.mqh 48 13

'RegressionCalc' - function already defined and has different type Regression.mqh 48 13


Suggestions?

Functions which doesn't return a value need to be of void type.
 

thank you.  

That must have change with a recent release, because I have been running that code for some time.

Will make the changes and carry on.

 

I'm using build 1220, and now the "//" comment can't use for showing the input :

input string      S1                = "";             // --- Searah Trend ---
input bool        UseTrend          = true;           // Pakai OP Searah
input double      TrendGap1         = 20;             // Jarak 1 dalam point (Searah)
input double      TrendLot1         = 0.15;           // Lot 1 (Searah)

It still show the original text

 

Also when using same variable outside the { }, it will show error when compile the code :

 
Biantoro Kunarto:

Also when using same variable outside the { }, it will show error when compile the code :

#property strict
 
fxsaber:
You're right, I'm so stupid, I forgot this :)
 
Biantoro Kunarto:
You're right, I'm so stupid, I forgot this :)

Been there, done that...LOL

 
Hello

Did you see that the new version of Terminal.exe (MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal build 1220) gives the following windows errors:

Nom du journal :Application Source : SideBySide

Date : 17/09/2019 13:19:19 ID de l’événement :80

Catégorie de la tâche :Aucun Niveau : Erreur Mots clés : Classique Utilisateur : N/A

Description : La création du contexte d’activation a échoué pour « L:\Applis_Autonomes\Forex\AaaFx Réel\terminal.exe ».

Erreur dans le fichier de manifeste ou de stratégie «  » à la ligne . Une version de composant nécessaire à l’application est en conflit avec une autre version de composant déjà active. Les composants en conflit sont :

Composant 1 : C:\Windows\WinSxS\manifests\amd64_microsoft.windows.common-controls_6595b64144ccf1df_6.0.7601.24483_none_e372d88f30fbb845.manifest.

Composant 2 : C:\Windows\WinSxS\manifests\x86_microsoft.windows.common-controls_6595b64144ccf1df_6.0.7601.24483_none_2b200f664577e14b.manifest.

XML de l’événement : <Event xmlns="http://schemas.microsoft.com/win/2004/08/events/event"> <System> <Provider Name="SideBySide" /> <EventID Qualifiers="49409">80</EventID> <Level>2</Level> <Task>0</Task> <Keywords>0x80000000000000</Keywords> <TimeCreated SystemTime="2019-09-17T11:19:19.000000000Z" /> <EventRecordID>32468</EventRecordID> <Channel>Application</Channel> <Computer>W764-5</Computer> <Security /> </System> <EventData> <Data>C:\Windows\WinSxS\manifests\amd64_microsoft.windows.common-controls_6595b64144ccf1df_6.0.7601.24483_none_e372d88f30fbb845.manifest</Data> <Data>C:\Windows\WinSxS\manifests\x86_microsoft.windows.common-controls_6595b64144ccf1df_6.0.7601.24483_none_2b200f664577e14b.manifest</Data> <Data> </Data> <Data> </Data> <Data> </Data> <Data> </Data> <Data> </Data> <Data> </Data> <Data> </Data> <Data> </Data> <Data>L:\Applis_Autonomes\Forex\AaaFx Réel\terminal.exe</Data> <Data> </Data> <Data> </Data> <Data> </Data> <Data> </Data> <Data> </Data> <Data> </Data> <Data> </Data> <Data> </Data> <Data> </Data> </EventData> </Event>

these error messages did not occur with the previous version of terminal but my broker impose the new version!

Do you have a solution ? thank you

 

I saw on another forum an explanation of this error:


"This error is caused by a wrong manifest embedded in the FormDesigner application. If you open the application in Visual Studio and extract the manifest you will see two references to the common controls dll - one processor-agnostic (*) version and one version requiring x86. On a 64-bit machine processor-agnostic references will appearantly resolve to the 64-bit version. The error in the event log is legitimate since imports are already defined from whatever version was process first. To test just try removing the processor-agnostic reference from the manifest and resave the app in Visual Studio. When you rerun the app the errors are gone."


but it is impossible to modify terminal.exe !!!

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