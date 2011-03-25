CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Demo_BitmapOffset (OBJPROP_XOFFSET and OBJPROP_YOFFSET) - script for MetaTrader 5

MetaQuotes | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
4772
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
files.zip (1015.26 KB)
demo_bitmapoffset.mq5 (3.67 KB) view
demo_bitmapoffset.ex5 (1672.72 KB)
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This is an example of use of the OBJPROP_XOFFSET and OBJPROP_YOFFSET properties. See video: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/3509/page1#comment_55145.

This feature will allow you to use the image with a set of several images (like CSS-sprites used in web).

Demo_BitmapOffset (OBJPROP_XOFFSET and OBJPROP_YOFFSET)

Important: To use the OBJPROP_XOFFSET and OBJPROP_YOFFSET properties you must specify the size of the visible area using the OBJPROP_XSIZE and OBJPROP_YSIZE properties.

To compile the script, unpack the file from the archive files.zip to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Files\.

To launch the compiled version (Demo_BitmapOffset.ex5) of the script, download it and place to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Scripts\.

Recommendations:

  • The use of the resources allows to serve all the necessary objects in a single .EX5 file.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/325

MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on Morning/Evening Stars + Stochastic MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on Morning/Evening Stars + Stochastic

Trade signals based on "Morning Star/Evening Star" candlestick pattern, confirmed by Stochastic indicator is considered. The code of the Expert Advisor based on this strategy can be generated automatically using the MQL5 Wizard.

MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on Bullish/Bearish Meeting Lines + RSI MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on Bullish/Bearish Meeting Lines + RSI

Trade signals based on "Bullish/Bearish Meeting Lines" candlestick pattern, confirmed by RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator is considered. The code of the Expert Advisor based on this strategy can be generated automatically using the MQL5 Wizard.

MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on Morning/Evening Stars + CCI MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on Morning/Evening Stars + CCI

Trade signals based on "Morning Star/Evening Star" candlestick patterns, confirmed by Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator is considered. The code of the Expert Advisor based on this strategy can be generated automatically using the MQL5 Wizard.

MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on Morning/Evening Stars + MFI MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on Morning/Evening Stars + MFI

Trade signals based on "Morning Star/Evening Star" candlestick patterns, confirmed by Market Facilitation Index (MFI) indicator is considered. The code of the Expert Advisor based on this strategy can be generated automatically using the MQL5 Wizard.