Demo_BitmapOffset (OBJPROP_XOFFSET and OBJPROP_YOFFSET)

This is an example of use of the OBJPROP_XOFFSET and OBJPROP_YOFFSET properties. See video: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/3509/page1#comment_55145.



This feature will allow you to use the image with a set of several images (like CSS-sprites used in web).





Important: To use the OBJPROP_XOFFSET and OBJPROP_YOFFSET properties you must specify the size of the visible area using the OBJPROP_XSIZE and OBJPROP_YSIZE properties.



To compile the script, unpack the file from the archive files.zip to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Files\.

To launch the compiled version (Demo_BitmapOffset.ex5) of the script, download it and place to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Scripts\.

Recommendations: