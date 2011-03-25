Join our fan page
Demo_BitmapOffset (OBJPROP_XOFFSET and OBJPROP_YOFFSET) - script for MetaTrader 5
This is an example of use of the OBJPROP_XOFFSET and OBJPROP_YOFFSET properties. See video: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/3509/page1#comment_55145.
This feature will allow you to use the image with a set of several images (like CSS-sprites used in web).
Important: To use the OBJPROP_XOFFSET and OBJPROP_YOFFSET properties you must specify the size of the visible area using the OBJPROP_XSIZE and OBJPROP_YSIZE properties.
To compile the script, unpack the file from the archive files.zip to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Files\.
To launch the compiled version (Demo_BitmapOffset.ex5) of the script, download it and place to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Scripts\.
Recommendations:
- The use of the resources allows to serve all the necessary objects in a single .EX5 file.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/325
