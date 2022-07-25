MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3320: Improvements and fixes

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The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The update provides improvements and fixes based on the feedback we have received after the previous MetaTrader 5 build 3300 release, which included many new features.


MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3320: Improvements and fixes

These new features, along with other changes, are described in detail below.

  1. Terminal: Extended tooltips for trade objects displayed on charts:

    • Market exit deals now display profits.
    • The relevant indication is displayed for deals executed as a result of Take Profit or Stop Loss activation.

    Similar tooltips are available for the lines joining entry and exit trades.



    Extended tooltips for deal objects


  2. Terminal: Improved graphical system performance.
  3. Terminal: Added logging of bulk operations with open orders and positions. When such a command is executed, a relevant log as added to the Journal, for example: "bulk closing of XXX positions started".
  4. Terminal: Fixed bulk closing of opposite positions.
  5. Terminal: Fixed updating of on-chart objects displaying trading history. The error occurred when changing the chart symbol.
  6. MQL5: Works on matrix and vector functions are underway: support for 'float' and 'complex' is being implemented.
  7. MQL5: Operator "!" (LNOT) for a pointer checks its validity via an implicit CheckPointer call. Operator "==" should be used for a quick NULL check. For example: ptr==NULL or ptr!=NULL.
  8. MetaTester: Fixed display of deal objects on testing graphs.
  9. MetaTester: Improved graphical system performance.
  10. MetaEditor: Updated UI translations.
  11. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.

The update will be available through the Live Update system.

 

I just updated MT5 and now it will not start. Both on my local PC and at the remote VPS.

 
Miodrag Milosavljević #:

I just updated MT5 and now it will not start. Both on my local PC and at the remote VPS.

New build to 3311 (instead of 3310) and everything works perfectly again!

Thank you.

 
Thank you for improved the order panel display problem at lower graphics res. :)  It works prefectly now. :)
 

BUG REPORT FOR MQL5 AND MQL4:

Using a template function on a private/protected class method causes the method to be public.

class CPerson {
  private:
    template <typename T>
    void Speak(T str) {Print(str);}
};

void OnStart() {
  CPerson p;
  p.Speak("Bugged"); //--- compiles, should be an access to private method error
}
 

BUG REPORT


Mql5, CopyBuffer keeps giving error 4807 while no compilation errors and warnings.

 
Oswald O # :

BUG REPORT


Mql5, CopyBuffer keeps giving error 4807 while no compilation errors and warnings.

How can this be reproduced? Show your MQL5 code. Describe in detail how you got this error.

ERR_INDICATOR_WRONG_HANDLE

4807

Wrong indicator handle
 

Bug:





The path open (C:\Users\ulises\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\9EB2973C469D24060397BB5158EA73A5\Tester\Logs )  is different to inform log (2022.06.15 19:39:39.319 Core 1 log file "C:\Users\ulises\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\9EB2973C469D24060397BB5158EA73A5\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20220615.log" written )

 

Hello, I got a problem with my MT5 displaying new candles.

Some times in some instruments, there only display the price line following the tick change, but no new candle stick or bars displaying.

Old candles are still there in the bar chart, seems there are errors in a certain time and then the bars are stop showing.

While I can confirm there are still enough disk space to store the history value, and the problem always can be solved via restart the MT5 terminal.

I have been using MT5 for several years and never meet such kind of problem, not sure if is the problem caused by the new version of MT5 terminal.

Is there any one had the same problem and how to solve it in a automatic way? This can cause EA running error as it have problem to get the new bar information.

Thanks very much!

 
Di Wan # :

Hello, I got a problem with my MT5 displaying new candles.

Some times in some instruments, there only display the price line following the tick change, but no new candle stick or bars displaying.

Old candles are still there in the bar chart, seems there are errors in a certain time and then the bars are stop showing.

While I can confirm there are still enough disk space to store the history value, and the problem always can be solved via restart the MT5 terminal.

I have been using MT5 for several years and never meet such kind of problem, not sure if is the problem caused by the new version of MT5 terminal.

Is there any one had the same problem and how to solve it in a automatic way? This can cause EA running error as it have problem to get the new bar information.

Thanks very much!

Provide information. An example of what to provide:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Very Glitchy MetaTrader

Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20

If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab


(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button Code). It should look like this:

2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3003 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H  @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Provide information. An example of what to provide:


Thanks.

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