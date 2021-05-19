GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue.
Did you believe it??? )))
No
I have a question - why are the signals from the indicator working for 7 months and then not for 3 months, then they seem to be neutral?
When does the arrow appear? At the opening of the candle above (below) which it is located or at the opening of the candle following the arrow?
Well, you can tell from the graph
If you're talking about profit followed by loss.
then it looks like the balance sheet chart is in line with the price chart.
I have this question - why 7 months the signals from the indicator work, then 3 months do not work. then it seems neutral ???
with a fixed lot of 0.01.
I have my own topic. You have your own topic - write there.
I have this question - why 7 months the signals from the indicator work, then 3 months do not work. then it seems neutral ???
with a fixed lot of 0.01.
There is no period on this chart where the system can be recognized as working.
now - bear with me for a moment, another pair more pro-testing and explaining
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period - last year (3 min.). two pairs EUR\USD and GBPUSD Expert Advisor is set the same with lot 0.01
EURUSD
GBPUSD
it is most likely that there is no way to withdraw
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Trio Color indicator
Semaphore Line Expert
There is no chance to make profit either
Stood in one place
I want to give you the Grail, and you're chasing me away like a dog.
You're exaggerating about the dog.) But you should understand - this is a topic of the topic-starter, where he is going to tell about his grail. If he suggested that everyone could post their variants of grails here, it would be another matter. Besides, this is a section for MT4, while you are writing it for MT5.
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Did you believe it??? )))
If you believe it's good, it means you are not lost and you haven't lost your inner faith that it really exists, as we know its power makes every trader motivate, dig, move forward.
I want to give some context, it will be useful so
How many people understand the word Grail in the forex market? it is not all so clear, let us go over it point by point
1. There is no trading strategies that bring 100% profitable trades and without a single loss, the mechanics of the modern market so arranged sorry. (All other techniques, arbitrage, etc. is not relevant).
2. Profitable trading strategy should be consistent profitable, and never plummet if you trade strictly on the algorithm / set-up (in constant, I mean ~ 99 years).
3. The Grail - this is a profitable trading strategy with emphasized advantage over unpredictability of the market (see point 2), and the halo of absolute break-even around it, as many believe, this is a mistaken belief and myth.
Now, I want to describe what I found out about the Forex market, about other markets I have not yet researched, but I will add later.
Forex currency market is essentially a virtual hole, and a black hole where supergravity prevents even the light from escaping, well the light for us is the real data, we can not see it and do not understand what is really happening there, if we can not see this data, we can not feel confident and make decisions, All we see is a graph P, to make something and be right at least by 70-80 percent we need to know the graph B (not literally), but to know the data that are hidden and carefully masked on the line P, of course we can rely on supposedly insider information, but this is not a real task for many if not for all of us. I suppose the market is not run by banks, notorious MM, let alone small traders who occupy less than 1%, and the invisible hand or let's call it a market term as OKO (Eye of Sauron), then develops an interesting adventure fork which leads my understanding of the two different versions, version one - OKO reminds a certain UK (supercomputer) whose algorithm works one step ahead of the course of time, OKO carefully hides line B, although all the data is taken from lines P, the market model is OKO, all other market participants just adapt to the market thinking that they somehow affect the market))), and therefore the market does not work properly, the classical TA and FA, which again I repeat, just like a screw in the OKO system, this makes traders' brains crack. The second version - the market obeys some physical laws, about which they rarely write in books. Many articles and books were written, but again, the most important thing was not disclosed, everything is very vague and not quite clear here, and the market operates according to the laws of nature, and almost no one understands it, it is still not clear to what extent the market moves under the law. The dog is buried in just one of the two versions. But the most interesting thing is that it does not matter which one, at least for a trader who just wants to make money and not to bother with it).
I started my research about 8-9 years ago, at the end of last year a modest dirty worn-out Grail cup was found and I continue my research, I'm in no hurry to reveal, because I think my mission is not completely finished yet, I need to check everything and this is a long time, it's a little bit raw, but many nuances are not taken into account, or many people will not understand and will throw stones.
Here's how you can squeeze all 99% nectar out of the market, total domination!!!! the blue line is profitable, the red line is unprofitable (but it depends on how you use it, in fact only here losses are only 5% of 100)
The arrows indicate a signal for entry, the blue buy red sell, the opposite signal can serve as an exit from the position - whatever, anticipating the banal words like "overcharted")))) I must say it smells like no indukami all wagons, and not in the slightest, this is a pure chart and know-how program, this is a completely different dimension!! Another level of perception!! Other data!!! and it fascinates when you see similar every day)
I'll experiment and dabble here as I see fit ;-)
The finale, if anything, will be Chapter II - Disclosure.
Any questions, don't hesitate to write )
And now gather the crowd, flock of different colours, waiting for something interesting, write your opinions and your vision of the market, what conclusion you come to after many years of wandering in the world of Forex?