GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue. - page 30
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here's another object of trolling ))
here's another trolling object ))
this object shows signals on the history
and in a little while will draw another one where it is not present now
this object shows signals on the history
and in a little while it will draw another one where it is not present
this object is not for the public at all
it's for me and i'm just interested in posting and evaluating the public's reaction
that's why I sometimes post when I want to
the public will always troll. that's their nature )
for example when you're testing your grail you don't show it to anyone right
and you say to yourself that you've finally found it.
you already know how the grail works when you test it and you don't care
♪ what other people think ♪
♪ 'cause you know what the grail is capable of doing ♪
♪ so when you just throw a picture in here ♪
♪ wait for the trolling ♪
i saw it ))))
...
expect always trolling
I've seen it ))))
i know 100% how to get such an indicator
count not from left to right but from right to left
but it doesn't do anything, does it?
I know 100% how to get such an indicator
I don't count from left to right, but from right to left.
but that doesn't do anything, does it?
even if you get it, it will only be an indicator and work as an indicator
but i know you won't)))
it won't do you 100% good
it's a price derivative indicator
eh
if you do, it will only be an indicator and work as an indicator
but i know you won't)))
it won't do you 100% good
it's a price derivative indicator
eh
sometimes I dabble too
i just had an idea
I made an indicator in 10 minutes.
left to right calculation.
Did it eat the end?
No way.
I've been known to dabble
I just had an idea.
I just did a turkey baster in 10 minutes.
Left to right calculation.
Did it eat the end?
No way.
where's the future? )))
where's the soothsayer ))))
there's the turkey again.
again twenty-five
eh
I just had an idea.
Another graffiti story drawer) spoiling yourself?
Another graffiti story drawer) spoiling yourself?
where is the future ? )))
where is the soothsayer ))))
again turkey
again twenty-five
eh