GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue. - page 30

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here's another object of trolling ))

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

here's another trolling object ))

this object shows signals on the history

and in a little while will draw another one where it is not present now

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

this object shows signals on the history

and in a little while it will draw another one where it is not present

this object is not for the public at all

it's for me and i'm just interested in posting and evaluating the public's reaction

that's why I sometimes post when I want to

the public will always troll. that's their nature )

for example when you're testing your grail you don't show it to anyone right

and you say to yourself that you've finally found it.

you already know how the grail works when you test it and you don't care

♪ what other people think ♪

♪ 'cause you know what the grail is capable of doing ♪

♪ so when you just throw a picture in here ♪

♪ wait for the trolling ♪

i saw it ))))

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:
...

expect always trolling

I've seen it ))))

i know 100% how to get such an indicator

count not from left to right but from right to left

but it doesn't do anything, does it?

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I know 100% how to get such an indicator

I don't count from left to right, but from right to left.

but that doesn't do anything, does it?

even if you get it, it will only be an indicator and work as an indicator

but i know you won't)))

it won't do you 100% good

it's a price derivative indicator

eh

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

if you do, it will only be an indicator and work as an indicator

but i know you won't)))

it won't do you 100% good

it's a price derivative indicator

eh

sometimes I dabble too

i just had an idea

I made an indicator in 10 minutes.

left to right calculation.

Did it eat the end?

No way.


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I've been known to dabble

I just had an idea.

I just did a turkey baster in 10 minutes.

Left to right calculation.

Did it eat the end?

No way.


where's the future? )))

where's the soothsayer ))))

there's the turkey again.

again twenty-five

eh

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I just had an idea.

Another graffiti story drawer) spoiling yourself?

 
VVT:

Another graffiti story drawer) spoiling yourself?

Test it with an advisor and you'll see.
 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

where is the future ? )))

where is the soothsayer ))))

again turkey

again twenty-five

eh

And how can you draw the future if everyone trades as they see fit? The very idea of predicting is absurd, in my view.
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