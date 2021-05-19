GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue. - page 26

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Marat Zeidaliyev:

how many pairs do you use in trading?

Any odd number
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
any odd number

what if there are 3 pairs?

like a bermuda triangle ))

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
any odd number


Is the number of open orders an even number? ?

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Is the number of open orders an even number? ?

rarely

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

what if there are 3 pairs?

like a bermuda triangle))

you may have three, you may have one, whatever

time and tests will show what the market is capable of

and what it is capable of...

it's an indescribably powerful contender for the downside that we don't need

oil, for crying out loud.

it's not like it dropped to the bottom of the ledge on its own.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

you can have three, you can have one, whatever

time and tests will show what the market is capable of and bring out the obvious reasons

and what it is capable of...

it's an indescribably powerful contender for the downside that we don't need.

oil, for crying out loud.

it's not like it dropped below the plinth by choice.

I read an article yesterday about how a CSI trader in Japan

was able to move the Nikes with his algorithm using the same odd pairs

using his own formula.

in fact he had a break-even formula based on the same pairs that were hedging at the same time he was making a profit

as soon as his account grew to 7 zeros he was able to move the market nicely

So he broke the back of such a powerful opponent

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

I read an article yesterday about how a CSI trader from Japan

was able to move Nikes using his algorithm from the same odd pairs

using his own developed formula.

in fact he had a break-even formula based on the same pairs that were hedging at the same time he was making a profit

as soon as his account grew to 7 zeros he was able to move the market nicely

So he broke the back of such a powerful contender.

Yeah. He did.

And according to his story, he's not lying.

[Deleted]  
Shall we rename the thread the Amateur Controversy?
 

Worked out clearly.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/362695/page24#comment_20777622

2021.02.16 16:30

2021.02.16 16:50

2021.02.16 17:50

2021.02.16 18:20

2021.02.16 18:45

2021.02.16 19:05

2021.02.16 19:25

next time I will probably go for a larger scale

because the market is just dead and it takes time to extrapolate each layer separately

guessing the direction is not hard for me personally

the first one is related to time and the second one to price

First, we catch the future time, then we mark it on the chart over the entire daily interval

and then it's just a matter of guessing the direction and here the second theory helps

thanks to a great man for this idea

it's not difficult to understand but as they say it's like a needle in a hay

absolutely every strategy needs a little tinkering to make it work properly.

it's like a car if you don't check it once it breaks down)

ГРААЛЬ - найден. Глава I пролог.
ГРААЛЬ - найден. Глава I пролог.
  • 2021.02.16
  • www.mql5.com
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Marat Zeidaliyev:

Worked out clearly.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/362695/page24#comment_20777622

2021.02.16 16:30

2021.02.16 16:50

2021.02.16 17:50

2021.02.16 18:20

2021.02.16 18:45

2021.02.16 19:05

2021.02.16 19:25

next time I will probably go for a larger scale

because the market is just dead and it takes time to extrapolate each layer individually

What is a layer?

1...192021222324252627282930313233...39
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