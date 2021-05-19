GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue. - page 26
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how many pairs do you use in trading?
any odd number
what if there are 3 pairs?
like a bermuda triangle ))
any odd number
Is the number of open orders an even number? ?
Is the number of open orders an even number? ?
rarely
what if there are 3 pairs?
like a bermuda triangle))
you may have three, you may have one, whatever
time and tests will show what the market is capable of
and what it is capable of...
it's an indescribably powerful contender for the downside that we don't need
oil, for crying out loud.
it's not like it dropped to the bottom of the ledge on its own.
you can have three, you can have one, whatever
time and tests will show what the market is capable of and bring out the obvious reasons
and what it is capable of...
it's an indescribably powerful contender for the downside that we don't need.
oil, for crying out loud.
it's not like it dropped below the plinth by choice.
I read an article yesterday about how a CSI trader in Japan
was able to move the Nikes with his algorithm using the same odd pairs
using his own formula.
in fact he had a break-even formula based on the same pairs that were hedging at the same time he was making a profit
as soon as his account grew to 7 zeros he was able to move the market nicely
So he broke the back of such a powerful opponent
I read an article yesterday about how a CSI trader from Japan
was able to move Nikes using his algorithm from the same odd pairs
using his own developed formula.
in fact he had a break-even formula based on the same pairs that were hedging at the same time he was making a profit
as soon as his account grew to 7 zeros he was able to move the market nicely
So he broke the back of such a powerful contender.
Yeah. He did.
And according to his story, he's not lying.
Worked out clearly.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/362695/page24#comment_20777622
2021.02.16 16:30
2021.02.16 16:50
2021.02.16 17:50
2021.02.16 18:20
2021.02.16 18:45
2021.02.16 19:05
2021.02.16 19:25
next time I will probably go for a larger scale
because the market is just dead and it takes time to extrapolate each layer separately
guessing the direction is not hard for me personally
the first one is related to time and the second one to price
First, we catch the future time, then we mark it on the chart over the entire daily interval
and then it's just a matter of guessing the direction and here the second theory helps
thanks to a great man for this idea
it's not difficult to understand but as they say it's like a needle in a hay
absolutely every strategy needs a little tinkering to make it work properly.
it's like a car if you don't check it once it breaks down)
Worked out clearly.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/362695/page24#comment_20777622
2021.02.16 16:30
2021.02.16 16:50
2021.02.16 17:50
2021.02.16 18:20
2021.02.16 18:45
2021.02.16 19:05
2021.02.16 19:25
next time I will probably go for a larger scale
because the market is just dead and it takes time to extrapolate each layer individually
What is a layer?