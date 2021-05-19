GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue. - page 27
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What is a layer?
Iteration
how else do you explain it?
For example, when you whitewash the wall of your house with lime.
how many layers do you put on the wall?
why do you do it?
why not just one coat?
and the point is, what does it eventually do?
Should we rename the thread to Amateur Controversy?
yeah
keep on making predictions, like the grail:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359287/page67#comment_20786016
I bet it was buy closed right under the arrow and sell from the very top closed at the end of the hose, right at the bottom buy)
about the volume, you can't even imagine, multiply it all by 2 lots
And that picture, what was the volume drawn?
Worked out clearly.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/362695/page24#comment_20777622
2021.02.16 16:30
2021.02.16 16:50
2021.02.16 17:50
2021.02.16 18:20
2021.02.16 18:45
2021.02.16 19:05
2021.02.16 19:25
next time I will probably go for a larger scale
because the market is just dead and it takes time to extrapolate each layer separately
guessing the direction is not hard for me personally
the first one is related to time and the second one to price
First, we catch the future time, then we mark it on the chart over the entire daily interval
and then it's just a matter of guessing the direction and here the second theory helps
thanks to a great man for this idea
it's not difficult to understand but as they say it's like a needle in a hay
absolutely every strategy needs a little tinkering to make it work properly.
it's like a car if you don't check it once in a while, it can break down.)
Good day!
If catching the future price reaction is more or less understandable, then the direction is a total mess. Be a bit of a "great man" too and give me a hint ... :)
By the way. There was a certain ALEKSANDR GADZERA in the forecasts. He also worked with time. You can have a chat with him.
I bet this buy closed right under the arrow and the sell from the very top closed at the end of the hose, right at the bottom buy)
Open M1 and watch 15:05 (the system detects in advance the timing of the smallest price swings in the future)
what do you think the chances are among the 1440 minute candlesticks to accurately predict the start of a minimal price movement correction
estimate the probability?
to remove any doubts that i'm cheating)
Open M1 and watch 15:05 (the system predetermines in advance the timing of the smallest price movements in the future)
what do you think the odds are of a 1440 minute candlestick accurately predicting the start of a minimal price correction
estimate the probability?
to remove all doubts that I'm cheating)
No cheating ... :) Everything is simple... The price moves on the chart and draws the perturbations in the future by itself. Many of the greats talk about it... :)
P.S. It is better to share the direction ... :) If you don't want even a hint, just say so ... :)
There is no cheating ... :) Everything is simple ... The price moves on the chart by itself and draws the places of disturbances in the future. Many of the greats talk about it... :)
P.S. It is better to share the direction ... :) If you don't want even a hint, just say so ... :)
the question is, how do you calculate it to know where at what time there will be a price disturbance in the future? )
first try to find any alternative close to it )
and then we will talk about the direction