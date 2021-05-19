GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue. - page 10
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Well, then write and collect for your deposit ))))
Information from his grail demo signal. I suggest we wait a couple of days, maybe it will be over sooner. I'll get some popcorn in the meantime.
Who's offering to honk? )
Can't you read?
It's all in the thread.
He who seeks, he finds, eh, Sherlock?)
I find that kind of criticism amusing. It's nice to talk to them in different languages.
is your account open specifically for special assignments?
FOREX market is essentially a virtual hole, and a black hole where supergravity does not let out even the light, well, the light for us is the real data, we can not see them at all and therefore do not understand what is really happening there, if we can not see this data we can not feel confident and make decisions, all we see is a graph P, to make something and be right at least by 70-80 percent we need to know the graph B
Cool) It would be very interesting to see the denouement of the topic. Why not 100% if there is already a graph B, a disguise?)
Have a good day everyone and cheer up!
That's a very interesting picture. Only a question about it appeared:
Respectfully, Vladimir.
Have a good day everyone and cheer up!
That's a very interesting picture. Only a question about it appeared:
Sincerely, Vladimir.
This is in MT on every chart. This element is used to adjust the offset from the right border of the zero bar chart.
Have a good day everyone and cheer up!
That's a very interesting picture. Only a question about it appeared:
Sincerely, Vladimir.
No, and I can see
I think this is the Grail ))))
Have a good day everyone and cheer up!
That's a very interesting picture. Only a question about it appeared:
Sincerely, Vladimir.
Copperfield did wonders of photoshop from this point)
Well done, VVT! You noticed it too! Now let me explain for those who haven't noticed the triangle.
The triangle I have highlighted is nothing but an icon indicating a chart shift. Now try to set the chart shift on your TRADING TERMINALS the way it is shown in the picture! Let me make it clear that the icon indicating the chart shift is in the middle of the chart!
Respectfully, Vladimir.
Well done, VVT! You've noticed too! Now let me explain for those who haven't noticed the triangle.
The triangle I have highlighted is nothing but an icon indicating a chart shift. Now try to set the chart shift on your TRADING TERMINALS the way it is shown in the picture! Let me make it clear that the icon indicating the chart shift is in the middle of the chart!
Regards, Vladimir.
it is possible to set the chart shift on mt5 maybe on mt4 do not know