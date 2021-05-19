GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue. - page 24

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Renat Akhtyamov:
Marat, the grail will work immediately and will not sell out if it really is a grail. Then it only remains to polish every little thing to shine

You found your grail early

I found my grail later.

but the way the grail works is very different.

With you it's all about the current price and with me it's all about time

That's what it takes to grind and that takes time.

it's one thing to find the basis, it's another thing to put it all together and run it

 
Roman:

It's all clear with you. You can't even communicate properly.
And you want people to talk to you normally. ;)))
I don't give a fuck about your ts, like everyone else, you can't understand that.
And I don't give a fuck about your shtick to say anything about it.
Keep playing in your sandbox. Kindergarten.
Good luck not finding a treasure in the sandbox, which is usually there ;))

How can I talk to you when you bullshit on my build without understanding what I'm talking about?

you just wanted to stand out and well done.

but in my eyes you've fallen fuckin' )))))))))

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

How can I talk to you when you're talking rubbish against my work?

you're just trying to stand out here, so good for you.

but in my eyes you've fallen fuckin' )))))))))

Are you out of your mind?
What kind of bullshit are you talking about?
It's the opposite of what's coming from you in this thread.
Found in the cemetery perhaps a working idea, and blew the cuckoo from anticipation ;))
You stood out here, your stupidity, that you posted this topic without meaning.
On this who, falls in the eyes of others, so clearly it is not my address.
All good luck. I don't see the point in talking to you. I could give you some ideas, but alas now think for yourself.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Fnvral
Had to tweak it a bit
Removed the numbers and replaced them with financial formulae (at the end of the chart)
The result is obvious:
artificial intelligence at work
You only need to set the magic number.
Do not bother with indicators and forecasts
You only need the current price to work
Good luck


~250 trades, 7% balance increase on output

Sounds like masturbation.

 

While I was chatting with you, the computer was doing its job.

how is it possible to leak something? )))

 
PapaYozh:


~250 trades, output balance increase of 7%

That sounds like masturbation.

125 trades up

125 trades down

and wait )

 
PapaYozh:


~250 trades, output balance increase of 7%

Sounds like masturbation.

Yeah, yeah, but it's just a graph

and it's a 10-year increase over what we've lost.

2.5% to go back and it's gonna be a real drag.

about the volume, you can't even imagine, multiply it all by 2 lots

;)))

;)

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

While you were talking to you, the computer was doing its job.

how is it possible to leak something? )))

wow

all the hard-earned money goes down the drain?

By the way, this is how indicator systems bomb, i.e. they do not care - vertically and go berserk

And so it begins - whether to trade a trend or a flat

But together they can't.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Yeah, yeah, but it's just a graph of the increase

and it's a 10-year increase to what we've been draining.

2.5% to go back and it's gonna be a real drag

about the volume, you can't even imagine, multiply it all by 2 lots

;)))

;)

7% for how long?

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

7% in how long?

two weeks.

makethe grail yourself.

the principle is this:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/362787/page8#comment_20777789

Есть программисты, которые по 1000 советников написали и еще не нашли ни одного грааля. На 1000 советников нету ни одного грааля?
Есть программисты, которые по 1000 советников написали и еще не нашли ни одного грааля. На 1000 советников нету ни одного грааля?
  • 2021.02.16
  • www.mql5.com
Некоторые программисты по 1000 советников написали, протестировали их, и им еще не встретился ни один граальный советник...
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