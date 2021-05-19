GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue. - page 24
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Marat, the grail will work immediately and will not sell out if it really is a grail. Then it only remains to polish every little thing to shine
You found your grail early
I found my grail later.
but the way the grail works is very different.
With you it's all about the current price and with me it's all about time
That's what it takes to grind and that takes time.
it's one thing to find the basis, it's another thing to put it all together and run it
It's all clear with you. You can't even communicate properly.
And you want people to talk to you normally. ;)))
I don't give a fuck about your ts, like everyone else, you can't understand that.
And I don't give a fuck about your shtick to say anything about it.
Keep playing in your sandbox. Kindergarten.
Good luck not finding a treasure in the sandbox, which is usually there ;))
How can I talk to you when you bullshit on my build without understanding what I'm talking about?
you just wanted to stand out and well done.
but in my eyes you've fallen fuckin' )))))))))
How can I talk to you when you're talking rubbish against my work?
you're just trying to stand out here, so good for you.
but in my eyes you've fallen fuckin' )))))))))
Are you out of your mind?
What kind of bullshit are you talking about?
It's the opposite of what's coming from you in this thread.
Found in the cemetery perhaps a working idea, and blew the cuckoo from anticipation ;))
You stood out here, your stupidity, that you posted this topic without meaning.
On this who, falls in the eyes of others, so clearly it is not my address.
All good luck. I don't see the point in talking to you. I could give you some ideas, but alas now think for yourself.
~250 trades, 7% balance increase on output
Sounds like masturbation.
While I was chatting with you, the computer was doing its job.
how is it possible to leak something? )))
~250 trades, output balance increase of 7%
That sounds like masturbation.
125 trades up
125 trades down
and wait )
~250 trades, output balance increase of 7%
Sounds like masturbation.
Yeah, yeah, but it's just a graph
and it's a 10-year increase over what we've lost.
2.5% to go back and it's gonna be a real drag.
about the volume, you can't even imagine, multiply it all by 2 lots
;)))
;)
While you were talking to you, the computer was doing its job.
how is it possible to leak something? )))
wow
all the hard-earned money goes down the drain?
By the way, this is how indicator systems bomb, i.e. they do not care - vertically and go berserk
And so it begins - whether to trade a trend or a flatBut together they can't.
Yeah, yeah, but it's just a graph of the increase
and it's a 10-year increase to what we've been draining.
2.5% to go back and it's gonna be a real drag
about the volume, you can't even imagine, multiply it all by 2 lots
;)))
;)
7% for how long?
7% in how long?
two weeks.
makethe grail yourself.
the principle is this:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/362787/page8#comment_20777789