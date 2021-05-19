GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue. - page 11
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on mt5 maybe on mt4 don't know
100 percent up.
Where else can it go ? only up today, to a point (1833.03) - it may bounce back from there
on mt5 maybe on mt4 don't know
You are very inconsiderate! Once again, try to set the icon indicating the chart shift so that it is in the middle of the chart, not on the side, like in your screenshot!
Regards, Vladimir.
You are being very inconsiderate! Once again, try setting the chart offset icon so that it is in the middle of the chart and not on the side, as you have in the screenshot!
Regards, Vladimir.
Yes! It's all clear - and the arrows are set manually.
- I do not believe in pictures!
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I put up a picture - only in real time, you can check everything at once
You are being very inconsiderate! Once again, try setting the chart offset icon so that it is in the middle of the chart and not on the side, as you have in the screenshot!
Sincerely, Vladimir.
Is it OK?
Will that do?
It will! Teach me how to do it! Only I have an MT5 terminal and it doesn't work like that.
Sincerely, Vladimir.
Will do! Teach me how to do it! Only I have an MT5 terminal and it doesn't work that way.
Sincerely, Vladimir.
Auto-scrolling - you can disable it - it works. i did not know it myself
Will do! Teach me how to do it! Only I have an MT5 terminal and it doesn't work that way.
Sincerely, Vladimir.
I don't use MT5.
Auto-scrolling - you can turn it off - it works. I didn't know that myself.
Thanks for that! Got it. I had my doubts about the picture posted by the topicstarter.
Regards, Vladimir.
Thank you for that! It worked. I had my doubts about the picture posted by the topicstarter.
Sincerely, Vladimir.