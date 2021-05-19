GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue. - page 7
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There are 2-4 professional traders (ex-traders, mostly) on the whole forum.
I just wonder how programmers can search for a trader's grail without understanding what it should be? I think if and when you guys find it (grail) turn it in your hands and throw it away as a total crap. :)
One example of a grail run-in...
There is no such thing as a spoon? )
The market is programmed or is it one of the paradoxes of Everett's interpretations.
PS - the more one digs, the more one gets sucked in and one doesn't know if there is an end somewhere.
Photoshop.
Shot down pilots?
It seems so. Baskakov, for example, looks like - has a track record of professional trading, but a negative track record.
One example of a grail run-in...
There is no such thing as a spoon? )
Post a picture like this not a week ago but a week in advance and next weekend we'll discuss it, okay?
It seems that way. Baskakov, for example, seems to - has experience of professional trading, but negative experience.
Post a picture like this not a week ago but a week in advance and next weekend we'll discuss it, OK?
Eh such trivial reactions show, photoshop... how boring it has become among the newbies
Are there any decent traders here with 20 years of experience?
I feel that 15 years ago we used to communicate the same way in the forums, nothing has changed.
Eh such trivial reactions show, photoshop... how boring it has become among the newbies
Are there any decent traders here with 20 years of experience?
I feel that 15 years ago we used to communicate the same way in the forums.
I have noticed that no one is interested - everyone thinks he is smarter than the other.
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I have noticed that no one is interested - everyone thinks he is clever. It is better to be different here - if you want to share your observations with people, you share them and do not pay attention to bots.
- Those who want to understand, they will read it and thank you.
Are there any normal traders here with 20 years' experience?
Such traders do not sit on forums, they sit on the betting market... Or in schizelong, but there are many times fewer of them.
One example of a grail run-in...
There is no such thing as a spoon? )
The market is programmed or is it one of the paradoxes of Everett's interpretations.
PS - the more one digs, the more one gets sucked in and one doesn't know if there is an end somewhere.
Well that's a screenshot from the story. Can we have the same prediction for a couple of days? At least 10 arrows, because you have them both in height and in date. It's too cloudy. Of course you want to believe it and 99.9% of it's a scam.