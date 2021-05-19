GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue. - page 22
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Roman, don't be a fool and a naive simpleton, this is not an insult.
What you say is bullshit and you just believe it?
He is so naive and naive that he is a fool and a naive idiot.)
I will show him in real time and not post screenshots that you can easily edit in 15 minutes.)
He specifically said that his coworkers did not want to ask him, because he does not know how to do that, let him show them on M1 where there are reversals during the day?
How dare you?
PS I did not set that tone, he was trolling already I knew it right away.
You think you're the smartest and everyone else is stupid.
And just because you showed screenshots, why do you think that everyone should believe it ?
The same can be said about your screenshots ))
Picture contest, who draws the best ))
So now you think you're the smartest, everyone else is stupid.
And just because you showed screenshots, why do you think everyone should believe it ?
The same can be said about your screenshots ))
Picture contest, who draws the best ))
All right, let's have it your way. I drew these screenshots.
it's all photoshop.
There is no grail and there never was. It's all a myth.
Don't believe the pictures anymore.
I think that's it, I hope you're happy now?
I'm done with you, I'm wasting my time.
I saw that coming.
now i have much more important things to do than sit here and answer everyone
"You're in someone else's garden" - take a punch ;)
There's nothing to do in a weedy vegetable garden.
So you're already writing that to prove the profitability of the system you need to show it in real time? I showed you two screenshots in real time, where there will be reversals, and they were. If you need to show more, then no problem. About editing - that's the whole point of your system)) If you have free time, I will even make a screenshot of the chart in real time and see how it works with predictions in the future. And will put on youtube on his channel. I'll send you the link when it's ready. And relax, what you're doing is a stillborn child.
Yeah, don't forget to send the link
but don't go back to your old stuff.))
All right, let's have it your way. I drew these screenshots.
It's all photoshop.
There is no grail and there never was. It's all a myth.
Don't believe the pictures anymore.
I think we're done here. I hope you're happy now.
I'm done with you, I'm wasting my time.
I saw that coming.
now i have more important things to do than sit here and answer everyone.
That's right.
What kind of reaction did you expect?
No constructive way of expressing your thoughts.
After showing a couple of pictures, giving a hint of an idea, and then shouting everyone's a fool.
;))
As usual) When it comes to the Grail, that's it. What's the big deal?)
We'll just have to keep going and learn from our mistakes... You can't trust anyone, everyone's evil and smart. Damn)
That's right ))
What kind of reaction did you expect?
No constructive statement of thought.
Shows a couple of pictures, gives a hint of an idea, and then shouts everyone's a fool.
;))
So, according to the topicstarter inputs and outputs are taken opposite of the previous signal. The graffiti is his, I have attached for clarity of thought - start with sell) and now each successive trade should be the opposite of the previous one. This is if we rely on his words. But as we can see the arrows are placed in such a way that they maximally correspond to the price direction. This man has absolutely no idea where the price will go in this timeframe. But something tells me that he is going to start writing about sacredness of the idea and that the arrows are set by the Supreme Powers
think and analyse who will change the price. My advice to you. Unless of course you want to stop trading your 0.1 lot)