GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue. - page 32
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What are you talking about? What is there to drain?
I traded for three days with a balance of 50,000, the balance is growing but the funds are standing still.
You are not losing money... you are gaining, you are losing money...
The martin principle, you set positions until you run out of money, you win back, not make money...
what do you care? - You still don't get it.
What do you care? - You still don't get it.
Really)
Indeed)
I'll explain again - I had 50,000 rubles if I close all the positions now I will have 57,000 rubles.
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But for these three and a half days, my balance has increased from 50 000 rubles to 74 000 rubles
All right, let me explain one more time - I used to have 50,000 rubles if I close all my positions now I have 57,000 rubles.
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but in these three and a half days, my balance has increased from 50 000 roubles to 74 000 roubles
The balance may fluctuate.
The main thing is not to lose equity.
Are you locking?
but in those three and a half days, my balance has gone from 50,000 roubles to 74,000 roubles
What does that tell you?
the balance may fluctuate.
The main thing is not to lose equity.
locking?
Laking what? - lot?
It is an adjustable lot depending on the loss in the currency and the Pivot Indicator, if the price is lower in sell and higher in buy.
And what does that tell you?
This.
If we conclude from this, it is not possible to get rich on forex
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You're lucky if you get your money's worth.
You can't get rich off of forex either.
there is a chance but of course it's minuscule.
it's 1%)
All right, let me explain one more time - I used to have 50,000 rubles if I close all my positions now I have 57,000 rubles.
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
But over these three and a half days, my balance has increased from 50,000 rubles to 74,000 rubles.
Exactly.
The balance can be anything.
But it's nothing, the main thing is equity.