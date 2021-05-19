GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue. - page 18

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khorosh:

Because they are hungry. If you feed them, they'll lighten up.)

No, because they don't have a bike .

 

So, for the sake of interest I overlaid 3 more iterations 7,12 and 5

When I superimposed it appeared a couple of additional signals that we missed, two lines of yellow 7-th and 12-th iteration, in the 5-th appeared a few more in the screenshot

When I spoke earlier about progressions I meant a live example of these two signals the line with the green colour

i can see the difference, because all data is initially taken (loaded) only for 1-minute quotes and returned by 1-minute data, it may result in discrepancy when rounding for higher timeframes

this is how it looks like in the one-minute M1

И

If we look at the data, we'll see how it compares with the data on the 1-minute timeframe.

For today we could make 85 points of profit, this is 17 trades with 1/1 ratio.

 

You could...

Buy BTCs at $300 each.


Marat Zeidaliyev:

So, for the sake of interest I applied 3 more iterations 7,12 and 5

when I did that there were a couple more signals that we missed, two yellow lines in the 7th and 12th iteration, in the 5th there were a few more in the screenshot

When I said progressions earlier, I was referring to a live example of these two line signals with green

i can see the difference, because all data is initially taken (loaded) only for 1-minute quotes and returned by 1-minute data, it may result in discrepancy when rounding for higher timeframes

this is what it looks like in the 1-minute M1

И

If we look at the data, we'll see if the difference is correct, so we should open positions exactly by 1 minute time to avoid divergence and not lose some trades.

For today we could make 85 pips profit, that's 17 trades with 1/1 ratio.

 
Ramiz Mavludov:

You could...

Buy BTC at $300.


you could have ... why didn't you buy it then? )

I can make money any day now, tomorrow or next year and the value of the currency will not change )

I don't know what you're trying to say

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

you could have ... why didn't you buy it then? )


That's exactly what I was going to ask. It wasn't me who wrote it:You could make 85 pips profit today, that's 17 trades with a 1/1 ratio.
 
Ramiz Mavludov:
That's exactly what I was going to ask. It wasn't me who wrote it:You could make 85 pips in profit today, that's 17 trades with a 1/1 ratio.

it's not about making money.

read the first page first.

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

it's not about making money.

Read page one first.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue.

Marat Zeidaliyev, 2021.02.12 23:11

I will experiment here and play with it as I see fit ;-)

Is that the goal?
 
Evgeny Belyaev:
Is that the goal?

What's left to do? )

designed it yourself? - Yes.

will be moulding the ts? - Sure.

and then we'll see how it goes

either with or without an audience

♪ quietly chop myself up in a room with the curtains closed ♪)

[Deleted]  
Marat Zeidaliyev:

I'm sorry, how do you determine the placement of vertical lines?

I'm trying to understand something - I found an indicator in Kodobase https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/129 " AR_Extrapolator_of_Price" and used it to place vertical lines

EURUSDH1

\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

i also found an article https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/346-

Авторегрессивная модель (AR) экстраполяции цен
Авторегрессивная модель (AR) экстраполяции цен
  • www.mql5.com
Этот индикатор использует авторегрессивную модель для экстраполяции будущих цен.
 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

you could have ... why didn't you buy it then? )

I can make money any day now and tomorrow or next year and the value of the currency will not change )

so i don't know what you're trying to say

What's the problem? Make money.

I am sure for some reason that you will be disappointed when you try to trade but I will not try to convince you of that. You must be convinced of such things in person. Preferably with a ruble.

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