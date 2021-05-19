GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue. - page 18
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Because they are hungry. If you feed them, they'll lighten up.)
No, because they don't have a bike .
So, for the sake of interest I overlaid 3 more iterations 7,12 and 5
When I superimposed it appeared a couple of additional signals that we missed, two lines of yellow 7-th and 12-th iteration, in the 5-th appeared a few more in the screenshot
When I spoke earlier about progressions I meant a live example of these two signals the line with the green colour
i can see the difference, because all data is initially taken (loaded) only for 1-minute quotes and returned by 1-minute data, it may result in discrepancy when rounding for higher timeframes
this is how it looks like in the one-minute M1
И
If we look at the data, we'll see how it compares with the data on the 1-minute timeframe.
For today we could make 85 points of profit, this is 17 trades with 1/1 ratio.
You could...
Buy BTCs at $300 each.
So, for the sake of interest I applied 3 more iterations 7,12 and 5
when I did that there were a couple more signals that we missed, two yellow lines in the 7th and 12th iteration, in the 5th there were a few more in the screenshot
When I said progressions earlier, I was referring to a live example of these two line signals with green
i can see the difference, because all data is initially taken (loaded) only for 1-minute quotes and returned by 1-minute data, it may result in discrepancy when rounding for higher timeframes
this is what it looks like in the 1-minute M1
И
If we look at the data, we'll see if the difference is correct, so we should open positions exactly by 1 minute time to avoid divergence and not lose some trades.
For today we could make 85 pips profit, that's 17 trades with 1/1 ratio.
You could...
Buy BTC at $300.
you could have ... why didn't you buy it then? )
I can make money any day now, tomorrow or next year and the value of the currency will not change )
I don't know what you're trying to say
you could have ... why didn't you buy it then? )
That's exactly what I was going to ask. It wasn't me who wrote it:You could make 85 pips in profit today, that's 17 trades with a 1/1 ratio.
it's not about making money.
read the first page first.
it's not about making money.
Read page one first.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue.
Marat Zeidaliyev, 2021.02.12 23:11
I will experiment here and play with it as I see fit ;-)
What's left to do? )
designed it yourself? - Yes.
will be moulding the ts? - Sure.
and then we'll see how it goes
either with or without an audience
♪ quietly chop myself up in a room with the curtains closed ♪)
I'm sorry, how do you determine the placement of vertical lines?
I'm trying to understand something - I found an indicator in Kodobase https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/129 " AR_Extrapolator_of_Price" and used it to place vertical lines
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i also found an article https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/346-
you could have ... why didn't you buy it then? )
I can make money any day now and tomorrow or next year and the value of the currency will not change )
so i don't know what you're trying to say
What's the problem? Make money.
I am sure for some reason that you will be disappointed when you try to trade but I will not try to convince you of that. You must be convinced of such things in person. Preferably with a ruble.