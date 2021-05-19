GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue. - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Well, it's a screenshot from history. Can we have the same forecast for a couple of days? At least 10 arrows, because you have them in both height and date. It's too cloudy. Of course we want to believe it and 99.9% of the time it's a scam.
An episode from my childhood comes to mind. We lived near a river. In the spring the river flooded. And then, when the flood retreated, there were big puddles on meadows with fish in them. To make it easier to catch fish (and we didn't have any nets), we would wander around and the silt would rise from the bottom of the puddle. The water became very muddy and the fish found it hard to breathe. The fish would stick their heads out of the water and that's when we grabbed them. Sometimes we even caught some pretty big pikes.
What's my point - it's easy to catch fish in muddy water).
Photoshop.
Let a "professional trader with a demo account" draw screens like this and dream in peace.
As for the "professional trader with a demo account", let him draw screenshots like that and dream in peace.
You're doing the right thing, dreaming is good)))
Everybody go here. The answer is here https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1413.
You must have the wrong door, friend.)
Well, it's a screenshot from history. Can we have the same forecast for a couple of days? At least 10 arrows, because you have them in both height and date. It's too cloudy. Of course you want to believe it and 99.9% of it's a scam.
Why do you need arrows?
It's the time of day that counts.
And the directional arrows are my territory.
I hope you have enough logic to understand that if you know the time, the question of a rigging and a scam disappears of its own accord.
It reminds me of an episode from my childhood. We lived by the river. In spring the river flooded. And then, when the flood retreated, there were big puddles in the meadows with fish in them. To make it easier to catch fish (and we didn't have any nets), we would wander around and the silt would rise from the bottom. The water became very muddy and the fish found it hard to breathe. The fish would stick their heads out of the water and that's when we grabbed them. Sometimes we even caught some pretty big pikes.
What's my point - it's easy to catch fish in muddy water).
Gold - always hiding in muddy water.
Why do you need arrows?
The important thing is the time when it happens.
And the directional arrows are my territory.
I hope you have enough logic to understand that if you know the time, the question of fitting and scam will disappear.
When you've earned $1, you'll start to draw conclusions.
It must be hard for you to work in a factory from morning till night for $1.)
I'll give you some advice. Better work there than here.
♪ on the forex, sooner or later you'll start drinking ♪
What I mean to say is, it's not for everyone
It must be hard for you to work in a factory from morning till night for $1.)
I'll give you some advice. Better work there than here.
♪ on the forex sooner or later you'll start drinking ♪
What I mean to say is, it's not for everyone
An episode from my childhood came to mind. We lived by a river. In the spring, the river would flood. And then, when the floods receded, there were big puddles in the meadows with fish in them. To make it easier to catch fish (and we didn't have any nets), we would wander around and the silt would rise from the bottom. The water became very muddy and the fish found it hard to breathe. The fish would stick their heads out of the water and that's when we grabbed them. Sometimes we even caught some pretty big pikes.
What's my point - it's easy to catch fish in muddy water).
Stop littering the branch with your rubbish
Why do you need arrows?
The important thing is the time when it happens.
And the directional arrows are my territory.
Well, I hope there's enough logic to understand that if you know the time, the question of fitting in and scam will go away.
Gold is always hidden in troubled waters.
You gave the arrows on an empty chart, then you showed how the price worked there.
That's why I wrote that it was a scam. After all, the screenshots are completely homemade and fake.
There is no arrows and it was impossible to draw them in advance, even if we know the cycle times.
I don't know why I had to put up these screenshots. If you have something useful, post it. Otherwise, why do you need to gather flub in a branch?