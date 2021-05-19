GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue. - page 38

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PapaYozh:

There you go!

Apparently what was meant was that you only have to be a pathfinder. Where a normal person sees nothing unusual, a pathfinder will see where the rich uncles placed their dough and where they took it).

 
ifitstrue:
Can I have more details?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/203926/page5#comment_19255193
 
Roman Kutemov:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/203926/page5#comment_19255193
Did you guess or didn't you?
 
ifitstrue:
Did you get it right or not?
Not the author, but I'll try to make his point:
At first, yes. But then, the brain has to learn to see the current situation and make the right decisions.
 
Roman Kutemov:
Not the author, but I'll try to make his point:
At first, yes. But then, the brain has to learn and will see the current situation and make the right decisions.

I did, except I didn't have enough money to train my brain ))

 
moskitman:

I did, except I didn't have enough money to train my brain ))

Maybe on a demo to continue the training?
 

The best training in trading happens in a factory...

or uranium mines in a mine...

or somewhere else, preferably in permafrost...

the harder the conditions the stronger the incentive to learn

hehe

 

I, in fact, long to see the Grail.

But where is it, gentlemen?

Do I have to work all my life in a factory? I'm no longer young...

Have mercy, please. Describe the Grail CU literally down to the last detail. Don't let me die in misery...

 
Alexander_K:

I, in fact, long to see the Grail.

But where is it, gentlemen?

...

It's here.

О решении задачи определения состояния рынка (тренд или флет) при помощи незапаздывающего фильтра
О решении задачи определения состояния рынка (тренд или флет) при помощи незапаздывающего фильтра
  • 2021.03.11
  • www.mql5.com
Доброго времени суток. Ключ к успешной торговле - цифровые фильтры . Даже простейшая скользящая средняя (SMA) - есть цифровой фильтр...
 
khorosh:

Here.

Once again a comrade is torturing the Matlab, trying to beat a trend and a flat

Here, also from the DSP series, for some reason there is no trend or flat, and pairs don't go together, time and time again I am sure ;)... :

on the daily chart not so good

On the month, only something good happens, and all the signals are mixed.


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