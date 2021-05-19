GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue. - page 38
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Apparently what was meant was that you only have to be a pathfinder. Where a normal person sees nothing unusual, a pathfinder will see where the rich uncles placed their dough and where they took it).
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/203926/page5#comment_19255193
Not the author, but I'll try to make his point:
I did, except I didn't have enough money to train my brain ))
I did, except I didn't have enough money to train my brain ))
The best training in trading happens in a factory...
or uranium mines in a mine...
or somewhere else, preferably in permafrost...
the harder the conditions the stronger the incentive to learn
hehe
I, in fact, long to see the Grail.
But where is it, gentlemen?
Do I have to work all my life in a factory? I'm no longer young...
Have mercy, please. Describe the Grail CU literally down to the last detail. Don't let me die in misery...
I, in fact, long to see the Grail.
But where is it, gentlemen?
...
It's here.
Here.
Once again a comrade is torturing the Matlab, trying to beat a trend and a flat
Here, also from the DSP series, for some reason there is no trend or flat, and pairs don't go together, time and time again I am sure ;)... :
on the daily chart not so good
On the month, only something good happens, and all the signals are mixed.