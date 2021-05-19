GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue. - page 31
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Test it with an advisor and you'll see.
go on about your father-in-law - send the code
... I'm just interested in posting and gauging the public's reaction ...
This is what trolling is all about.
And how can you draw the future, if everyone trades as they wish?
They've gone completely wild!
The very idea of predicting is absurd, in my opinion.
Are we splitting up? What about the psychology of crowds? And Elder with his crocodiles? All for nothing?
Or is it just your turkeys for naught?
All Grail - roughly looks like this! you seem to make money, but it's only an illusion. only the broker earns money on commission.
that's only for three and a half days.
You're all out of control!
Break up? ...
I immediately agreed to "part", by the way
And parted, that is - and parted!
(Vysotsky)
The only thing that makes money is the broker's commission.
If we conclude from this - it is impossible to get rich in the Forex market
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you may as well get rich as you can.
How can you predict the future if everyone trades however he wants? The idea of predicting is absurd, in my opinion.
the first post talks about super MM
and that all those who trade i.e. retailers have little or no effect on the market
i also think that predicting the future is foggy and not sure if it is possible or not it is difficult and the best physicists in the world will confirm it
but it is in the forex market in the most decentralized dark market in the world
there is a paradox that is difficult to define
as if there is a market matrix that irrespective of price and time is created by some machine
I say in such chaos, there must be a kind of master super computer (or super MM) which moves the market according to a precise super algorithm
the super MM creates the most significant liquidity in the market than all other participants is to control the key levels and simulate the other other participants
to fuel constantly
and no matter how much other market participants make
it does not matter for the super MM, it does what it does, it moves the market and interacts with other global market structures
if there were a real market, like a centralized market, for example Nijs without a super MM, it would be impossible to determine the reversal time in advance
then I will check and there if the time zones of disturbances are not confirmed
then it is impossible to predict the market
and if not, then the idea of predicting looks not so absurd)
All of the Grails look something like this! you seem to be making money, but it's only an illusion. only the broker earns money on commission.
Don't you get confused by the snot of money hanging out of your balance? It is with the same speed your grail will be drained)
Will it be like this today?
Addendum on the Pound, local time (Terminal time is 2 hours):
11.00 terminal time to get into Pound sales until 2.00pm (in 15 minutes), then buy until 6.00pm)
Believe me, I've been
I drew hundreds of them.
It's not easy to make money.
and that's because it won't always be like this!
;)
Doesn't the snot of funds dangling from your balance sheet bother you? That's as fast as your grail will drain)
What are you talking about? What's to be emptied?
Three days of trading with a balance of 50,000 - the balance is growing and the funds stand still.