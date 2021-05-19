GRAAL is found. Chapter I prologue. - page 25

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Renat Akhtyamov:

tinny

all the hard-earned money went down the drain, didn't it?

By the way, that's how indicator systems bomb, i.e. without a care - vertically and zvizdets

So it's either a trend or a flat.

But together they can't.

someone made a profit knowing it ahead of time )

there's no indicator here so i don't care if the market is flat or trending

 
Viktar DayTrader:

I've got a screenshot of usdjpy m5 before and after. Yes, and you do not have any secret, maybe for the masses and the unsophisticated, but for me there is no secret)))) I'll wait a bit, see how you behave, and if bad, I have to uncover your "grail" ))))

If you think it is not a grail and MO=0, then why don't you disclose it? Maybe because it is a grail after all? And the criticism of this grail is a kind of disguise to prevent people from digging in this direction?

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

Somebody made some money knowing ahead of time.)

There's no indicator, so it doesn't matter if the market is flat or trending

you don't need to know anything beforehand

you just need to be prepared for any outcome and calculate them in such a way that you will still be in the black and in no way lose, ever

that's it.

who's gonna make it out of this, i don't know.

I'm sure there won't be a repeat of the decision, no one.

but it will.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

you don't need to know anything in advance

You just need to be prepared for any outcome and calculate them in such a way that you can still win.

For example HFT you know what it is, don't you? )

Equity hovers for a certain period of time and then rises to the sky.

the number of trades starts at 10 000 and the volume is in the billions.

Have you changed over to HFT? ;-)

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

For example HFT you know what it is, don't you? )

It's where equity hangs around for a certain period of time and then rises to the sky.

the number of trades starts from 10,000 and the volume is in the billions.

did you switch to HFT? ;-)

10 trades a day and it is already considered HFT

i may have more

but that's not enough, i can make a million trades a day and still not get it

I'm not interested in the profitability of my forex brokerage:


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Marat Zeidaliyev:

While you were talking to you, the computer was doing its job.

how is it possible to leak something? )))

Really, how do you drain without trading?
 
khorosh:

If you think it's not a grail and MO=0, then why don't you disclose it? Maybe because it is a grail after all? And the criticism of this grail is a kind of disguise, so that people won't dig in this direction?

agree )


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

You don't need to know anything in advance.

You just need to be prepared for any outcome and calculate them in such a way that you still stay in the black and never lose, ever

that's it.

who's going to make it, i don't know.

I'm sure there won't be a repeat of the decision, no one.

but there will be.

nevertheless every approach has its pluses and minuses

the main thing is not to lose, that's right.

but the main thing is to make more money

a loss is only limited by the size of the deposit and profit is not limited by anything

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

nevertheless there are pros and cons to each approach

the main thing is not to lose it right

but the main thing is to make more profit

losses are only limited by the size of the deposit and profits are not limited by anything

and the risk

strangely enough, all these are % constants, almost

but the ups/downturns are different for everyone

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

oddly enough, almost all are % constants, almost

Except that the rise/decline is different for everyone.

How many pairs do you use in trading?

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